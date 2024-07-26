All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: Washington Huskies win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2X4N7ME Washington quarterback Will Rogers III greets teammate Zachary Henning (59) during the NCAA college football team's spring game Friday, May 3, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Washington won the Pac-12 conference in its farewell season and made it to the first national championship game in program history. While most programs would use a magical season like that as a foundation for the future, the Huskies need to essentially build from the ground up again.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was hired as Nick Saban’s successor at Alabama, and star offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb departed for the same role with the Seattle Seahawks. Washington also returns just eight of the 32 players who played at least 300 snaps last year, and none come from its electric offense. Jedd Fisch proved he can turn around a program while at Arizona and the Huskies made some nice additions in the transfer portal, but it could take Washington a few years to recover from this kind of attrition, especially in a more difficult Big Ten conference.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: The second and third levels of the defense

The few returning key contributors from last year’s team are mostly at linebacker and in the secondary. Safety Kamren Fabiculanan and linebacker Carson Bruener earned 75.0-plus PFF grades on about 400 snaps each in 2023, while cornerback Elijah Jackson and linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala are returning starters. Arizona cornerback Ephesians Prysock was a major addition in the transfer portal, as well, after placing fifth among Pac-12 cornerbacks with 10 coverage stops last season.

Biggest Weakness: A brand-new offense

Simply put, Washington’s offense will be unrecognizable from the one that torched defenses over the past two years. All 11 starters from last season are gone, including first-round picks Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze and Troy Fautanu. Not to mention, two offensive masterminds in head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb are no longer roaming the sidelines.

The Huskies made some nice additions in the portal, as evidenced below, but this unit likely won’t be nearly as effective as it was over the past two years.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.181 7.0 41.5% 12.4% 21.4%
8th 7th 6th 114th 4th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
0.040 5.9 37.4% 17.4% 12.8%
94th 88th 111th 111th 39th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • RB Jonah Coleman (Arizona): 92.1 PFF grade
  • QB Will Rogers (Mississippi State): 77.3 PFF grade
  • WR Jeremiah Hunter (California): 75.9 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • CB Jabbar Muhammad (Oregon): 73.9 PFF grade
  • C Parker Brailsford (Alabama): 78.4 PFF grade
  • WR Germie Bernard (Alabama): 70.6 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Will Rogers

2023 Grade: 77.3
Key Stat: 6.3 yards career average depth of target (Lowest in PFF College history)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.