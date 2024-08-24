College Football Preview 2024: Oregon State Beavers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Oregon State enjoyed its third straight winning season under head coach Jonathan Smith last year, something the program hadn’t accomplished since 2009. Unfortunately, the Beavers are now forced to build from the ground up.

Following the 2023 campaign, Smith left to take the Michigan State job, and Oregon State was one of two Pac-12 schools left behind while the rest of the conference departed. The Beavers are now playing what is essentially a Mountain West schedule as they try to figure out what’s next regarding their conference membership.

Defensive coordinator Trent Bray takes over as head coach and will have a brand new roster to work with after most of Oregon State’s key players either declared for the draft or transferred.

Biggest Strength: Offensive line

Oregon State fielded the highest-graded offensive line in the Power Five last season (85.1). The Beavers brought back two offensive linemen who played at least 400 snaps for that unit in Joshua Gray and Grant Starck. Van Wells also transferred in from Colorado and earned an 81.0 pass-blocking grade in 2023 as the Buffs' starting center.

Biggest Weakness: Hitting the reset button

With head coach Jonathan Smith leaving for Michigan State and the program essentially relegated to the Mountain West, most of Oregon State’s best players departed. Of the 26 players who played at least 300 snaps last year, only four returned.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.157 6.5 39.8% 17.7% 20.1% 14th T-21st 14th 35th 8th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.014 5.5 35.8% 15.7% 13.0% 70th 58th 84th T-74th 42nd

Quarterback Spotlight: Ben Gulbranson

2023 Grade: 65.9

Key Stat: 30.0 Career passing grade under pressure