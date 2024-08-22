All
College Football Preview 2024: Tulane Green Wave win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T3PGDK Tulane running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs during an NCAA football game against North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

Tulane enjoyed another very successful season in 2023, winning 11 games and making the AAC Championship game for the second straight year. The Green Wave’s 23-5 record since 2022 is the program’s best two-year stretch since the 1930s.

If Tulane is going to continue its magical run, it’ll have to do so without head coach Willie Fritz after he left for Houston. Jon Sumrall will take over after leading Troy to back-to-back Sun Belt titles and an identical 23-5 record over the past two years. The Green Wave added some solid players through the transfer portal on both sides of the ball and brought back star running back Makhi Hughes, but the program also lost essentially all of its passing-game production.

Biggest Strength: Makhi Hughes

Tulane’s offense will be predicated on redshirt sophomore running back Makhi Hughes, who ranked 12th among Group of Five running backs in 2023 in PFF rushing grade (89.3).

Biggest Weakness: Will the offense be one-dimensional?

The Green Wave will showcase a brand-new passing game this season. Michael Pratt, the program’s all-time leading passer, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Tulane also said goodbye to its top three receivers from last year, even further clouding its aerial attack.

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Ty Thompson (Oregon): 82.7 PFF grade
  • CB Caleb Ransaw (Troy): 86.3 PFF grade
  • WR Mario Williams (USC): 66.6 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee): 76.3 PFF grade
  • EDGE Devean Deal (TCU): 74.6 PFF grade
  • EDGE Keith Cooper Jr. (Houston): 72.8 PFF grade

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.018 5.7 32.9% 15.1% 16.4%
72nd T-67th 95th 74th 36th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.058 5.2 34.9% 17.0% 12.5%
43rd 38th 73rd 101st 32nd

Quarterback Spotlight: Ty Thompson

2023 Grade: 82.7
Key Stat: 69 career dropbacks

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.