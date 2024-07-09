All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: Maryland Terrapins win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2WA2G65 NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, between the Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins on December 30, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

Maryland enjoyed its third straight winning season in 2023, something it hadn’t accomplished in two decades. But if the Terrapins are going to make it four in a row, they’ll need to find an answer at quarterback.

Four-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa is no longer under center, and Maryland currently has an ongoing QB battle between last year’s backup Billy Edwards Jr. and N.C. State transfer M.J. Morris.

The Terrapins have some nice skill-position players to support the new starter, like running back Roman Hemby and wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather. Maryland also has some very good talent on the other side of the ball, especially in its secondary.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Secondary

The strongest area of Maryland’s team last year was its defensive backfield, as the Terrapins posted a top-20 coverage grade (89.2). Maryland returns three defensive backs who played at least 300 snaps last season and added a very good cornerback in Jalen Huskey from the transfer portal.

Biggest Weakness: Complete unknown at quarterback

For the first time in five years, Taulia Tagovailoa won’t start at quarterback for the Terrapins. The battle to replace him will likely come down to redshirt junior Billy Edwards Jr. and N.C. State transfer M.J. Morris. They each earned sub-55.0 passing grades in backup roles this past season, though Morris did it on 106 more dropbacks.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.029 5.8 36.5% 13.4% 15.1%
56th T-57th 51st 97th 59th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.059 5.0 34.0% 10.3% 12.9%
42nd 19th T-54th 7th 41st

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • CB Jalen Huskey (Bowling Green): 83.1 PFF grade
  • C Josh Kaltenberger (Purdue): 53.5 PFF grade
  • QB MJ Morris (NC State): 52.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • LB Jaishawn Barham (Michigan): 66.2 PFF grade
  • TE Corey Dyches (California): 73.5 PFF grade
  • CB Corey Coley Jr. (NC State): 62.0 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Billy Edwards Jr.

2023 Grade: 68.5
Key Stat: 55.1 career non-play action passing grade (75 dropbacks)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.