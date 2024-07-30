College Football Preview 2024: Northwestern Wildcats win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head Coach: David Braun (second season)
- 2023 record: 8-5 (won Las Vegas Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 64th
- Chance to win the Big Ten: 1%
- Strength of schedule: 6th
- Projected win Total: 4.5
- FanDuel win total: 5.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 74 nationally, No. 18 in the Big Ten
Northwestern's 2023 season was one of the biggest surprises in college football. After finishing with a dismal 1-11 record in 2022, tied for the worst in the country, head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired just two months before the 2023 season due to a hazing scandal, ending his 17-year tenure with the Wildcats. Defensive coordinator David Braun, who had been hired by Fitzgerald just six months earlier, was then thrust into the role of interim head coach.
Despite these challenges, the Wildcats managed to win eight games for the first time in five years, thanks to a strong defensive performance that earned them a top-40 team defense grade.
While the run defense should remain strong for 2024, the transfer portal decimated the secondary this offseason. Additionally, the Wildcats lack a viable starting quarterback and have little to get excited about on the offensive side of the ball.
Click here for more college football:
NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show
Biggest Strength: Defending the run
Northwestern earned a top-30 run-defense grade last season, posting an 84.4 mark in that area. The team returns eight of the 10 interior defensive front-seven players who played at least 300 snaps in 2023, so run defense should remain a strength next season.
Biggest Weakness: Quarterback situation
Northwestern is currently embroiled in a quarterback battle between Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright, Jack Lausch and Ryan Hillinski. All three have earned sub-55.0 passing grades in their careers, while Wright and Lausch are below the 50.0 mark.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|-0.082
|4.8
|31.6%
|11.2%
|10.4%
|103rd
|122nd
|111th
|126th
|125th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.056
|5.2
|34.5%
|14.2%
|12.7%
|44th
|37th
|64th
|48th
|36th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- QB Mike Wright (Mississippi State): 63.9 PFF Grade
- OG Jack Bailey (Colorado): 60.5 PFF Grade
- LB Nigel Glover (Ohio State): N/A
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- CB Rod Heard II (Notre Dame): 81.8 PFF Grade
- S Jaheem Joseph (West Virginia): 80.7 PFF Grade
- CB Garnett Hollis Jr. (West Virginia): 73.0 PFF Grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Mike Wright
2023 Grade: 63.9
Key Stat: 6.0% career turnover-worthy play rate (highest in the FBS since 2020, min. 500 dropbacks)
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In