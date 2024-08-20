College Football Preview 2024: Louisville Cardinals win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

The Jeff Brohm era at Louisville couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The Cardinals won 10 games in 2023 for the first time since joining the ACC in 2014 and played in their first ACC Championship game. They’ll have similar expectations in 2024, thanks in large part to a stellar offseason in the transfer portal.

Louisville also brought back its two best defenders — edge rusher Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley — to what was a very strong defense last season. The biggest question lies at quarterback. Can Texas Tech transfer Tyler Shough both stay on the field and be a consistent performer?

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Impact transfers everywhere

Louisville was one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in 31 players. Of the Cardinals’ 22 projected starters on offense and defense, half of them are incoming transfers.

Biggest Weakness: How reliable is Tyler Shough?

One of those transfers is former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough. He has battled shoulder and collarbone injuries throughout his career, making just 11 starts in three years for the Red Raiders. Shough’s inconsistency displays itself on the field, as well. He has posted just a 64.7 PFF passing grade throughout his collegiate career.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.053 6.2 39.4% 15.6% 14.8% 45th 41st 16th 65th 62nd Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.156 5.3 30.3% 15.9% 14.7% 13th 44th 18th 80th 80th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

WR Caullin Lacy (South Alabama): 83.4 PFF grade

CB Corey Thornton (UCF): 76.2 PFF grade

QB Tyler Shough (Texas Tech): 65.2 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

DI Jeff Clark (Arizona State): 77.5 PFF grade

LB Jaylin Alderman (Miami FL): 65.6 PFF grade

DI Jermayne Lole (Texas): 69.1 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Tyler Shough

2023 Grade: 65.2

Key Stat: 34.4 PFF passing grade under pressure since 2020