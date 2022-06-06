NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2022 NFL Season Preview Guide: All of PFF's offseason preview content in one place

By PFF.com
Jun 6, 2022

The Buffalo Bills (+600 on DraftKings Sportsbook) are the current betting favorites to win Super Bowl 57 and enter the season as the top team in PFF's preseason power rankings. The un-retired Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trail closely behind (+700).

To help count down the days until the new NFL season, we at PFF have pulled together all of our position rankings, analysis and more, making this your go-to resource for 2022 NFL content.

Bookmark this page to keep up to date with all the latest PFF content as we head into the preseason, which will run from Aug. 4 to Aug. 28.

Power rankings | Position rankings | Single-team features | Contract projections | Roster rankings | Free agency recap |2022 NFL Draft recap

Power rankings

Headline Publish date Author
NFL power rankings ahead of the 2023 season May 25, 2022 Sam Monson

Position rankings

Headline Publish date Author
2022 NFL Quarterback Tiers May 17, 2022 Seth Galina
2022 NFL Running Back Rankings And Tiers May 17, 2022 Ben Linsey
2022 NFL Wide Receiver Rankings And Tiers May 24, 2022 Anthony Treash
2022 NFL Tight End Rankings And Tiers May 31, 2022 Anthony Treash
2022 NFL Offensive Tackle Rankings And Tiers May 11, 2022 Ben Linsey
2022 NFL Offensive Guard Rankings And Tiers May 18, 2022 Sam Monson
2022 NFL Center Rankings And Tiers May 25, 2022 Ben Linsey
2022 NFL Interior Defender Rankings And Tiers June 1, 2022 Ben Linsey
2022 NFL Edge Rusher Rankings And Tiers May 19, 2022 Sam Monson
2022 NFL Linebacker Rankings And Tiers May 24, 2022 Sam Monson
2022 NFL Slot Cornerback Rankings June 2, 2022 Anthony Treash
2022 NFL Safety Rankings And Tiers May 26, 2022 Sam Monson

NFL Analysis & Roster rankings

Headline Publish date Author
Potential post-June 1 roster cuts and trade candidates ahead of the 2022 NFL season May 31, 2022 Brad Spielberger
What remains stable between a rookie QB's first and second NFL seasons? Analyzing the heralded 2021 class May 26, 2022 Conor McQuiston
6 potential AFC breakout candidates for the 2022 NFL season May 26, 2022 Kambui Bomani
Introducing QB Wins Over Expected: Why Patrick Mahomes is still the best QB in the NFL May 25, 2022 Arjun Menon
Captain Checkdown: The quarterbacks who most and least rely on checkdown passes May 24, 2022 Sam Monson
2018 NFL Draft grades for every team May 24, 2022 Mike Renner
College-to-pro projections for the top rookie running backs: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III and more May 23, 2022 Eric Eager
6 potential NFC breakout candidates for the 2022 NFL season May 20, 2022 Kambui Bomani
Examining the effect of fast wide receivers on NFL offenses May 19, 2022 Conor McQuiston
College-to-pro projections for 2022 NFL Draft first-round edge defenders May 17, 2022 Eric Eager
Ranking the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2022 NFL season: Nick Bosa, Justin Herbert, Tristan Wirfs and more May 17, 2022 Trevor Sikkema
The NFL’s Best Cornerbacks in Press Coverage: Xavien Howard, Jamel Dean and more May 17, 2022 Sam Monson
How the Jets’ and Giants’ game-changing 2022 NFL Draft classes could set the teams on a new course May 16, 2022 Kambui Bomani
How first-round WR production compares to second-round WR production May 12, 2022 Conor McQuiston
The NFL’s best wide receivers against press coverage May 10, 2022 Sam Monson
Ranking top offensive and defensive rookie of the year candidates for 2022 May 4, 2022 Ben Linsey
Ranking the situations for the NFL's top second-year quarterbacks in 2022 May 4, 2022 Sam Monson
Projecting the most impactful 2022 rookie classes May 4, 2022 Mike Renner
2022 NFL Draft: Is there more pressure on the New York Giants or New York Jets? April 21, 2022 Ben Linsey
Are player-for-player trades making a comeback in the NFL? April 7, 2022 Doug Kyed
PFF Data Study: The effect of formation and team strength on box count March 30, 2022 Lau Sze Yui
Are NFL defenses becoming more or less predictable? March 29, 2022 Eric Eager
Eager: Revisiting the probability of transitioning from a poor team to an elite team (and vice versa) March 29, 2022 Eric Eager
Top landing spots for Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and more March 23, 2022 Anthony Treash
Where Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, 2022 draft prospects could land as NFL QB landscape clears up March 22, 2022 Doug Kyed

