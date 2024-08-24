College Football Preview 2024: Oregon State Beavers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Trent Bray (first season)
- 2023 Record: 8-5 (lost Sun Bowl)
- PFF Power Ranking: 27th
- Strength of Schedule: 78th
- Projected Win Total: 7.1
- FanDuel Win Total: 7.5
- 2024 Recruiting Rank (On3): No. 68 nationally, No. 2 in the Pac-12
Oregon State enjoyed its third straight winning season under head coach Jonathan Smith last year, something the program hadn’t accomplished since 2009. Unfortunately, the Beavers are now forced to build from the ground up.
Following the 2023 campaign, Smith left to take the Michigan State job, and Oregon State was one of two Pac-12 schools left behind while the rest of the conference departed. The Beavers are now playing what is essentially a Mountain West schedule as they try to figure out what’s next regarding their conference membership.
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray takes over as head coach and will have a brand new roster to work with after most of Oregon State’s key players either declared for the draft or transferred.
Biggest Strength: Offensive line
Oregon State fielded the highest-graded offensive line in the Power Five last season (85.1). The Beavers brought back two offensive linemen who played at least 400 snaps for that unit in Joshua Gray and Grant Starck. Van Wells also transferred in from Colorado and earned an 81.0 pass-blocking grade in 2023 as the Buffs' starting center.
Biggest Weakness: Hitting the reset button
With head coach Jonathan Smith leaving for Michigan State and the program essentially relegated to the Mountain West, most of Oregon State’s best players departed. Of the 26 players who played at least 300 snaps last year, only four returned.
2023 Team Overview
|
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.157
|6.5
|39.8%
|17.7%
|20.1%
|14th
|T-21st
|14th
|35th
|8th
|
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.014
|5.5
|35.8%
|15.7%
|13.0%
|70th
|58th
|84th
|T-74th
|42nd
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- RB Anthony Hankerson (Colorado): 68.5 PFF Grade
- C Van Wells (Colorado): 67.7 PFF Grade
- CB Kobe Singleton (Liberty): 59.6 PFF Grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- QB DJ Uiagalelei (Florida State): 82.0 PFF Grade
- RB Damien Martinez (Miami): 83.1 PFF Grade
- TE Jack Velling (Michigan State): 69.7 PFF Grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Ben Gulbranson
2023 Grade: 65.9
Key Stat: 30.0 Career passing grade under pressure
