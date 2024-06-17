College Football Power Rankings: Georgia starts the preseason at No. 1, Texas comes in at No. 2

• Georgia out in front: PFF simulations give the Georgia Bulldogs an 18.95% chance of winning the national championship.

• A tough road for USC: The Trojans have the hardest schedule in the nation, according to PFF's power rankings tool.

• Ohio State set for double-digit wins? In 10,000 simulations, the Buckeyes win 9.6 games on average in 2024, the second-best mark among FBS teams.

Click here to see PFF's college football power rankings tool, which includes strength of schedule, projected win total and each FBS team's chances of making a bowl game in 2024.

With a new college football season right around the corner, it's time to unveil PFF's market-implied power rankings for 2024.

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each team’s outlook, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key:

PFF power rankings: the relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.

Strength of schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 131 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

1. GEORGIA

2. TEXAS

3. MICHIGAN

4. OHIO STATE