College Football Preview 2024: Illinois Fighting Illini win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

After a very successful 2022 season in which the Fighting Illini finished 8-5, the team came crashing down with a 5-7 record in 2023. And that, unfortunately, now means that Illinois has finished with a losing record in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

If Bret Bielema’s squad is to bounce back, it’ll likely be due to its defense. Even after losing star defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, the Fighting Illini’s front seven projects to be the team's strength.

Still, Illinois will need its new skill position players on offense and quarterback Luke Altmyer to raise their games in order to make a bowl game.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Run defense

Illinois earned top-40 team-level grades in both run defense (38th) and tackling (27th) last season. The Fighting Illini return five of their nine front-seven players who played at least 300 snaps in 2023 and also added former Florida State interior defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. from the transfer portal to play a major role.

Biggest Weakness: Can Illinois get anything going offensively?

Illinois lost four of its top five receivers and top rusher Reggie Love III. Luke Altmyer is back at quarterback, but he finished only 87th among FBS signal-callers in passing grade (67.3) in 2023.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.025 5.9 35.3% 14.4% 15.0% 74th 56th T-62nd 85th 61st Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.044 5.4 36.5% 14.3% 13.3% 96th T-54th 96th 49th 50th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

OT J.C. Davis (New Mexico): 84.5 PFF Grade

WR Zakhari Franklin (Ole Miss): 54.4 PFF Grade

CB Torrie Cox Jr. (Ohio): 72.5 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

CB Tahveon Nicholson (Louisville): 69.4 PFF Grade

RB Reggie Love III (Purdue): 69.2 PFF Grade

CB Zachary Tobe (Georgia Tech): 65.6 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Luke Altmyer

2023 Grade: 69.4

Key Stat: 34 sacks taken in nine games