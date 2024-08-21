All
College Football Preview 2024: Syracuse Orange win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2XNP2PG Syracuse, USA. 01st Aug, 2024. August 01, 2024: Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks to pass the ball during practice on Thursday August 1, 2024 in Syracuse, New York. Rich Barnes/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Rich Barnes/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Syracuse may have reached its second consecutive bowl game last year, but the program still finished with a 6-7 record. It marked the Orange's fourth losing season in the last five years, prompting the decision to fire head coach Dino Babers after eight seasons.

Georgia defensive backs coach and ace recruiter Fran Brown was hired in November to take over. His recruiting skills made an immediate impact, as the Orange secured their first top-40 class since 2001. Additionally, Syracuse brought in a strong transfer portal class, highlighted by former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. Now, Brown must demonstrate that he’s more than just a top recruiter by translating this influx of talent into on-field success.

Biggest Strength: Secondary

Syracuse ranked 31st among FBS teams in team coverage grade last year (87.4) and returns several key contributors from that unit. Justin Barron and Alijah Clark are back at safety, both ranking among the ACC's top three highest-graded players at the position last season. Jayden Bellamy and Greg Delaine return at cornerback, each posting 70.0-plus grades on at least 200 snaps. Additionally, Duce Chestnut returns after a one-year stint at LSU. While he played only four games last season, his 81.4 grade across 2021 and 2022 ranked fourth among ACC cornerbacks.

Biggest Weakness: Can Kyle McCord survive behind this offensive line?

While Syracuse returns four starters from last year’s offensive line, none earned a PFF grade above 60.0. As a unit, the front five ranked 110th in the country, which could pose a significant problem, given transfer quarterback Kyle McCord's lack of mobility and struggles under pressure.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.074 5.2 31.7% 15.2% 12.0%
98th T-104th 110th 72nd 108th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.060 5.4 33.9% 11.5% 12.4%
40th 49th 53rd 14th 29th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Kyle McCord (Ohio State): 76.4 PFF Grade
  • EDGE Fadil Diggs (Texas A&M): 66.6 PFF Grade
  • CB Duce Chestnut (LSU): 57.6 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • DI Kevon Darton (Arizona): 74.3 PFF Grade
  • EDGE Stefon Thompson (Nebraska): 77.0 PFF Grade
  • WR Damien Alford (Utah): 65.5 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Kyle McCord

2023 Grade: 76.4
Key Stat: 90.0 clean-pocket passing grade (19th-best in Power Five), 33.5 pressured-passing grade (eighth-worst in Power Five)

