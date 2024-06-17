All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Power Rankings: Georgia starts the preseason at No. 1, Texas comes in at No. 2

Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the trophy after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogsat SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com

• Georgia out in front: PFF simulations give the Georgia Bulldogs an 18.95% chance of winning the national championship.

• A tough road for USC: The Trojans have the hardest schedule in the nation, according to PFF's power rankings tool.

• Ohio State set for double-digit wins? In 10,000 simulations, the Buckeyes win 9.6 games on average in 2024, the second-best mark among FBS teams.

Click here to see PFF's college football power rankings tool, which includes strength of schedule, projected win total and each FBS team's chances of making a bowl game in 2024. 

With a new college football season right around the corner, it's time to unveil PFF's market-implied power rankings for 2024.

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each team’s outlook, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key:

PFF power rankings: the relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.

Strength of schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 131 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

1. GEORGIA

2. TEXAS

3. MICHIGAN

4. OHIO STATE

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.