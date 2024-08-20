College Football Preview 2024: North Carolina Tar Heels win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Mack Brown (sixth season)
- 2023 record: 8-5 (lost Duke’s Mayo Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 25th
- Chance to win the ACC: 8%
- Strength of schedule: 61st
- Projected win total: 8.0
- FanDuel win total: 7.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 27 nationally, No. 4 in the ACC
Head coach Mack Brown led North Carolina to its fifth consecutive bowl game in 2023, something the program hasn’t accomplished since his last stint as the Tar Heels’ coach in the late 1990s. A common theme for North Carolina in the past five years is having a star under center, whether that be Sam Howell or Drake Maye. Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson is talented, but the offense will likely rely heavily on Omarion Hampton, one of the best running backs in college football. The defense has some very good players at the first and second levels but still performed below average last season (74th in expected points allowed per play).
Click here for more college football:
NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show
Biggest Strength: Omarion Hampton
With Drake Maye now in the NFL, the offense will go through its stud tailback this season. Hampton proved to be capable of carrying that weight on his shoulders, placing fifth in college football last year with 1,500 rushing yards despite the offensive line not doing him any favors.
Biggest Weakness: Offensive line
North Carolina's offensive line remains a concern in 2024, especially because only one starter returns to the unit (guard Willie Lampkin). The other four projected starters played a combined 256 snaps last season.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.099
|6.6
|38.5%
|18.3%
|16.8%
|26th
|14th
|32nd
|25th
|33rd
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.007
|5.8
|35.6%
|14.6%
|14.9%
|75th
|T-75th
|81st
|55th
|83rd
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- QB Max Johnson (Texas A&M): 78.7 PFF grade
- S Jakeen Harris (NC State): 59.2 PFF grade
- DI Joshua Harris (Ole Miss): 54.8 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- OT Diego Pounds (Ole Miss): 61.6 PFF grade
- S Don Chapman (San Jose State): 63.1 PFF grade
- CB Tayon Holloway (Louisville): 52.3 PFF grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Max Johnson
2023 Grade: 78.7
Key stat: 91.7 PFF clean-pocket passing grade (tied for ninth in FBS)
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In