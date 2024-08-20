Get 25% off PFF+ annually. Use Code PFF25. Offer ends 8/20
College Football Preview 2024: Louisville Cardinals win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2RWD49B INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 16: Louisville DL Ashton Gillotte (9) during a college football game between the Louisville Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers on September 16, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

The Jeff Brohm era at Louisville couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The Cardinals won 10 games in 2023 for the first time since joining the ACC in 2014 and played in their first ACC Championship game. They’ll have similar expectations in 2024, thanks in large part to a stellar offseason in the transfer portal.

Louisville also brought back its two best defenders — edge rusher Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley — to what was a very strong defense last season. The biggest question lies at quarterback. Can Texas Tech transfer Tyler Shough both stay on the field and be a consistent performer?

Biggest Strength: Impact transfers everywhere

Louisville was one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in 31 players. Of the Cardinals’ 22 projected starters on offense and defense, half of them are incoming transfers.

Biggest Weakness: How reliable is Tyler Shough?

One of those transfers is former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough. He has battled shoulder and collarbone injuries throughout his career, making just 11 starts in three years for the Red Raiders. Shough’s inconsistency displays itself on the field, as well. He has posted just a 64.7 PFF passing grade throughout his collegiate career.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.053 6.2 39.4% 15.6% 14.8%
45th 41st 16th 65th 62nd
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.156 5.3 30.3% 15.9% 14.7%
13th 44th 18th 80th 80th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • WR Caullin Lacy (South Alabama): 83.4 PFF grade
  • CB Corey Thornton (UCF): 76.2 PFF grade
  • QB Tyler Shough (Texas Tech): 65.2 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • DI Jeff Clark (Arizona State): 77.5 PFF grade
  • LB Jaylin Alderman (Miami FL): 65.6 PFF grade
  • DI Jermayne Lole (Texas): 69.1 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Tyler Shough

2023 Grade: 65.2
Key Stat: 34.4 PFF passing grade under pressure since 2020

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.