College Football Preview 2024: Arizona Wildcats win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2W9Y2K0 San Antonio, TX, USA. 28th Dec, 2023. Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) looks for a receiver during the Valero Alamo Bowl NCAA football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners in San Antonio, TX. Trask Smith/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Arizona was one of the biggest surprises in college football last season. The Wildcats started with a preseason win total of 5.5 after enduring five straight losing seasons. However, their season took an unexpected turn when starting quarterback Jayden de Laura suffered an ankle injury in the fourth game. This led to redshirt freshman Noah Fifita stepping in as the new quarterback.

Fifita helped Arizona exceed expectations, leading the team to a 10-3 record, their best since 1998. Now, the Wildcats enter their first year in the Big 12 conference with a new head coach, Brent Brennan from San Jose State, following Jedd Fisch's departure to Washington.

Despite the coaching change, Arizona remains a top contender for the Big 12 title, with several star players returning to the program.

Biggest Strength: The Fifita-McMillan connection

Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan rank among the 10 best players at their respective positions. They have also been playing together since middle school, and their chemistry is unrivaled in college football.

Biggest Weakness: Pass rush

While Arizona completely rebuilt its defensive line in the transfer portal, it could still struggle to get after the quarterback. Of the Wildcats’ four projected starters at defensive tackle and edge defender, two earned pass-rushing grades below 60.0 last year, while all four failed to crack 75.0.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.183 6.8 41.5% 16.8% 19.1%
7th 10th 5th T-48th 15th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.077 5.4 34.0% 16.7% 15.2%
35th T-51st T-54th 93rd T-97th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (New Mexico): 92.7 PFF Grade
  • DI Kevon Darton (Syracuse): 74.3 PFF Grade
  • RB Quali Conley (San Jose State): 84.8 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • RB Jonah Coleman (Washington): 91.4 PFF Grade
  • DI Bill Norton (Texas): 70.6 PFF Grade
  • CB Ephesians Prysock (Washington): 71.3 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Noah Fifita

2023 Grade: 82.4
Key Stat: 93.1 intermediate passing grade (3rd among qualified FBS QBs)

