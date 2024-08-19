College Football Preview 2024: Cal Golden Bears win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

California began to get back on track in 2023, making its first bowl game in four years. The Golden Bears will try to repeat that this upcoming season in the ACC.

If Cal is going bowling again, it’ll likely be because of running back Jaydn Ott. The rising junior is one of the best backs in college football because of his productivity on the ground and as a receiver. Improvement from the offensive line and more consistency at quarterback are key to relieving some of the pressure off his shoulders. California’s pass rush is solid, but the rest of the defense will need to step up after surrendering nearly 33 points per game last year.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Jaydn Ott

Ott is the engine of California’s offense as one of the best running backs in college football. Over his first two years, the rising junior is a top-10 Power Five running back in rushing yards, yards after contact, forced missed tackles, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Biggest Weakness: Offensive line

Ott has been so successful despite a shaky offensive line in front of him. Last year, the Golden Bears were among the 25 worst FBS schools in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. Cal must also replace two starters from last year’s front five.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.023 5.5 34.2% 15.1% 14.0% 73rd T-80th 79th 73rd 72nd Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.000 5.6 36.5% 13.2% 16.6% 78th 68th 99th 32nd 114th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

TE Corey Dyches (Maryland): 73.5 PFF grade

WR Mikey Matthews (Utah): 65.4 PFF grade

QB Chandler Rogers (North Texas): 87.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

WR Jeremiah Hunter (Washington): 75.1 PFF grade

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr (TCU): 59.4 PFF grade

EDGE Myles Jernigan (Louisville): 72.9 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Fernando Mendoza

2023 Grade: 67.1

Key Stat: 91.9 PFF deep passing grade (26th in FBS)