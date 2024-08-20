Get 25% off PFF+ annually. Use Code PFF25. Offer ends 8/20
College Football Preview 2024: North Carolina Tar Heels win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T6RYRW November 12, 2023: North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a first down during the first overtime against the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC football matchup at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Scott Kinser/CSM/Sipa USA) (Credit Image: © Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

Head coach Mack Brown led North Carolina to its fifth consecutive bowl game in 2023, something the program hasn’t accomplished since his last stint as the Tar Heels’ coach in the late 1990s. A common theme for North Carolina in the past five years is having a star under center, whether that be Sam Howell or Drake Maye. Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson is talented, but the offense will likely rely heavily on Omarion Hampton, one of the best running backs in college football. The defense has some very good players at the first and second levels but still performed below average last season (74th in expected points allowed per play).

Biggest Strength: Omarion Hampton

With Drake Maye now in the NFL, the offense will go through its stud tailback this season. Hampton proved to be capable of carrying that weight on his shoulders, placing fifth in college football last year with 1,500 rushing yards despite the offensive line not doing him any favors.

Biggest Weakness: Offensive line

North Carolina's offensive line remains a concern in 2024, especially because only one starter returns to the unit (guard Willie Lampkin). The other four projected starters played a combined 256 snaps last season.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.099 6.6 38.5% 18.3% 16.8%
26th 14th 32nd 25th 33rd
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.007 5.8 35.6% 14.6% 14.9%
75th T-75th 81st 55th 83rd

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Max Johnson (Texas A&M): 78.7 PFF grade
  • S Jakeen Harris (NC State): 59.2 PFF grade
  • DI Joshua Harris (Ole Miss): 54.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • OT Diego Pounds (Ole Miss): 61.6 PFF grade
  • S Don Chapman (San Jose State): 63.1 PFF grade
  • CB Tayon Holloway (Louisville): 52.3 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Max Johnson

2023 Grade: 78.7
Key stat: 91.7 PFF clean-pocket passing grade (tied for ninth in FBS)

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.