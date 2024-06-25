College Football Preview 2024: Auburn Tigers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Hugh Freeze’s first season as Auburn’s head coach was nearly identical to the program's previous two years. The Tigers finished 2023 with a 6-7 record, making it their third consecutive losing season. That hadn’t happened to Auburn since the 1970s.

There’s optimism that the Tigers will snap that streak in 2024, thanks to an impressive collection of offensive skill-position players and key returning defenders. A well-below-average passer in Payton Thorne and a questionable offensive line will likely cap the team's ceiling, though.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Offensive skill-position players

Auburn’s offense features a star running back in Jarquez Hunter and a revamped receiving corps that includes true freshman Cam Coleman, a top-five overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Biggest Weakness: Payton Thorne's ability to get the ball to playmakers

Thorne is back for another season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. While he is a very efficient runner, the same can’t be said for him as a passer. The redshirt senior’s 64.3 passing grade in 2023 placed only 101st among FBS signal-callers.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.012 5.5 33.9% 17.3% 9.7% 71st 82nd 81st 40th 126th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.052 5.4 31.6% 17.9% 13.6% 49th T-54th 29th 114th 56th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

S Jerrin Thompson ( Texas ): 68.7 PFF grade

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith ( Penn State ): 73.7 PFF grade

WR Robert Lewis ( Georgia State ): 73.5 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

S Donovan Kaufman ( NC State ): 70.5 PFF grade

WR Ja’Varrius Johnson ( UCF ): 77.9 PFF grade

WR Jay Fair ( USC ): 70.3 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Payton Thorne

2023 Grade: 70.5

Key Stat: 682 rushing yards (17th among FBS quarterbacks)