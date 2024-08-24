All
College Football Preview 2024: Liberty Flames win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2WA36XW GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) makes a pass to Liberty Flames wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (82) during the first half of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Liberty Flames on January 1, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Jamey Chadwell’s first season as Liberty’s head coach couldn’t have gone much better. The Flames finished the year with a 13-1 record, winning the Conference USA championship and making a New Year’s Six bowl game in only their sixth season as an FBS program.

With the playoff expanding to 12 teams, Liberty has its sights set on repeating as the Group of Five representative. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its chances, mainly the dynamic rushing duo of Quinton Cooley and Kaidon Salter.

The Flames do need to get stronger in the trenches on both sides of the ball, though. They also likely need to go undefeated to make the College Football Playoff, considering they play one of the easiest schedules in college football.

Biggest Strength: Rushing attack is deadly

Liberty was the only school in the country last year with multiple 1,000-yard rushers: running back Quinton Cooley and quarterback Kaidon Salter. Both players have returned for another season, forming a read-option game that’s nearly impossible to defend.

Biggest Weakness: Pass-protection

The Flames finished just 94th among FBS schools in pass-blocking grade last year and lost three starters from that offensive line.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.211 7.1 42.8% 21.4% 19.8%
4th 6th 4th 5th 9th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.031 5.8 35.7% 17.0% 15.8%
59th T-81st T-82nd T-99th 108th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • OG John Paul Flores (Louisville): 70.6 PFF Grade
  • WR Julian Gray (NC State): 55.5 PFF Grade
  • CB Dominick Hill (Temple): 67.3 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • WR CJ Daniels (LSU): 87.1 PFF Grade
  • CB Preston Hodge (Colorado): 90.0 PFF Grade
  • DI Kendy Charles (Duke): 72.7 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Kaidon Salter

2023 Grade: 88.0
Key Stat: 24 touchdowns and 19 big-time throws on play-action passes (both led the FBS)