Single-team features

Headline Publish date Author
Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons June 2, 2022 Bryant Horn
Making sense of David Njoku's new contract with the Cleveland Browns May 31, 2022 Eric Eager
What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins' 2022 offseason May 27, 2022 Sam Monson
How James Cook can take the pressure off QB Josh Allen May 27, 2022 Miles Ruder
The Packers added speed and versatility at wide receiver, but can these guys play? May 26, 2022 Miles Ruder
Examining Kenny Pickett's fit within the Pittsburgh Steelers offense May 23, 2022 Michael Hull
Can Christian Kirk be a true No. 1 WR in Jacksonville? May 10, 2022 Michael Hull
Which NFL teams make the most sense for Baker Mayfield? May 6, 2022 Sam Monson
Inside the Grady Jarrett extension May 3, 2022 Brad Spielberger
Linsey: Chicago Bears putting a lot on Justin Fields' shoulders in 2022 April 30, 2022 Ben Linsey
San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel requests trade: Top landing spots include New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs April 20, 2022 Conor McQuiston
2022 NFL Draft: Top potential targets for the New Orleans Saints at No. 16 and No. 19 overall April 15, 2022 Kambui Bomani
2022 NFL Draft: How do scouts, coaches and execs actually feel about Kayvon Thibodeaux? April 13, 2022 Doug Kyed
Why Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera felt aggressive approach for QB Carson Wentz was important April 5, 2022 Doug Kyed
Inside the Raiders' decision to acquire WR Davante Adams in trade with Packers April 1, 2022 Doug Kyed
Bruce Arians retires from coaching, moves into front-office role with Tampa Bay Buccaneers March 30, 2022 PFF.com
Brandon Staley envisions the Los Angeles Chargers' defense mirroring the offense after offseason additions March 30, 2022 Doug Kyed
What the Tyreek Hill trade means for Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins March 24, 2022 Brad Spielberger
Kansas City Chiefs trade WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins March 23, 2022 Doug Kyed
Examining the “uniqueness” of Russell Wilson and how the Denver Broncos’ new QB has evolved over his career March 22, 2022 Ryan Weisman
Monson: The move for QB Matt Ryan was the best the Indianapolis Colts could do, but they're still looking up at the AFC contenders March 21, 2022 Sam Monson
Atlanta Falcons trade QB Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts March 21, 2022 PFF.com

Contract projections

Headline Publish date Author
Projecting second contracts for top 2019 NFL draft picks: $280 million for Kyler Murray? How much money could Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel get? May 27, 2022 Brad Spielberger
Contract outlooks for 2022 NFL offseason holdouts: Aaron Donald, Kyler Murray and more May 26, 2022 Brad Spielberger
Most player-friendly and team-friendly contracts of 2022 NFL free agency March 24, 2022 Arjun Menon
2022 NFL Free Agency: Did Davante Adams reset the wide receiver market after all? March 23, 2022 Brad Spielberger

Free agency recap

Headline Publish date Author
10 free agent signings that make sense after the 2022 NFL Draft May 5, 2022 Ben Linsey
Best landing spots for PFF's top remaining free agents April 11, 2022 Brad Spielberger
Five boom-or-bust signings from 2022 NFL free agency March 30, 2022 Kambui Bomani
Most interesting scheme fits signed in 2022 NFL free agency March 30, 2022 Seth Galina
2022 NFL Free Agency: Building the best team from available free agents March 24, 2022 Ben Linsey
Most improved, unimproved position groups from 2022 NFL free agency March 23, 2022 Anthony Treash
2022 NFL free agency grades for all 16 NFC teams March 21, 2022 Sam Monson

Draft recap

Headline Publish date Author
Favorite prospect-team fits in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft April 26, 2022 Ben Linsey
AFC West 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Current projected starting lineups, biggest remaining needs and ideal draft targets April 14, 2022 Ben Linsey
AFC South 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Current projected starting lineups, biggest remaining needs and ideal draft targets April 13, 2022 Ben Linsey
2022 NFL Draft: How teams weigh off-field issues will impact Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones' stock April 6, 2022 Doug Kyed
Sikkema: Six 2022 NFL Draft trades I would love to see April 4, 2022 Trevor Sikkema
AFC East 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Current projected starting lineups, biggest remaining needs and ideal draft targets March 30, 2022 Ben Linsey
You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Draft Tracker 2022

    Live picks, grades and reaction to the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • NFL Draft Big Board 2023

    PFF's Big Board for the 2023 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Draft Guide 2022

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2022 draft class.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF, All rights reserved.