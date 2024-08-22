College Football Preview 2024: UTSA Roadrunners win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Despite moving from Conference USA to a more difficult American Athletic Conference, Jeff Traylor still led UTSA to a very successful 2023 season. It was the Roadrunners’ third straight year with at least nine victories, their only three nine-win seasons in program history. UTSA heads into AAC Year 2 as one of the conference’s top contenders, thanks to the return of some talented running backs and wide receivers.

The Roadrunners must replace star quarterback Frank Harris, and backup Owen McCown didn’t exactly impress during his redshirt freshman season. UTSA lost some key pieces defensively, as well, and must find some answers in the secondary after posting a 109th-ranked coverage grade in 2023.

Biggest Strength: Offensive skill-position players

UTSA brought back its three leading rushers from last season: Kevorian Barnes, Robert Henry and Rocko Griffin. All three earned 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in 2023. The Roadrunners lost their top two receivers but will get De’Corian Clark back from injury.

Biggest Weakness: But what do they have at quarterback?

UTSA must replace Frank Harris, the program’s all-time leading passer, after he exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Redshirt sophomore Owen McCown will take over and was very shaky in limited action last season. His 8.3% turnover-worthy play rate was the second-worst mark in the FBS among quarterbacks with at least 70 dropbacks.

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

C CJ James (New Mexico): 68.7 PFF grade

CB Denver Harris (LSU): 60.1 PFF grade

S Jermarius Lewis (New Mexico): 66.2 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

CB Kam Alexander (Oregon): 80.7 PFF grade

EDGE Trey Moore (Texas): 78.0 PFF grade

LB Avery Morris (New Mexico State): 59.2 PFF grade

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.050 5.7 36.4% 17.0% 12.4% 48th T-69th 52nd 44th 102nd Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.059 5.2 31.6% 12.6% 11.9% 41st 36th 30th 22nd 17th

Quarterback Spotlight: Owen McCown

2023 Grade: 51.3

Key Stat: 11 turnover-worthy plays in four career starts