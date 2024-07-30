All
College Football Preview 2024: Northwestern Wildcats win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2W960Y1 Northwestern running back Cam Porter (4) runs with the ball against Utah during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Northwestern's 2023 season was one of the biggest surprises in college football. After finishing with a dismal 1-11 record in 2022, tied for the worst in the country, head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired just two months before the 2023 season due to a hazing scandal, ending his 17-year tenure with the Wildcats. Defensive coordinator David Braun, who had been hired by Fitzgerald just six months earlier, was then thrust into the role of interim head coach.

Despite these challenges, the Wildcats managed to win eight games for the first time in five years, thanks to a strong defensive performance that earned them a top-40 team defense grade.

While the run defense should remain strong for 2024, the transfer portal decimated the secondary this offseason. Additionally, the Wildcats lack a viable starting quarterback and have little to get excited about on the offensive side of the ball.

Biggest Strength: Defending the run

Northwestern earned a top-30 run-defense grade last season, posting an 84.4 mark in that area. The team returns eight of the 10 interior defensive front-seven players who played at least 300 snaps in 2023, so run defense should remain a strength next season.

Biggest Weakness: Quarterback situation

Northwestern is currently embroiled in a quarterback battle between Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright, Jack Lausch and Ryan Hillinski. All three have earned sub-55.0 passing grades in their careers, while Wright and Lausch are below the 50.0 mark.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.082 4.8 31.6% 11.2% 10.4%
103rd 122nd 111th 126th 125th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.056 5.2 34.5% 14.2% 12.7%
44th 37th 64th 48th 36th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Mike Wright (Mississippi State): 63.9 PFF Grade
  • OG Jack Bailey (Colorado): 60.5 PFF Grade
  • LB Nigel Glover (Ohio State): N/A

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • CB Rod Heard II (Notre Dame): 81.8 PFF Grade
  • S Jaheem Joseph (West Virginia): 80.7 PFF Grade
  • CB Garnett Hollis Jr. (West Virginia): 73.0 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Mike Wright

2023 Grade: 63.9
Key Stat: 6.0% career turnover-worthy play rate (highest in the FBS since 2020, min. 500 dropbacks)

