College Football Preview 2024: Florida State Seminoles win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

Florida State lived up to the preseason hype and then some last year. After starting the season in the top 10 for the first time since 2017, the Seminoles won the ACC Championship after a 13-0 campaign and were controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. It’ll be difficult for the program to match those highs in 2024, as 10 of its 13 most valuable players from last year left the program, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

Florida State still has playoff aspirations as we enter the 12-team era and will need some transfer portal additions to jell with the remaining players quickly to achieve that goal.

Biggest Strength: Offensive line

Florida State’s offensive line is likely the only aspect of the team that’ll look similar to last season. The Seminoles returned four of the six linemen who played at least 400 snaps last year and added two potential starting guards in Florida’s Richie Leonard IV and Alabama’s Terrence Ferguson II from the transfer portal. The team’s offensive line is one of the 10 best in college football.

Biggest Weakness: Skill position players

Florida State lost its top-three pass catchers from 2023 — Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jaheim Bell — while also saying goodbye to star running back Trey Benson. While their replacements all have potential, the Seminoles’ skill position players certainly don't bring as much star power heading into 2024.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate 0.083 6.3 34.7% 16.2% 16.3% 34th 31st 74th 55th 38th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.107 5.1 30.9% 17.1% 11.8% 24th T-23rd T-21st 102nd 14th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State): 82.0 PFF grade

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia): 59.1 PFF grade

WR Malik Benson (Alabama): 55.1 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

CB Greedy Vance Jr. (USC): 71.8 PFF Grade

OT Bless Harris (TCU): 72.9 PFF Grade

EDGE Gilber Edmond (South Carolina): 65.1 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: DJ Uiagalelei

2023 Grade: 82.0

Key Stat: 96 dropbacks and seven big-time throws from under center (both led FBS)