College Football Preview 2024: Maryland Terrapins win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Maryland enjoyed its third straight winning season in 2023, something it hadn’t accomplished in two decades. But if the Terrapins are going to make it four in a row, they’ll need to find an answer at quarterback.

Four-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa is no longer under center, and Maryland currently has an ongoing QB battle between last year’s backup Billy Edwards Jr. and N.C. State transfer M.J. Morris.

The Terrapins have some nice skill-position players to support the new starter, like running back Roman Hemby and wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather. Maryland also has some very good talent on the other side of the ball, especially in its secondary.

Biggest Strength: Secondary

The strongest area of Maryland’s team last year was its defensive backfield, as the Terrapins posted a top-20 coverage grade (89.2). Maryland returns three defensive backs who played at least 300 snaps last season and added a very good cornerback in Jalen Huskey from the transfer portal.

Biggest Weakness: Complete unknown at quarterback

For the first time in five years, Taulia Tagovailoa won’t start at quarterback for the Terrapins. The battle to replace him will likely come down to redshirt junior Billy Edwards Jr. and N.C. State transfer M.J. Morris. They each earned sub-55.0 passing grades in backup roles this past season, though Morris did it on 106 more dropbacks.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.029 5.8 36.5% 13.4% 15.1% 56th T-57th 51st 97th 59th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.059 5.0 34.0% 10.3% 12.9% 42nd 19th T-54th 7th 41st

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

CB Jalen Huskey (Bowling Green): 83.1 PFF grade

C Josh Kaltenberger (Purdue): 53.5 PFF grade

QB MJ Morris (NC State): 52.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

LB Jaishawn Barham (Michigan): 66.2 PFF grade

TE Corey Dyches (California): 73.5 PFF grade

CB Corey Coley Jr. (NC State): 62.0 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Billy Edwards Jr.

2023 Grade: 68.5

Key Stat: 55.1 career non-play action passing grade (75 dropbacks)