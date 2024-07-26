All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

College Football Preview 2024: Purdue Boilermakers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

2RYXN9Y WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: Purdue OL Marcus Mbow (63) during a college football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue Boilermakers on September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick

The 2021 and 2022 seasons marked Purdue’s best two-year stretch in the 21st century. That included a 17-10 record and a Big Ten West division title. Head coach Jeff Brohm left to take the Louisville job, which led to the Boilermakers hiring Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. His first season didn't bring nearly as much success, as Purdue finished just 4-8.

It’s difficult to pinpoint what went wrong for the Boilermakers, who finished outside the top 100 of the FBS in both offensive and defensive grade. Purdue then lost some key players to the draft and the transfer portal, which means inexperienced players need to step up for the Boilermakers to see enough wins to achieve a bowl game in 2024.

Click here for more college football:

NCAA Power Rankings | NCAA Premium Stats | NCAA Betting Dashboards 2024 CFB Schedule | News and Analysis | The PFF College Football Show

Biggest Strength: Offensive line

Purdue returns three starting offensive linemen from last season, two of whom — right tackle Marcus Mbow and center Gus Hartwig — earned 70.0-plus grades in 2023. The other two spots will likely be manned by New Mexico transfer DJ Wingfield and Ball State transfer Corey Stewart. Wingfield's 79.4 PFF overall grade in 2023 ranked 10th among Group of Five tackles, and Stewart earned an 80.7 pass-blocking grade.

Biggest Weakness: Where will the offense come from?

The Boilermakers have serious concerns everywhere else on offense. They placed just 107th in receiving grade in 2023 and just lost their top-four pass-catchers. Star running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is now with the New York Giants, and while quarterback Hudson Card returns, he’s more solid than spectacular.

2023 Team Overview

Offense
EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate
-0.068 5.4 34.7% 17.0% 11.2%
96th T-84th T-75th 42nd 119th
Defense
EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed
0.029 5.8 33.8% 14.4% 17.5%
89th T-78th 51st T-50th 124th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

  • T DJ Wingfield (New Mexico): 77.4 PFF grade
  • CB Nyland Green (Georgia): 77.6 PFF grade
  • OT Corey Stewart (Ball State): 66.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

  • EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M): 82.8 PFF grade
  • WR Deion Burks (Oklahoma): 65.7 PFF grade
  • WR TJ Sheffield (UConn): 61.3 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Hudson Card

2023 Grade: 74.7
Key Stat: 82.3 short (0-9 yards) passing grade (6th in FBS)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.