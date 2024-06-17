College Football Power Rankings: Georgia starts the preseason at No. 1, Texas comes in at No. 2

• Georgia out in front: PFF simulations give the Georgia Bulldogs an 18.95% chance of winning the national championship.
• A tough road for USC: The Trojans have the hardest schedule in the nation, according to PFF's power rankings tool.
• Ohio State set for double-digit wins? In 10,000 simulations, the Buckeyes win 9.6 games on average in 2024, the second-best mark among FBS teams.
Click here to see PFF's college football power rankings tool, which includes strength of schedule, projected win total and each FBS team's chances of making a bowl game in 2024.
With a new college football season right around the corner, it's time to unveil PFF's market-implied power rankings for 2024.
The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each team’s outlook, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.
Key:
PFF power rankings: the relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.
Strength of schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 131 is easiest.
Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.
1. GEORGIA
- Strength of schedule: 15
- Projected win total: 9.9
- Projected chance to make a bowl game: 98.52%
- Projected chance to win conference: 26.50%
- Projected chance to win national championship: 18.95%
2. TEXAS
- Strength of schedule: 5
- Projected win total: 9.0
- Projected chance to make a bowl game: 95.55%
- Projected chance to win conference: 17.43%
- Projected chance to win national championship: 7.63%
3. MICHIGAN
- Strength of schedule: 4
- Projected win total: 8.7
- Projected chance to make a bowl game: 92.95%
- Projected chance to win conference: 14.01%
- Projected chance to win national championship: 5.49%
4. OHIO STATE
