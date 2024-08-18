College Football Preview 2024: Utah Utes win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Kyle Whittingham and the Utah coaching staff were forced to flex their muscles last season once star quarterback Cameron Rising and stud tight end Brant Kuithe were announced to be missing the entire 2023 season with torn ACLs suffered the year before.

Despite the Utes missing their two best players, they finished with a winning record for the 10th straight year. Utah now has hopes of winning the Big 12 in its inaugural season with Rising and Kuithe both back for their seventh seasons. The Utes will need significant improvement from their offensive line to do so.

Biggest Strength: The return of Cameron Rising and Brant Kuithe

The importance of Rising and Kuithe’s respective comebacks cannot be overstated. They’re Utah’s two best players and will be key to the program's College Football Playoff hopes.

Biggest Weakness: Pass protection

For Rising and Kuithe to thrive, they’ll need the offensive line to make significant leaps in pass protection. The Utes earned the fifth-worst pass-blocking grade in the nation last year (46.0) and must replace three starters from that unit.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.057 5.2 32.9% 14.7% 12.0% 90th 99th 94th 80th 109th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.106 5.3 29.1% 14.1% 15.8% 25th 43rd 11th 46th 107th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

WR Dorian Singer (USC): 62.9 PFF grade

TE Carsen Ryan (UCLA): 72.1 PFF grade

CB Kenan Johnson (Georgia Tech): 73.9 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

RB Ja’Quinden Jackson (Arkansas): 81.5 PFF grade

WR Mikey Matthews (California): 65.4 PFF grade

QB Bryson Barnes (Utah State): 68.7 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Cameron Rising

2022 Grade: 79.1

Key Stat: 2.4% turnover-worthy play rate across 2021-2022