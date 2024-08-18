Get 25% off PFF+ annually. Use Code PFF25. Offer ends 8/20
College Football Preview 2024: Utah Utes win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2NHG63A PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass during the Rose Bowl game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes on January 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

Kyle Whittingham and the Utah coaching staff were forced to flex their muscles last season once star quarterback Cameron Rising and stud tight end Brant Kuithe were announced to be missing the entire 2023 season with torn ACLs suffered the year before.

Despite the Utes missing their two best players, they finished with a winning record for the 10th straight year. Utah now has hopes of winning the Big 12 in its inaugural season with Rising and Kuithe both back for their seventh seasons. The Utes will need significant improvement from their offensive line to do so.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: The return of Cameron Rising and Brant Kuithe

The importance of Rising and Kuithe’s respective comebacks cannot be overstated. They’re Utah’s two best players and will be key to the program's College Football Playoff hopes.

Biggest Weakness: Pass protection

For Rising and Kuithe to thrive, they’ll need the offensive line to make significant leaps in pass protection. The Utes earned the fifth-worst pass-blocking grade in the nation last year (46.0) and must replace three starters from that unit.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.057 5.2 32.9% 14.7% 12.0%
90th 99th 94th 80th 109th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.106 5.3 29.1% 14.1% 15.8%
25th 43rd 11th 46th 107th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • WR Dorian Singer (USC): 62.9 PFF grade
  • TE Carsen Ryan (UCLA): 72.1 PFF grade
  • CB Kenan Johnson (Georgia Tech): 73.9 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • RB Ja’Quinden Jackson (Arkansas): 81.5 PFF grade
  • WR Mikey Matthews (California): 65.4 PFF grade
  • QB Bryson Barnes (Utah State): 68.7 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Cameron Rising

2022 Grade: 79.1
Key Stat: 2.4% turnover-worthy play rate across 2021-2022

