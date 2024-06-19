College Football Preview 2024: Georgia Bulldogs win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Last season was the first since 2020 that Georgia did not hoist the national championship trophy. Still, the Bulldogs had an excellent season by most programs’ standards, finishing 13-1 and winning the Orange Bowl.

Head coach Kirby Smart and company will look to get back on top of the college football world in 2024 and sport one of the best rosters in the country. The team is headlined by the best quarterback in college football, Carson Beck, who was somehow an upgrade over two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett.

Expect Georgia to be back with a vengeance this season.

Biggest Strength: The Bulldogs don’t have a true weakness

Georgia was one of only two schools in the nation to place inside the top 10 in each of PFF's position unit rankings: quarterback, running back, receiving corps, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker unit and secondary.

Biggest Weakness: Will the pass rush improve?

Georgia earned top-20 team-level grades in every aspect except pass rush. The unit remains mostly the same in 2024, so the team will need players like edge defender Mykel Williams to step up.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.286 7.3 45.7% 19.7% 21.1% 3rd 4th 3rd 16th 6th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.135 4.8 32.0% 13.9% 12.1% 18th 13th 28th 41st 19th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

RB Trevor Etienne (Florida): 82.1 PFF grade

TE Benjamin Yurosek (Stanford): 66.8 PFF grade

WR Colbie Young (Miami FL): 70.2 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Kentucky): 70.2 PFF grade

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. (Florida State): 59.1 PFF grade

QB Brock Vandagriff (Kentucky): 87.0 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Carson Beck

2023 Grade: 91.5

Key Stat: 80.6% adjusted completion percentage (3rd in FBS)