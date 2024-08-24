College Football Preview 2024: Liberty Flames win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Jamey Chadwell (second season)
- 2023 record: 13-1 (lost Fiesta Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 49th
- Chance to win Conference USA: 23%
- Strength of Schedule: 129th
- Projected Win Total: 8.8
- FanDuel Win Total: 10.5
- 2024 Recruiting Rank (On3): No. 90 nationally, No. 1 in Conference USA
Jamey Chadwell’s first season as Liberty’s head coach couldn’t have gone much better. The Flames finished the year with a 13-1 record, winning the Conference USA championship and making a New Year’s Six bowl game in only their sixth season as an FBS program.
With the playoff expanding to 12 teams, Liberty has its sights set on repeating as the Group of Five representative. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its chances, mainly the dynamic rushing duo of Quinton Cooley and Kaidon Salter.
The Flames do need to get stronger in the trenches on both sides of the ball, though. They also likely need to go undefeated to make the College Football Playoff, considering they play one of the easiest schedules in college football.
Biggest Strength: Rushing attack is deadly
Biggest Weakness: Pass-protection
The Flames finished just 94th among FBS schools in pass-blocking grade last year and lost three starters from that offensive line.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.211
|7.1
|42.8%
|21.4%
|19.8%
|4th
|6th
|4th
|5th
|9th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.031
|5.8
|35.7%
|17.0%
|15.8%
|59th
|T-81st
|T-82nd
|T-99th
|108th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- OG John Paul Flores (Louisville): 70.6 PFF Grade
- WR Julian Gray (NC State): 55.5 PFF Grade
- CB Dominick Hill (Temple): 67.3 PFF Grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- WR CJ Daniels (LSU): 87.1 PFF Grade
- CB Preston Hodge (Colorado): 90.0 PFF Grade
- DI Kendy Charles (Duke): 72.7 PFF Grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Kaidon Salter
2023 Grade: 88.0
Key Stat: 24 touchdowns and 19 big-time throws on play-action passes (both led the FBS)
