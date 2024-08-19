College Football Preview 2024: Cal Golden Bears win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Justin Wilcox (eighth season)
- 2023 record: 6-7 (Lost Independence Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 47th
- Chance to win the ACC: 2%
- Strength of schedule: 46th
- Projected win total: 6.2
- FanDuel win total: 5.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 55 nationally, No. 12 in the ACC
California began to get back on track in 2023, making its first bowl game in four years. The Golden Bears will try to repeat that this upcoming season in the ACC.
If Cal is going bowling again, it’ll likely be because of running back Jaydn Ott. The rising junior is one of the best backs in college football because of his productivity on the ground and as a receiver. Improvement from the offensive line and more consistency at quarterback are key to relieving some of the pressure off his shoulders. California’s pass rush is solid, but the rest of the defense will need to step up after surrendering nearly 33 points per game last year.
Click here for more college football:
NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show
Biggest Strength: Jaydn Ott
Ott is the engine of California’s offense as one of the best running backs in college football. Over his first two years, the rising junior is a top-10 Power Five running back in rushing yards, yards after contact, forced missed tackles, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Biggest Weakness: Offensive line
Ott has been so successful despite a shaky offensive line in front of him. Last year, the Golden Bears were among the 25 worst FBS schools in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. Cal must also replace two starters from last year’s front five.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|-0.023
|5.5
|34.2%
|15.1%
|14.0%
|73rd
|T-80th
|79th
|73rd
|72nd
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.000
|5.6
|36.5%
|13.2%
|16.6%
|78th
|68th
|99th
|32nd
|114th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- TE Corey Dyches (Maryland): 73.5 PFF grade
- WR Mikey Matthews (Utah): 65.4 PFF grade
- QB Chandler Rogers (North Texas): 87.8 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- WR Jeremiah Hunter (Washington): 75.1 PFF grade
- LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr (TCU): 59.4 PFF grade
- EDGE Myles Jernigan (Louisville): 72.9 PFF grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Fernando Mendoza
2023 Grade: 67.1
Key Stat: 91.9 PFF deep passing grade (26th in FBS)
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In