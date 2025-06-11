NFL Betting 2025: Win totals for every NFC team

Too much uncertainty surrounds the Lions: Detroit will have to contend with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. To make matters worse, they face the second-most-difficult strength of schedule in the NFL next season, featuring 11 games against playoff teams.

Can the 49ers rebound in 2025? San Francisco holds the easiest projected road in the NFL this season, with just three playoff teams on the schedule.

Summer is in full swing, and with the release of the 2025 NFL schedule and win totals, the betting market is beginning to take shape. While we're still months away from kickoff, a clearer view of each team's path allows for an early assessment of season outlooks — and potential value on the board.

Below are PFF’s betting recommendations for every NFC team’s win total for the 2025 NFL season. Click here for the AFC version.

NFC North

Chicago Bears (8.5): Over (+115) / Under (-135)

What needs to go right: Chicago won the offseason's head-coaching lottery by securing Ben Johnson to head up the franchise. Major improvements to the offensive line, headlined by the acquisitions of Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman, should alleviate the protection concerns that plagued the Bears' offense in 2024. With more time to survey defenses, Caleb Williams should be better equipped to take a step forward in 2025.

What could go wrong: The prevailing issue for the Bears in 2025 isn't so much about where they might falter, but rather what they’re going up against. Chicago faces the fifth-most-difficult schedule next season, primed to battle the AFC North, NFC East and, of course, the toughest division in football last season, the NFC North. With a Week 5 bye, this team will be tested down the stretch, making a four-game improvement over its 2024 record a difficult task.

PFF Projection: Under 8.5 wins (-135)