College Football Rankings: Preseason top 25

• Georgia starts on top: The Bulldogs begin the year as PFF’s No. 1 team in college football and are going for their third national championship in four seasons.

• Miami in the top 15: The Hurricanes are the top-ranked ACC team after loading up in the transfer portal.

College football will be played this month.

We hope you got the same chills reading that sentence as we did writing it. With kickoff a little less than two weeks away, here’s a look at our top 25 teams in the country entering the 2024 season.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (2023 record: 13-1, won Orange Bowl)

Bottom Line: With the best coach (Kirby Smart), the best quarterback (Carson Beck) and one of the best rosters in college football, the Bulldogs are one of the favorites to win it all this season — an accomplishment that would mark their third national title in four years.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (2023 record: 11-2, lost Cotton Bowl)

Bottom Line: It’s now or never for Ryan Day at Ohio State. He has arguably the best roster in the country and has a great chance to deliver the Buckeyes their first national title in a decade.

3. Oregon Ducks (2023 record: 12-2, won Fiesta Bowl)

Bottom Line: Oregon might have the best offense in college football and should be very strong defensively. Dan Lanning is quickly turning the Ducks into a national title contender.

4. Ole Miss Rebels (2023 record: 11-2, won Peach Bowl)

Bottom Line: Ole Miss has the feel of 2023 Florida State, in that it brought back most of its top talent from a successful prior season while excelling in the transfer portal. With one of the most explosive offenses in the country to go along with a suddenly very strong defense, the Rebels could make some serious noise in 2024.

5. Texas Longhorns (2023 record: 12-2, lost CFP Semifinal)

Bottom Line: Many of last year’s receiving weapons are gone, but the Longhorns brought in several transfers and return star quarterback Quinn Ewers. If those perimeter weapons adjust to the new situation and the defense improves in coverage, Texas could compete for a national championship once again.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2023 record: 10-3, won Sun Bowl)

Bottom Line: Notre Dame’s playoff aspirations are legitimate, thanks to an outstanding defense. If Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard is more consistently accurate, the Fighting Irish are an incredibly dangerous team.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (2023 record: 12-2, lost CFP Semifinal)

Bottom Line: Replacing the greatest coach of all time isn’t just a tall task; it’s borderline impossible. New head coach Kalen DeBoer has been a winner everywhere he goes, though, and should form an explosive partnership with quarterback Jalen Milroe. With those two leading the way, Alabama should remain in the thick of the playoff race.

8. Michigan Wolverines (2023 record: 15-0, won National Championship)

Bottom Line: Michigan’s defense is still national championship-caliber, but the offense will need to answer many questions if the Wolverines want any shot at repeating.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (2023 record: 10-3, lost Peach Bowl)

Bottom Line: In a tale as old as time, Penn State’s defense gives the team a very high floor but the passing game will determine the Nittany Lions’ true ceiling.

10. Missouri Tigers (2023 record: 11-2, won Cotton Bowl)

Bottom Line: Missouri’s offense should be one of the best in the country next season, headlined by the nation’s best receiver in Luther Burden III. For the Tigers to truly hit their ceiling, the defense will need some unproven players to step up.

11. Arizona Wildcats (2023 record: 10-3, won Alamo Bowl)

Bottom Line: Even with a new head coach, Arizona has a far better chance of winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff than the sportsbooks indicate. The Wildcats have a few potential first-round picks and a top-10 quarterback in the nation. That, along with a relatively easy schedule, should help Arizona exceed its projected win total once again.

12. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2023 record: 7-6, lost Pinstripe Bowl)

Bottom Line: Thanks to an excellent offseason in the transfer portal, Miami now has the most talented roster in the ACC. The Hurricanes should be seen as a favorite to win their first ACC title in program history and secure a College Football Playoff berth.

13. Clemson Tigers (2023 record: 9-4, won Gator Bowl)

Bottom Line: Clemson’s defense is good enough to keep the team in contention for the ACC championship and a College Football Playoff spot. Whether quarterback Cade Klubnik improves will determine if the Tigers can reach a higher ceiling.

14. LSU Tigers (2023 record: 10-3, won ReliaQuest Bowl)

Bottom Line: Even after losing three superstars on offense (Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.), LSU should still be able to put up points in 2024 with its elite offensive line, new weapons and an intriguing quarterback. New defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have to make an immediate impact to ensure every game doesn’t turn into a shootout like it often did last season.

15. Tennessee Volunteers (2023 record: 9-4, won Citrus Bowl)

Bottom Line: Tennessee’s offense could be so high-flying that it keeps the team in every game. Even star edge defender James Pearce Jr. might not be enough to prevent weekly shootouts, though.

16. Florida State Seminoles (2023 record: 13-1, lost Orange Bowl)

Bottom Line: Florida State certainly isn’t as stacked as it was last season, but the Seminoles can still make the playoff as one of the top ACC contenders.

17. Louisville Cardinals (2023 record: 10-4, lost Holiday Bowl)

Bottom Line: While Louisville’s roster looks very different from last year, the Cardinals should remain one of the top teams in the ACC due to their incoming transfer class and the conference's easiest schedule.

18. Oklahoma Sooners (2023 record: 10-3, lost Alamo Bowl)

Bottom Line: Oklahoma might take some time to fully acclimate as it debuts in the SEC and with all of the new moving parts on its roster, but the Sooners can still compete for a playoff spot if they jell quickly.

19. Kansas State Wildcats (2023 record: 9-4, won Pop-Tarts Bowl)

Bottom Line: Despite losing so much offensively, Kansas State should still be seen as one of the Big 12 favorites due to a great head coach and an explosive rushing attack.

20. Utah Utes (2023 record: 8-5, lost Las Vegas Bowl)

Bottom Line: The returns of Cameron Rising and Brant Kuithe make Utah one of the favorites in a wide-open Big 12 conference.

21. USC Trojans (2023 record: 8-5, won Holiday Bowl)

Bottom Line: Even with so many losses on offense, Lincoln Riley has always produced elite results on that side of the ball. While there should be optimism for defensive improvement, expectations should be tempered as the Trojans make their way into the Big Ten with an incredibly difficult schedule.

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2023 record: 10-4, won Texas Bowl)

Bottom Line: Running back Ollie Gordon II is so special that he alone gives Oklahoma State a relatively high floor. The Cowboys will still need a consistent passing game and a better coverage unit to reach their ceiling.

23. Kansas Jayhawks (2023 record: 9-4, won Guaranteed Rate Bowl)

Bottom Line: Kansas has the offensive talent to compete for a Big 12 championship as long as quarterback Jalon Daniels stays healthy.

24. Iowa Hawkeyes (2023 record: 10-4, lost Citrus Bowl)

Bottom Line: Iowa stands a puncher’s chance every week because of an elite defense. That, combined with a reasonable schedule, aside from a trip to Ohio State, gives the team a chance at an at-large playoff berth. However, it’s hard to envision the Hawkeyes substantially improving their dreadful offense solely due to the returns of Cade McNamara and Luke Lachey and the hire of offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

25. West Virginia Mountaineers (2023 record: 9-4, won Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

Bottom Line: With one of the most explosive offenses in the conference, West Virginia could surprise a lot of teams in the Big 12 once again.