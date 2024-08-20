Get 25% off PFF+ annually. Use Code PFF25. Offer ends 8/20
College Football Preview 2024: Notre Dame Fighting Irish win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2X2BXMA April 20, 2024: Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) during pregame of the Notre Dame Annual Blue-Gold Spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. (Credit Image: © John Mersits/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

Notre Dame ever so slightly improved in its second season under Marcus Freeman, finishing 10-3 after concluding 2022 with a 9-4 record.

The pressure is mounting in Year 3 for Freeman and the Fighting Irish to take the next step and secure a spot in the 12-team Playoff, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their chances. One could argue that Notre Dame is stronger than any team on its schedule, and the Fighting Irish boast one of the best defenses in the country.

Once again, Notre Dame will rely on an ACC transfer at quarterback, with Duke’s Riley Leonard stepping into the role. Under new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who played a key role in transforming Jayden Daniels into a Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, Leonard will need to improve as a passer to help the team reach its goals.

Biggest Strength: Elite defense

Notre Dame's defense has stars at all three levels, with five defenders making the top-10 of my positional rankings ahead of 2024. Notre Dame also fields the nation's sixth-best defensive line and third-best secondary.

Biggest Weakness: Will Riley Leonard take the next step as a passer?

While certainly a capable runner, Leonard has some work to do as a passer. He’s struggled with accuracy throughout his career and has never earned a 70.0 passing grade in a season. That’ll need to change if he’s going to become the NFL quarterback many expect him to be.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
0.168 7.0 41.4% 17.8% 19.0%
11th 9th 8th T-33rd 16th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.222 4.5 28.8% 11.6% 10.0%
5th 5th 10th 16th 5th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Riley Leonard (Duke): 77.5 PFF Grade
  • CB Rod Heard II (Northwestern): 81.8 PFF Grade
  • WR Kris Mitchell (Florida International): 77.5 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • WR Chris Tyree (Virginia): 74.4 PFF Grade
  • WR Rico Flores Jr. (UCLA): 67.5 PFF Grade
  • C Zeke Correll (NC State): 62.0 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Riley Leonard

2023 Grade: 77.5
Key Stat: 87.2 rushing grade over last two seasons (tied for fifth-best in the FBS)

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.