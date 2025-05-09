10 defensive linemen to know for the 2026 NFL Draft

Clemson is home to the best edge defender and interior defender: T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are poised to be top draft picks in 2026.

Another first-round Penn State edge defender? The Nittany Lions could have their third first-round edge defender in as many years in Dani Dennis-Sutton.

The 2025 NFL Draft was loaded along the defensive line, with nine edge defenders and interior defenders going in the first round — four more than the previous draft. Even with the mass exodus of elite talent, there are still plenty of intriguing defensive line prospects set to join next year’s class.

With that in mind, here are 10 defensive linemen to know as we enter summer scouting for the 2026 NFL Draft. Please note that this is simply a list — not a ranking of the top defensive linemen.

Parker’s 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers, and he is one of three in that same group who posted 80.0-plus grades both as a pass rusher and a run defender.

Parker owns a devastating bull rush, thanks to his power at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. He has all the makings of a top-10 selection next year if he can put together a similarly strong junior year.

Between Parker and Woods, the Tigers project to have the top edge defender and defensive tackle in next year’s draft. Woods spent the majority of his sophomore year playing out of position at edge defender and still earned an 83.3 PFF overall grade on the season. Over his first two years of college football, he is both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric.

Woods leads that same group with an 89.7 PFF run-defense grade and a 14.9% pass-rush win rate since 2023. His power and agility at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds make him a nightmare for any offensive lineman.

A calf injury kept Bain from making significant strides in his sophomore year, but he still deserves a spot on this list for his body of work.

Bain’s 73 pressures since 2023 are the third most among returning Power Four edge defenders, and his 16.9% pass-rush win rate ranks fourth. His 82.7 PFF run-defense grade this past season also placed fourth among the same group. Bain can line up anywhere on the defensive line at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds and should remind many why he’s a first-round-caliber talent now that he’s fully healthy.

Faulk was one of Auburn’s starting edge defenders in each of his first two seasons and took a major step forward as a sophomore. His 83.8 PFF overall grade was more than 16 points better than what he posted as a freshman and ranked as the fifth-best mark of any returning Power Four edge rusher.

The former four-star recruit is at his best in the run game, tying for eighth among Power Four edge defenders with 23 run-defense stops last year. Faulk is still developing moves as a pass rusher, but he did show improvement there with nine sacks and 45 pressures last year. Both figures placed in the top 20 of the Power Four.

Overton was a top-15 overall recruit in the 2022 class but failed to live up to the hype during his first two seasons at Texas A&M, posting a 61.5 PFF overall grade in that span.

A transfer to Alabama did wonders for his development, as he ended the year as one of the 15 most valuable edge defenders in college football, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. Overton’s 18% pass-rush win rate was a top-30 mark in the nation, and his 81.7 PFF run-defense grade ranked 25th. He blurs the line between an edge rusher and defensive tackle at 283 pounds and can find success anywhere along the line.

At 6-foot-5 with long arms, Banks has been an excellent pass rusher during his two years with the Gators. The former Louisville Cardinal has tallied 53 pressures since 2023, the most of any returning Power Four interior defender. His 12.7% pressure rate in that span ranks second among all returning defensive tackles in college football.

There’s still work to be done in terms of holding his own in the run game, as Banks has never earned a 70.0 PFF run-defense grade in his career. However, he has a high ceiling and could be a favorite among scouts when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.

The Nittany Lions may have lost Abdul Carter to the 2025 NFL Draft, but they’re still in a very good place at edge defender thanks to Dennis-Sutton's return. He is tied for the most valuable returning Power Four edge defender over the past two years, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, and his 75 pressures in that span trail only T.J. Parker.

The former five-star recruit has all the traits you look for in an edge defender and could climb early draft rankings with further development.

Sapp enjoyed a major breakout in his fourth season with the Gators. His 90.4 PFF overall grade placed 10th among all edge defenders in college football and second among returning players at the position.

The former defensive tackle is at his best in the run game, placing fourth among all FBS edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade (88.7) while tying for fourth among Power Four players in tackles for loss or no gain (13) this past season. Sapp is a more than capable pass rusher, as well, earning an 82.2 PFF grade in that regard. He has a natural pad level at 6-foot-2 with the strength to stack and shed blockers very well.

Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, is a long, powerful edge defender at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. His nine sacks in 2024 were tied for the sixth most among Big Ten defenders, and he has intriguing change-of-direction ability at his size.

With continued development, Uiagalelei could become a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miller broke out in his redshirt sophomore campaign with the Bulldogs. His 82.3 PFF overall grade was a top-15 mark among Power Four interior defenders, as was his 83.9 PFF run-defense grade. The Georgia native also placed in the top 20 of the Power Four in pass-rush win rate (11.2%).

Miller holds his ground in the run game thanks to his length and power, and he has the quickness to get around offensive linemen quickly.