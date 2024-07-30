College Football Preview 2024: Nebraska Cornhuskers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

While head coach Matt Rhule’s first season at the helm produced Nebraska’s best record in four years, the Cornhuskers still finished just 5-7.

Nebraska has now had a losing record for seven consecutive seasons, the program’s longest dry spell since the 1940s. The biggest issue last year was the offense, which was fourth-worst in the Power Five in expected points added (EPA) per play.

However, there is significant optimism on that side of the ball, reflected in the high Vegas win total. This optimism starts with true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the highest-rated quarterback recruit in program history and Nebraska’s first five-star recruit in 19 years. Additionally, the Cornhuskers return many starters to what was a very good defense in 2023.

Biggest Strength: Defense remains very strong

The Cornhuskers' success in 2023 was primarily due to their strong defense. Nebraska fielded the Power Five’s ninth-best defense in terms of EPA allowed per play and brought back nine of the 13 defenders who played at least 300 snaps. They also strengthened the defense with transfers such as edge defender Stefon Thompson and cornerback Blye Hill.

Biggest Weakness: A lot of pressure on a 19-year-old’s shoulders

Nebraska posted the Power Five’s third-lowest team passing grade last season (55.0). But with the additions they made at wide receiver and the arrival of a five-star quarterback, it's hard to imagine the Cornhuskers being that bad again.

However, as talented as QB Dylan Raiola is, expectations should be tempered for a player who just attended his senior prom. The problem is that Nebraska desperately needs Raiola to hit the ground running, or the offense could once again derail its season.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.153 5.1 31.3% 16.4% 11.7% 122nd 106th 113th 53rd 114th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed -0.148 4.6 28.7% 8.8% 11.2% 15th 7th 8th 3rd 10th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

WR Jahmal Banks (Wake Forest): 77.5 PFF Grade

EDGE Stefon Thompson (Syracuse): 77.0 PFF Grade

WR Isaiah Neyor (Texas): 56.6 PFF Grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

QB Chubba Purdy (Nevada): 59.5 PFF Grade

EDGE Chief Borders (Pittsburgh): 53.9 PFF Grade

QB Jeff Sims (Arizona State): 37.8 PFF Grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Dylan Raiola

2023 Grade: N/A

Key Stat: No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class