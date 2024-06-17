The best units in college football: Which team has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?

• Georgia leads the way at QB: The Bulldogs have the top quarterback room in college football, largely thanks to the best quarterback in the country — Carson Beck.

• Oregon’sreceiving corps leads the nation: The Ducks land at No. 1 on this list thanks to the best receiver duo in the sport: Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart.

• Ohio State places first in secondary rankings once again: For the third time in these position unit rankings, the Buckeyes are the best in the nation.

Football is a game of units. From the offensive line to the secondary to the receiving corps, each unit plays a vital role in determining a team's success.

With the 2024 season just around the corner, it's time to take a look at the best units in college football.

Quarterback is the most important position in football and, arguably, the most important in all of team sports. It’s incredibly hard to win in college football or the NFL without a capable player under center.

It’s also important to have options behind the starter in case they struggle or get injured. With that in mind, here are the 10 best quarterback rooms in college football entering the 2024 season.

Running back is one of the most physically demanding positions in football. The hits they endure every play often cap their career at around 30 years old.

NFL teams, and even colleges, try to limit the wear and tear their tailbacks endure by opting for a committee approach to their backfield instead of relying on one workhorse. With that in mind, here are the top 10 running back units in college football entering the 2024 season.

While the quality of the quarterback is the biggest determining factor in whether or not a team’s passing game is successful, it’s also critical to have capable weapons for the signal-caller to throw to.

We continue our position group rankings with the 10 best receiving corps in college football. That means we consider whoever catches passes for every team: wide receivers, tight ends and even running backs.

While it's certainly the least glamorous part of an offense, the offensive line is critical to a team’s success. Putting points on the board is nearly impossible without at least some sort of competency up front.

Unlike the other position groups we’ve ranked so far, the strength of an offensive line depends on the quality of all the starters rather than just one or two stars.

Here are the 10 best offensive lines heading into the 2024 college football season.

A great defensive line can wreck an entire offensive game plan. Just look at Michigan’s recent run to a national championship for example. The Wolverines sacked Alabama Jalen Milroe eight times in the Rose Bowl before placing Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under pressure on 35.9% of his dropbacks in the national title game.

Here’s a look at the 10 best defensive lines in college football as we head into the 2024 season.

Linebacker is one of the hardest positions to master. A great linebacker must be a jack of all trades for a defense. They’re expected to defend the run, play in coverage and rush the passer, all at a high level.

Here are the 10 best linebacker units as we head into the 2024 college football season.

A secondary's importance increases every year due to how pass-happy football is today. You can’t afford to have any weak links in your defensive backfield, whether it be at outside cornerback, slot cornerback or safety.

With that in mind, we wrap up our position unit rankings with the top 10 secondaries in college football heading into the 2024 season.

