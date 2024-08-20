College Football Preview 2024: Louisville Cardinals win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Jeff Brohm (second season)
- 2023 record: 10-4 (lost Holiday Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 27th
- Chance to win the ACC: 5%
- Strength of schedule: 105th
- Projected win total: 7.1
- FanDuel win total: 8.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 56 nationally, No. 13 in the ACC
The Jeff Brohm era at Louisville couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The Cardinals won 10 games in 2023 for the first time since joining the ACC in 2014 and played in their first ACC Championship game. They’ll have similar expectations in 2024, thanks in large part to a stellar offseason in the transfer portal.
Louisville also brought back its two best defenders — edge rusher Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley — to what was a very strong defense last season. The biggest question lies at quarterback. Can Texas Tech transfer Tyler Shough both stay on the field and be a consistent performer?
Biggest Strength: Impact transfers everywhere
Louisville was one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in 31 players. Of the Cardinals’ 22 projected starters on offense and defense, half of them are incoming transfers.
Biggest Weakness: How reliable is Tyler Shough?
One of those transfers is former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough. He has battled shoulder and collarbone injuries throughout his career, making just 11 starts in three years for the Red Raiders. Shough’s inconsistency displays itself on the field, as well. He has posted just a 64.7 PFF passing grade throughout his collegiate career.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.053
|6.2
|39.4%
|15.6%
|14.8%
|45th
|41st
|16th
|65th
|62nd
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.156
|5.3
|30.3%
|15.9%
|14.7%
|13th
|44th
|18th
|80th
|80th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- WR Caullin Lacy (South Alabama): 83.4 PFF grade
- CB Corey Thornton (UCF): 76.2 PFF grade
- QB Tyler Shough (Texas Tech): 65.2 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- DI Jeff Clark (Arizona State): 77.5 PFF grade
- LB Jaylin Alderman (Miami FL): 65.6 PFF grade
- DI Jermayne Lole (Texas): 69.1 PFF grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Tyler Shough
2023 Grade: 65.2
Key Stat: 34.4 PFF passing grade under pressure since 2020
