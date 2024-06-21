College Football Preview 2024: Oklahoma Sooners win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

- Head coach: Brent Venables (third season)
- 2023 record: 10-3 (lost Alamo Bowl)
- PFF power ranking: 13th
- Chance to win SEC: 4%
- Strength of schedule: 13th
- Projected win total: 7.6
- FanDuel win total: 7.5
- 2024 recruiting rank (On3): No. 9 nationally, No. 6 in the SEC
Brent Venables’ tenure at Oklahoma got off to a rocky start, as the Sooners finished the 2022 season with their first losing season in the 21st century. The program bounced back in a big way in 2023, though, finishing with a 10-3 record.
This upcoming season will begin a whole new era of Oklahoma football. It’s the Sooners’ first in the SEC. They have a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator. They will also field a completely different offensive line. Luckily, they still have a top-10 receiving corps and a loaded defense at the second and third levels to help usher in the new age.
Biggest Strength: The back seven of the defense
Oklahoma’s defense features a top-10 secondary and a linebacker unit that is headlined by Danny Stutsman, a third-team AP All-American last year.
Biggest Weakness: A brand-new offensive line
The Sooners won’t return any starting offensive linemen from last season. While SMU transfer Branson Hickman is a terrific addition in the middle, there will be uncertainty around the other four spots.
2023 Team Overview
Offense
|EPA per play
|Yards per play
|Successful play rate
|Explosive run play rate
|Explosive pass play rate
|0.184
|6.7
|41.5%
|14.8%
|19.7%
|6th
|13th
|7th
|T-77th
|12th
Defense
|EPA allowed per play
|Yards allowed per play
|Successful play rate allowed
|Explosive run rate allowed
|Explosive pass rate allowed
|-0.092
|5.5
|32.6%
|15.6%
|14.6%
|31st
|T-59th
|36th
|70th
|77th
Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions
- C Branson Hickman (SMU): 79.7 PFF grade
- WR Deion Burks (Purdue): 65.7 PFF grade
- TE Jake Roberts (Baylor): 70.6 PFF grade
Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses
- QB Dillon Gabriel (Oregon): 91.9 PFF grade
- OG Cayden Green (Missouri): 53.7 PFF grade
- RB Tawee Walker (Wisconsin): 82.6 PFF grade
Quarterback Spotlight: Jackson Arnold
2023 Grade: 69.1
Key Stat: Five turnover-worthy plays in first career start (Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona)
