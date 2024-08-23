All
College Football Preview 2024: Texas State Bobcats win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2W9CMY0 Dallas, USA. 26th Dec, 2023. December 26, 2023: Texas State Bobcats defensive end Ben Bell (33) coming out of the tunnel during the Servpro First Responder Bowl game between the Texas State University Bobcats and the Rice University Owls at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX. Bobcats leads the 1st half against the Owls, 24-21. Patrick Green/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Patrick Green/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman

G.J. Kinne was immensely successful in his first year as Texas State’s head coach. The Bobcats' 8-5 record was their best finish as an FBS program, also marking their first winning season in nine years. They played in and won their first bowl game, beating Rice in the First Responder Bowl.

Now, Texas State is expected to be one of the top contenders for the Sun Belt Championship due to an offense with a ton of potential and a defense that returns superstar pass-rusher Ben Bell. The Bobcats do need to get better along the offensive line to reach their ceiling.

Biggest Strength: High-upside offense

Texas State improved at quarterback by bringing in Jordan McCloud from James Madison. The program also returned star running back Ismail Mahdi and five of its top-six pass catchers from last season.

Biggest Weakness: Will the offensive line hold them back?

The Bobcats finished just 95th among FBS schools in offensive line grade (61.8) last season and lost their highest-graded starter from the front-five.

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Jordan McCloud (James Madison): 84.0 PFF grade
  • LB Treylin Payne (Houston): 69.1 PFF grade
  • LB Mannie Nunnery (Florida): 60.7 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • QB T.J. Finley (Western Kentucky): 75.4 PFF grade
  • WR Ashtyn Hawkins (Baylor): 68.6 PFF grade
  • RB Donerio Davenport (Louisiana Tech): 72.0 PFF grade

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.077 6.3 40.9% 17.9% 15.2%
36th 32nd 10th 29th 57th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
0.041 5.9 35.9% 20.1% 15.0%
95th T-86th 90th 133rd 90th

Quarterback Spotlight: Jordan McCloud

2023 Grade: 84.0
Key Stat: 92.0 clean-pocket grade (second in Group of Five, 14th in FBS)

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.