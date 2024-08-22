College Football Preview 2024: UTSA Roadrunners win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Jeff Traylor (fifth season)
- 2023 record: 9-4 (won Frisco Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 49th
- Chance to win the AAC: 10%
- Strength of schedule: 118th
- Projected win total: 7.1
- FanDuel win total: 8.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 109 nationally, No. 11 in AAC
Despite moving from Conference USA to a more difficult American Athletic Conference, Jeff Traylor still led UTSA to a very successful 2023 season. It was the Roadrunners’ third straight year with at least nine victories, their only three nine-win seasons in program history. UTSA heads into AAC Year 2 as one of the conference’s top contenders, thanks to the return of some talented running backs and wide receivers.
The Roadrunners must replace star quarterback Frank Harris, and backup Owen McCown didn’t exactly impress during his redshirt freshman season. UTSA lost some key pieces defensively, as well, and must find some answers in the secondary after posting a 109th-ranked coverage grade in 2023.
Biggest Strength: Offensive skill-position players
UTSA brought back its three leading rushers from last season: Kevorian Barnes, Robert Henry and Rocko Griffin. All three earned 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in 2023. The Roadrunners lost their top two receivers but will get De’Corian Clark back from injury.
Biggest Weakness: But what do they have at quarterback?
UTSA must replace Frank Harris, the program’s all-time leading passer, after he exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Redshirt sophomore Owen McCown will take over and was very shaky in limited action last season. His 8.3% turnover-worthy play rate was the second-worst mark in the FBS among quarterbacks with at least 70 dropbacks.
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- C CJ James (New Mexico): 68.7 PFF grade
- CB Denver Harris (LSU): 60.1 PFF grade
- S Jermarius Lewis (New Mexico): 66.2 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- CB Kam Alexander (Oregon): 80.7 PFF grade
- EDGE Trey Moore (Texas): 78.0 PFF grade
- LB Avery Morris (New Mexico State): 59.2 PFF grade
2023 Team Overview
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.050
|5.7
|36.4%
|17.0%
|12.4%
|48th
|T-69th
|52nd
|44th
|102nd
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.059
|5.2
|31.6%
|12.6%
|11.9%
|41st
|36th
|30th
|22nd
|17th
Quarterback Spotlight: Owen McCown
2023 Grade: 51.3
Key Stat: 11 turnover-worthy plays in four career starts
