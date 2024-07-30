College Football Preview 2024: Wisconsin Badgers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Wisconsin made a major splash ahead of the 2023 season by hiring former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to lead its program. However, the results were similar to the previous year, with the Badgers finishing with a 7-6 record. Wisconsin struggled with its passing game, ranking just 93rd in the country in expected points added (EPA) per pass.

Despite a subpar receiving corps that remains mostly unchanged, the Badgers hope incoming quarterback Tyler Van Dyke can make a major impact and build off the career-high 85.9 PFF grade he earned last season.

The defense, highlighted by an outstanding secondary, is expected to remain the stronger side of the ball.

Biggest Strength: An excellent secondary

Wisconsin fields a top-10 secondary, anchored by top-10 safety Hunter Wohler and top-15 cornerback Ricardo Hallman. The Badgers also return four other defensive backs who played at least 300 snaps last year and added one of the nation’s most underrated cornerbacks, RJ Delancy III from Toledo, through the transfer portal.

Biggest Weakness: Receiving corps

Wisconsin’s receiving corps was its biggest issue last year, as it earned the sixth-worst receiving grade in the Power Five (61.6). The Badgers didn’t do much to address this problem and even lost their No. 3 receiver, Chimere Dike, who transferred to Florida. The team's top tight end, Hayden Rucci, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, as well.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.040 5.4 36.0% 15.2% 10.8% 79th T-90th 57th 69th 121st Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.072 5.2 32.7% 15.2% 32.7% 37th T-32nd 37th T-64th 37th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Tyler Van Dyke (Miami, FL): 85.9 PFF Grade

CB RJ Delancy III (Toledo): 87.2 PFF Grade

RB Tawee Walker (Oklahoma): 82.6 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

LB Jordan Turner (Michigan State): 69.1 PFF Grade

WR Chimere Dike (Florida): 58.0 PFF Grade

DI Rodas Johnson (Texas A&M): 67.3 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Tyler Van Dyke

2023 Grade: 85.9

Key Stat: 84.2 Career passing grade at home (69.2 on road or neutral site)