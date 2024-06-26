All
College Football Preview 2024: South Carolina Gamecocks win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2T6PE24 South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) breaks a tackle and runs away from Vanderbilt safety De'Rickey Wright (2) for a 36-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

After two winning seasons to begin his tenure as South Carolina’s head coach, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks came crashing down with a 5-7 record this past season. One of the biggest culprits was the offensive line, which allowed the highest pressure rate of any Power Five team last year (33.5%) while earning the third-worst run-blocking grade.

South Carolina will need major improvements from that group to allow its talented playmakers to shine. The defensive line has some skilled players, but the Gamecocks have to perform better in coverage after earning just a 105th-ranked coverage grade in 2023.

Biggest Strength: A dynamic rushing attack

South Carolina added two very capable running backs from the transfer portal in Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders and North Texas’ Oscar Adaway III. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is also a serious threat on the ground despite recording 47 rushing yards on just seven attempts last year.

Biggest Weakness: Will the offensive line improve?

Having potent ball-carriers is a moot point if the Gamecocks’ offensive line struggles as much as it did last year. South Carolina’s front-five was the fourth-lowest-graded unit in the Power Five in 2023. None of the incoming transfers are projected to start, so the four returning starters will need to make major leaps this season.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.058 5.5 33.1% 12.7% 15.8%
91st 79th 92nd 110th 44th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.002 5.5 34.3% 13.4% 14.1%
77th T-66th 59th 34th 63rd

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

Quarterback Spotlight: LaNorris Sellers

2023 Grade: 94.1
Key Stat: Four career pass attempts

