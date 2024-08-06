All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: BYU Cougars win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2RT07T2 PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 09: Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) tries to break a tackle during a college football game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the BYU Cougars on September 9, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

BYU experienced a wake-up call by moving from the Group of Five to the Big 12. After finishing 29-9 from 2020-2022, the Cougars suffered their first losing season in six years this past season. The grades paint an even uglier picture, with BYU finishing with the sixth-worst overall grade in the Power Five (70.8).

While they essentially have the same roster, there is some optimism for improvement, given the one year of experience. However, significant questions at quarterback could ultimately prevent BYU from making a bowl game again.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Pass protection

BYU earned a top-20 pass-blocking grade (77.8) last season. While the Cougars lost a second-round tackle in Kingsley Suamataia, they still brought back four of the six offensive linemen who played at least 300 snaps. 

Biggest Weakness: Quarterback situation

While BYU can rest easy knowing that its new quarterback will have clean pockets to throw from, it still has major concerns as to who it will have under center.

Redshirt junior Jake Retzlaff is the favorite to win the job, but he earned the fourth-worst passing grade in the Power Five last year (46.7). Gerry Bohanon is an intriguing transfer, as he earned an 84.6 grade across 2021 and 2022 between Baylor and UCF, but he didn’t play at all in 2023 as he was recovering from a major injury to his throwing shoulder.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.169 5.0 30.9% 16.2% 12.4%
124th 118th 116th 56th 101st
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
0.017 5.9 35.9% 18.7% 16.1%
83rd T-92nd 86th 127th 111th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • QB Gerry Bohanon (USF): 81.5 PFF Grade (2022)
  • LB Jack Kelly (Weber State): 73.1 PFF Grade
  • CB Marque Collins (Weber State): 52.0 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • EDGE John Henry Daley (Utah): 59.9 PFF Grade
  • EDGE Michael Daley (Rice): 55.9 PFF Grade
  • DI Danny Saili (Arkansas): N/A

Quarterback Spotlight: Jake Retzlaff

2023 Grade: 48.3
Key Stat: Nine turnover-worthy plays in four starts last season

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.