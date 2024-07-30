All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: Nebraska Cornhuskers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2WW11ER Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws passes for teammates during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Lincoln, Neb. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

While head coach Matt Rhule’s first season at the helm produced Nebraska’s best record in four years, the Cornhuskers still finished just 5-7.

Nebraska has now had a losing record for seven consecutive seasons, the program’s longest dry spell since the 1940s. The biggest issue last year was the offense, which was fourth-worst in the Power Five in expected points added (EPA) per play.

However, there is significant optimism on that side of the ball, reflected in the high Vegas win total. This optimism starts with true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the highest-rated quarterback recruit in program history and Nebraska’s first five-star recruit in 19 years. Additionally, the Cornhuskers return many starters to what was a very good defense in 2023.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Defense remains very strong

The Cornhuskers' success in 2023 was primarily due to their strong defense. Nebraska fielded the Power Five’s ninth-best defense in terms of EPA allowed per play and brought back nine of the 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps. They also strengthened the defense with transfers such as edge defender Stefon Thompson and cornerback Blye Hill.

Biggest Weakness: A lot of pressure on a 19-year-old’s shoulders

Nebraska posted the Power Five’s third-lowest team passing grade last season (55.0). But with the additions they made at wide receiver and the arrival of a five-star quarterback, it's hard to imagine the Cornhuskers being that bad again.

However, as talented as QB Dylan Raiola is, expectations should be tempered for a player who just attended his senior prom. The problem is that Nebraska desperately needs Raiola to hit the ground running, or the offense could once again derail its season.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.153 5.1 31.3% 16.4% 11.7%
122nd 106th 113th 53rd 114th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
-0.148 4.6 28.7% 8.8% 11.2%
15th 7th 8th 3rd 10th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • WR Jahmal Banks (Wake Forest): 77.5 PFF Grade
  • EDGE Stefon Thompson (Syracuse): 77.0 PFF Grade
  • WR Isaiah Neyor (Texas): 56.6 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • QB Chubba Purdy (Nevada): 59.5 PFF Grade
  • EDGE Chief Borders (Pittsburgh): 53.9 PFF Grade
  • QB Jeff Sims (Arizona State): 37.8 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Dylan Raiola

2023 Grade: N/A
Key Stat: No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.