College Football Preview 2024: Texas State Bobcats win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

G.J. Kinne was immensely successful in his first year as Texas State’s head coach. The Bobcats' 8-5 record was their best finish as an FBS program, also marking their first winning season in nine years. They played in and won their first bowl game, beating Rice in the First Responder Bowl.

Now, Texas State is expected to be one of the top contenders for the Sun Belt Championship due to an offense with a ton of potential and a defense that returns superstar pass-rusher Ben Bell. The Bobcats do need to get better along the offensive line to reach their ceiling.

Biggest Strength: High-upside offense

Texas State improved at quarterback by bringing in Jordan McCloud from James Madison. The program also returned star running back Ismail Mahdi and five of its top-six pass catchers from last season.

Biggest Weakness: Will the offensive line hold them back?

The Bobcats finished just 95th among FBS schools in offensive line grade (61.8) last season and lost their highest-graded starter from the front-five.

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Jordan McCloud (James Madison): 84.0 PFF grade

LB Treylin Payne (Houston): 69.1 PFF grade

LB Mannie Nunnery (Florida): 60.7 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

QB T.J. Finley (Western Kentucky): 75.4 PFF grade

WR Ashtyn Hawkins (Baylor): 68.6 PFF grade

RB Donerio Davenport (Louisiana Tech): 72.0 PFF grade

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.077 6.3 40.9% 17.9% 15.2% 36th 32nd 10th 29th 57th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.041 5.9 35.9% 20.1% 15.0% 95th T-86th 90th 133rd 90th

Quarterback Spotlight: Jordan McCloud

2023 Grade: 84.0

Key Stat: 92.0 clean-pocket grade (second in Group of Five, 14th in FBS)