College Football Preview 2024: Maryland Terrapins win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Mike Locksley (sixth season)
- 2023 record: 8-5 (won Music City Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 35th
- Chance to win Big Ten: 2%
- Strength of schedule: 43rd
- Projected win total: 6.6
- FanDuel win total: 6.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 44 nationally, No. 13 in the Big Ten
Maryland enjoyed its third straight winning season in 2023, something it hadn’t accomplished in two decades. But if the Terrapins are going to make it four in a row, they’ll need to find an answer at quarterback.
Four-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa is no longer under center, and Maryland currently has an ongoing QB battle between last year’s backup Billy Edwards Jr. and N.C. State transfer M.J. Morris.
The Terrapins have some nice skill-position players to support the new starter, like running back Roman Hemby and wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather. Maryland also has some very good talent on the other side of the ball, especially in its secondary.
Click here for more college football:
NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show
Biggest Strength: Secondary
The strongest area of Maryland’s team last year was its defensive backfield, as the Terrapins posted a top-20 coverage grade (89.2). Maryland returns three defensive backs who played at least 300 snaps last season and added a very good cornerback in Jalen Huskey from the transfer portal.
Biggest Weakness: Complete unknown at quarterback
For the first time in five years, Taulia Tagovailoa won’t start at quarterback for the Terrapins. The battle to replace him will likely come down to redshirt junior Billy Edwards Jr. and N.C. State transfer M.J. Morris. They each earned sub-55.0 passing grades in backup roles this past season, though Morris did it on 106 more dropbacks.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.029
|5.8
|36.5%
|13.4%
|15.1%
|56th
|T-57th
|51st
|97th
|59th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.059
|5.0
|34.0%
|10.3%
|12.9%
|42nd
|19th
|T-54th
|7th
|41st
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- CB Jalen Huskey (Bowling Green): 83.1 PFF grade
- C Josh Kaltenberger (Purdue): 53.5 PFF grade
- QB MJ Morris (NC State): 52.8 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- LB Jaishawn Barham (Michigan): 66.2 PFF grade
- TE Corey Dyches (California): 73.5 PFF grade
- CB Corey Coley Jr. (NC State): 62.0 PFF grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Billy Edwards Jr.
2023 Grade: 68.5
Key Stat: 55.1 career non-play action passing grade (75 dropbacks)
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In