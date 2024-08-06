College Football Preview 2024: BYU Cougars win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

BYU experienced a wake-up call by moving from the Group of Five to the Big 12. After finishing 29-9 from 2020-2022, the Cougars suffered their first losing season in six years this past season. The grades paint an even uglier picture, with BYU finishing with the sixth-worst overall grade in the Power Five (70.8).

While they essentially have the same roster, there is some optimism for improvement, given the one year of experience. However, significant questions at quarterback could ultimately prevent BYU from making a bowl game again.

Biggest Strength: Pass protection

BYU earned a top-20 pass-blocking grade (77.8) last season. While the Cougars lost a second-round tackle in Kingsley Suamataia, they still brought back four of the six offensive linemen who played at least 300 snaps.

Biggest Weakness: Quarterback situation

While BYU can rest easy knowing that its new quarterback will have clean pockets to throw from, it still has major concerns as to who it will have under center.

Redshirt junior Jake Retzlaff is the favorite to win the job, but he earned the fourth-worst passing grade in the Power Five last year (46.7). Gerry Bohanon is an intriguing transfer, as he earned an 84.6 grade across 2021 and 2022 between Baylor and UCF, but he didn’t play at all in 2023 as he was recovering from a major injury to his throwing shoulder.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.169 5.0 30.9% 16.2% 12.4% 124th 118th 116th 56th 101st Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.017 5.9 35.9% 18.7% 16.1% 83rd T-92nd 86th 127th 111th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

QB Gerry Bohanon (USF): 81.5 PFF Grade (2022)

LB Jack Kelly (Weber State): 73.1 PFF Grade

CB Marque Collins (Weber State): 52.0 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

EDGE John Henry Daley (Utah): 59.9 PFF Grade

EDGE Michael Daley (Rice): 55.9 PFF Grade

DI Danny Saili (Arkansas): N/A

Quarterback Spotlight: Jake Retzlaff

2023 Grade: 48.3

Key Stat: Nine turnover-worthy plays in four starts last season