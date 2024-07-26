College Football Preview 2024: Purdue Boilermakers win projections, strengths and weaknesses, quarterback spotlight and more

The 2021 and 2022 seasons marked Purdue’s best two-year stretch in the 21st century. That included a 17-10 record and a Big Ten West division title. Head coach Jeff Brohm left to take the Louisville job, which led to the Boilermakers hiring Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. His first season didn't bring nearly as much success, as Purdue finished just 4-8.

It’s difficult to pinpoint what went wrong for the Boilermakers, who finished outside the top 100 of the FBS in both offensive and defensive grade. Purdue then lost some key players to the draft and the transfer portal, which means inexperienced players need to step up for the Boilermakers to see enough wins to achieve a bowl game in 2024.

Biggest Strength: Offensive line

Purdue returns three starting offensive linemen from last season, two of whom — right tackle Marcus Mbow and center Gus Hartwig — earned 70.0-plus grades in 2023. The other two spots will likely be manned by New Mexico transfer DJ Wingfield and Ball State transfer Corey Stewart. Wingfield's 79.4 PFF overall grade in 2023 ranked 10th among Group of Five tackles, and Stewart earned an 80.7 pass-blocking grade.

Biggest Weakness: Where will the offense come from?

The Boilermakers have serious concerns everywhere else on offense. They placed just 107th in receiving grade in 2023 and just lost their top-four pass-catchers. Star running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is now with the New York Giants, and while quarterback Hudson Card returns, he’s more solid than spectacular.

2023 Team Overview

Offense EPA per play Yards per play Successful play rate Explosive run play rate Explosive pass play rate -0.068 5.4 34.7% 17.0% 11.2% 96th T-84th T-75th 42nd 119th Defense EPA allowed per play Yards allowed per play Successful play rate allowed Explosive run rate allowed Explosive pass rate allowed 0.029 5.8 33.8% 14.4% 17.5% 89th T-78th 51st T-50th 124th

Three Notable Transfer Portal Additions

T DJ Wingfield (New Mexico): 77.4 PFF grade

CB Nyland Green (Georgia): 77.6 PFF grade

OT Corey Stewart (Ball State): 66.8 PFF grade

Three Notable Transfer Portal Losses

EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M): 82.8 PFF grade

WR Deion Burks (Oklahoma): 65.7 PFF grade

WR TJ Sheffield (UConn): 61.3 PFF grade

Quarterback Spotlight: Hudson Card

2023 Grade: 74.7

Key Stat: 82.3 short (0-9 yards) passing grade (6th in FBS)