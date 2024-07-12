College Football Preview 2024: UCLA Bruins win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

UCLA won eight games in 2023 thanks to a massive improvement on defense. The team finished eighth in the FBS in expected points allowed per play after placing 111th the year before. There are many reasons to be pessimistic about the Bruins’ chances of winning eight games again, though.

Head coach Chip Kelly stepped down to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, leading to running backs coach DeShaun Foster getting a promotion. Nine defensive starters and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left the program, as well. UCLA is also making its way into a more difficult Big Ten conference and plays the third-hardest schedule in college football, according to PFF's power rankings.

Biggest Strength: High-upside receiving corps

UCLA retained its top three receivers from last season in Logan Loya, J.Michael Sturdivant and tight end Moliki Matavao. The Bruins also have Titus Mokiao-Atimala back from injury and added Notre Dame’s Rico Flores Jr. from the transfer portal. Flores was third on the Fighting Irish in receiving yards despite being a true freshman last season.

Biggest Weakness: Are the losses on defense too much to overcome?

UCLA returns only two of its 11 starters from an excellent 2023 defense, losing stars like top-15 draft pick Laiatu Latu. The Bruins also lost a rising star at defensive coordinator in D’Anton Lynn, who left for the same position at archrival USC.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.020 5.9 34.7% 20.0% 14.3% 59th 52nd T-71st T-13th 67th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.192 4.7 29.7% 11.0% 12.1% 8th 9th 13th 12th 20th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

S Ramon Henderson (Notre Dame): 61.1 PFF grade

CB K.J. Wallace (Georgia Tech): 66.4 PFF grade

WR Rico Flores Jr. (Notre Dame): 67.5 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

QB Dante Moore (Oregon): 56.4 PFF grade

S Kamari Ramsey (USC): 79.4 PFF grade

CB John Humphrey (USC): 79.8 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Ethan Garbers

2023 Grade: 77.7

Key Stat: 94.1 PFF grade in bowl game vs. Boise State (entered game in third quarter)