10 offensive linemen to know for the 2026 NFL Draft

Will Kadyn Proctor be OT1? The Alabama left tackle may be the early favorite to be the top tackle in the class, thanks to his absurd athleticism at his monstrous size.

The 2026 NFL Draft will feature an excellent interior class: The interior offensive line group is incredibly strong entering 2026, headlined by Florida center Jake Slaughter.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

The offensive line is a critical part of a good football team. It’s difficult to get any points on the board without the front-five holding up at the line of scrimmage.

With that in mind, here are 10 offensive linemen to know as we enter summer scouting for the 2026 NFL Draft. Please note that this is simply a list — not a ranking of the top offensive linemen.

Click for other position groups:

QB | RB | WR | TE

Proctor was tasked with protecting Jalen Milroe’s blindside in each of his first two seasons. While he took his lumps as a true freshman in 2023, the former five-star recruit showed serious improvement down the stretch, which carried over into his sophomore campaign.

Since Week 8 of 2023, Proctor has earned a 76.5 PFF grade, ranking eighth among SEC tackles. Some of his best performances have come against some elite defensive lines. Across three games against Georgia and South Carolina, the Iowa native owns a 90.4 PFF pass-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed on 96 pass-blocking snaps.

Proctor is a massive prospect at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds with preposterous athleticism. If he can play at a more consistent level, he has the upside of being a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Mauigoa has been starting at right tackle for the Hurricanes since his true freshman season. The former five-star recruit showed marked improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns surrendered on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.

Mauigoa’s 71.4 PFF run-blocking grade since 2023 also ties for fourth among ACC tackles. He still needs to refine his game, but he’s one of the favorites to be OT1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fano led all FBS tackles with a 93.0 PFF overall grade this past season, mainly because of his dominance in the run game. The Utah native’s 93.6 PFF run-blocking grade was the best in the country by more than three points. He also finished as the second-most-valuable Power Four tackle, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, trailing only top-10 draft pick Kelvin Banks Jr.

Fano is no slouch as a pass protector, either, earning a top-30 PFF pass-blocking grade among Power Four tackles (79.5). While some length concerns could make him a guard in the NFL, he’s still an elite athlete with dominant tape as just a true sophomore.

Slaughter was the only Power Four center to earn 80.0-plus grades both as a pass blocker and a run blocker in 2024. And he faced a murderer’s row of defensive tackles while doing so, including Walter Nolen, Alfred Collins, Shemar Turner, Deone Walker, Omarr Norman-Lott and Joshua Farmer.

Slaughter’s 85.8 PFF overall grade since 2023 trails only Jackson Powers-Johnson among Power Four centers. He moves very well at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, which allows him to dominate in a zone-blocking scheme.

Reed-Adams dominated in his first year with the Aggies. The Kansas transfer ranked second in PFF overall grade, run-blocking grade and Wins Above Average among Power Four guards in 2024.

He’s a powerful player at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds who can excel in any run-blocking scheme. Reed-Adams led all Power Four guards in gap-blocking grade while placing fourth in zone-blocking grade.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

World transferred to Oregon from Nevada and will take over at left tackle for the recently departed Josh Conerly Jr., who was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

World will look to follow a similar path and has elite size and length (6-foot-8) with easy movement ability. He earned an 82.4 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season with the Wolf Pack.

While losing superstar running back Kaleb Johnson to the NFL will undoubtedly hurt the Hawkeyes’ run game, they still have a road grader in Dunker to rely on.

Iowa’s right tackle earned a 90.2 PFF run-blocking grade this past season, ranking second only to Utah's Spencer Fano among FBS tackles. His 90.2 PFF overall grade placed fifth in the nation, as well. Dunker’s seven big-time blocks (PFF’s highest-graded blocks) in 2024 tied with Fano for the third most among Power Four tackles. He’s a powerful player with the leg drive to pancake defenders.

Laloulu flashed across 413 snaps as a true freshman in 2023, leading all Power Four guards with a 0.9% pressure rate allowed. He shuffled all over the Ducks’ interior that year, playing at least 100 snaps at center, left guard and right guard.

He became Oregon’s starting center as a sophomore and was one of only six Power Four players at the position who earned top-20 grades as both a pass blocker and a run blocker. Laloulu still hasn’t surrendered a sack across 720 career pass-blocking snaps.

While Spencer Fano is garnering most of the early draft love as Utah’s right tackle, the Utes also have a potential first-rounder at left tackle in Lomu. The latter has elite athleticism, placing above the 96th percentile in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. He earned a solid 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in his first year as a starter and should only get better with continued development and added strength, as he’s only 295 pounds.

Jones was the Power Four’s highest-graded center this past season, earning an 83.6 mark. He was particularly dominant in the run game, leading all Power Four centers with an 82.3 PFF run-blocking grade. Despite weighing only 293 pounds, Jones is a powerful player who can get to the second level with ease.

He’s no slouch as a pass protector, either, placing 10th in the Power Four with a 1.8% pressure rate allowed in 2024.