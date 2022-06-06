2022 NFL Season Preview Guide: All of PFF's offseason preview content in one place

The Buffalo Bills (+600 on DraftKings Sportsbook) are the current betting favorites to win Super Bowl 57 and enter the season as the top team in PFF's preseason power rankings. The un-retired Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trail closely behind (+700).
To help count down the days until the new NFL season, we at PFF have pulled together all of our position rankings, analysis and more, making this your go-to resource for 2022 NFL content.
Bookmark this page to keep up to date with all the latest PFF content as we head into the preseason, which will run from Aug. 4 to Aug. 28.
|2022 NFL Quarterback Tiers
|May 17, 2022
|Seth Galina
|2022 NFL Running Back Rankings And Tiers
|May 17, 2022
|Ben Linsey
|2022 NFL Wide Receiver Rankings And Tiers
|May 24, 2022
|Anthony Treash
|2022 NFL Tight End Rankings And Tiers
|May 31, 2022
|Anthony Treash
|2022 NFL Offensive Tackle Rankings And Tiers
|May 11, 2022
|Ben Linsey
|2022 NFL Offensive Guard Rankings And Tiers
|May 18, 2022
|Sam Monson
|2022 NFL Center Rankings And Tiers
|May 25, 2022
|Ben Linsey
|2022 NFL Interior Defender Rankings And Tiers
|June 1, 2022
|Ben Linsey
|2022 NFL Edge Rusher Rankings And Tiers
|May 19, 2022
|Sam Monson
|2022 NFL Linebacker Rankings And Tiers
|May 24, 2022
|Sam Monson
|2022 NFL Slot Cornerback Rankings
|June 2, 2022
|Anthony Treash
|2022 NFL Safety Rankings And Tiers
|May 26, 2022
|Sam Monson
|Potential post-June 1 roster cuts and trade candidates ahead of the 2022 NFL season
|May 31, 2022
|Brad Spielberger
|What remains stable between a rookie QB's first and second NFL seasons? Analyzing the heralded 2021 class
|May 26, 2022
|Conor McQuiston
|6 potential AFC breakout candidates for the 2022 NFL season
|May 26, 2022
|Kambui Bomani
|Introducing QB Wins Over Expected: Why Patrick Mahomes is still the best QB in the NFL
|May 25, 2022
|Arjun Menon
|Captain Checkdown: The quarterbacks who most and least rely on checkdown passes
|May 24, 2022
|Sam Monson
|2018 NFL Draft grades for every team
|May 24, 2022
|Mike Renner
|College-to-pro projections for the top rookie running backs: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III and more
|May 23, 2022
|Eric Eager
|6 potential NFC breakout candidates for the 2022 NFL season
|May 20, 2022
|Kambui Bomani
|Examining the effect of fast wide receivers on NFL offenses
|May 19, 2022
|Conor McQuiston
|College-to-pro projections for 2022 NFL Draft first-round edge defenders
|May 17, 2022
|Eric Eager
|Ranking the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2022 NFL season: Nick Bosa, Justin Herbert, Tristan Wirfs and more
|May 17, 2022
|Trevor Sikkema
|The NFL’s Best Cornerbacks in Press Coverage: Xavien Howard, Jamel Dean and more
|May 17, 2022
|Sam Monson
|How the Jets’ and Giants’ game-changing 2022 NFL Draft classes could set the teams on a new course
|May 16, 2022
|Kambui Bomani
|How first-round WR production compares to second-round WR production
|May 12, 2022
|Conor McQuiston
|The NFL’s best wide receivers against press coverage
|May 10, 2022
|Sam Monson
|Ranking top offensive and defensive rookie of the year candidates for 2022
|May 4, 2022
|Ben Linsey
|Ranking the situations for the NFL's top second-year quarterbacks in 2022
|May 4, 2022
|Sam Monson
|Projecting the most impactful 2022 rookie classes
|May 4, 2022
|Mike Renner
|2022 NFL Draft: Is there more pressure on the New York Giants or New York Jets?
|April 21, 2022
|Ben Linsey
|Are player-for-player trades making a comeback in the NFL?
|April 7, 2022
|Doug Kyed
|PFF Data Study: The effect of formation and team strength on box count
|March 30, 2022
|Lau Sze Yui
|Are NFL defenses becoming more or less predictable?
|March 29, 2022
|Eric Eager
|Eager: Revisiting the probability of transitioning from a poor team to an elite team (and vice versa)
|March 29, 2022
|Eric Eager
|Top landing spots for Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and more
|March 23, 2022
|Anthony Treash
|Where Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, 2022 draft prospects could land as NFL QB landscape clears up
|March 22, 2022
|Doug Kyed
|Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons
|June 2, 2022
|Bryant Horn
|Making sense of David Njoku's new contract with the Cleveland Browns
|May 31, 2022
|Eric Eager
|What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins' 2022 offseason
|May 27, 2022
|Sam Monson
|How James Cook can take the pressure off QB Josh Allen
|May 27, 2022
|Miles Ruder
|The Packers added speed and versatility at wide receiver, but can these guys play?
|May 26, 2022
|Miles Ruder
|Examining Kenny Pickett's fit within the Pittsburgh Steelers offense
|May 23, 2022
|Michael Hull
|Can Christian Kirk be a true No. 1 WR in Jacksonville?
|May 10, 2022
|Michael Hull
|Which NFL teams make the most sense for Baker Mayfield?
|May 6, 2022
|Sam Monson
|Inside the Grady Jarrett extension
|May 3, 2022
|Brad Spielberger
|Linsey: Chicago Bears putting a lot on Justin Fields' shoulders in 2022
|April 30, 2022
|Ben Linsey
|San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel requests trade: Top landing spots include New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs
|April 20, 2022
|Conor McQuiston
|2022 NFL Draft: Top potential targets for the New Orleans Saints at No. 16 and No. 19 overall
|April 15, 2022
|Kambui Bomani
|2022 NFL Draft: How do scouts, coaches and execs actually feel about Kayvon Thibodeaux?
|April 13, 2022
|Doug Kyed
|Why Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera felt aggressive approach for QB Carson Wentz was important
|April 5, 2022
|Doug Kyed
|Inside the Raiders' decision to acquire WR Davante Adams in trade with Packers
|April 1, 2022
|Doug Kyed
|Bruce Arians retires from coaching, moves into front-office role with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|March 30, 2022
|PFF.com
|Brandon Staley envisions the Los Angeles Chargers' defense mirroring the offense after offseason additions
|March 30, 2022
|Doug Kyed
|What the Tyreek Hill trade means for Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins
|March 24, 2022
|Brad Spielberger
|Kansas City Chiefs trade WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
|March 23, 2022
|Doug Kyed
|Examining the “uniqueness” of Russell Wilson and how the Denver Broncos’ new QB has evolved over his career
|March 22, 2022
|Ryan Weisman
|Monson: The move for QB Matt Ryan was the best the Indianapolis Colts could do, but they're still looking up at the AFC contenders
|March 21, 2022
|Sam Monson
|Atlanta Falcons trade QB Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts
|March 21, 2022
|PFF.com