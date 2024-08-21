College Football Preview 2024: Wake Forest Demon Deacons win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Wake Forest lost as many games in 2023 as in the previous two years combined (eight). The main culprit was Sam Hartman, who transferred to Notre Dame and is the Demon Deacons’ all-time leading passer. Wake Forest subsequently struggled to get anything going through the air, placing 114th in the FBS in passing grade (55.6).

Help is on the way in the form of transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier, whose 80.5 PFF passing grade last year ranked 25th in college football. He’ll have a very strong offensive line and a capable receiving corps to throw to. The Demon Deacons have some nice pieces in their front seven but need an inexperienced secondary to step up.

Biggest Strength: Offensive line

Wake Forest fielded the fourth-highest-graded offensive line in the Power Five last season (81.2), and the eighth-highest-graded unit in college football. The Demon Deacons did lose two starters from that unit, including All-ACC guard Michael Jurgens, but it should still be a very strong group for 2024.

Biggest Weakness: Secondary lost some major pieces

Wake Forest’s secondary was one of its strengths last year, placing 34th in the nation in PFF grade. However, the Demon Deacons brought back only one of their five starters from the defensive backfield: slot cornerback Evan Slocum. Two of the four starters who departed were drafted in 2024 (safety Malik Mustapha and cornerback Caelen Carson). Wake Forest now faces questions about its new-look secondary, especially at outside cornerback.

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Hank Bachmeier (Louisiana Tech): 80.0 PFF grade

LB Branson Combs (Southern Illinois): 82.4 PFF grade

CB Capone Blue (Kent State): 61.7 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

WR Jahmal Banks (Nebraska): 77.5 PFF grade

WR Ke’Shawn Williams (Indiana): 73.9 PFF grade

RB Justice Ellison (Indiana): 75.6 PFF grade

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.124 5.0 34.0% 13.7% 12.0% 116th 117th 80th T-93rd 107th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.000 5.9 33.5% 13.2% 14.0% 79th 95th 48th 28th 16th

Quarterback Spotlight: Hank Bachmeier

2023 Grade: 80.0

Key Stat: 90.1 PFF passing grade when not blitzed (best in Group of Five, sixth best in FBS)