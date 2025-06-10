2025 NFL All-Breakout Team: Predicting football’s new top players at every position

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

With OTAs having just wrapped up and mandatory minicamps now underway, the late portion of the spring offers coaches, fans and analysts alike one final glimpse at every team before the NFL’s unofficial vacation period. Anticipation will only build until late July, especially for prized up-and-comers.

As rosters are now generally finalized, lanes for younger players to emerge have opened up in full. Below is a team of projected breakout stars for 2025, structured like a traditional NFL lineup.

It’s hard not to get extremely excited about the crop of second-year quarterbacks in 2025, disregarding even Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Among the compelling gunslingers who have yet to fully prove themselves, Williams seems like the best bet to put everything together this season.

Although the former No. 1 overall pick posted only a 67.6 overall PFF grade and a 63.5 PFF passing grade, Williams flashed his potential by churning out three games with at least an 83.0 overall PFF grade. Moreover, his 3.9% big-time throw rate was the best among rookie QBs to record at least 115 dropbacks.

Williams certainly has areas to improve, including sack avoidance (league-high 17 sacks attributed to him) and negative plays (nineth percentile in avoiding such plays). But after adding Ben Johnson as his play caller and general manager Ryan Poles significantly upgrading Chicago’s offense with Joe Thuney (80.0 overall PFF grade), Drew Dalman (78.8 overall PFF grade), Colston Loveland (90.6 PFF receiving grade) and Luther Burden III (80.2 PFF receiving grade), Williams has everything at his disposal to excel this year.

Bucky Irving set the world ablaze in his rookie season, but Allen quietly put together a strong first campaign of his own. The former Wisconsin star generated an 82.0 PFF rushing grade and a 73.6 overall PFF grade in 2024.

Allen remains the backup to Breece Hall in New York, but Hall’s production declined in a big way last year with only a 68.7 PFF rushing grade. If Allen can improve his pass-catching abilities (50.3 PFF receiving grade) and blocking prowess (52.7 PFF pass-blocking grade), he could emerge as more of an every-down back for the Jets. After all, new OC Tanner Engstrand comes from a Detroit Lions team that gave Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each over 190 carries in 2024.

The 2024 season featured the emergence of several rookie receivers, from Ladd McConkey to Brian Thomas Jr. to Malik Nabers and more. Surprisingly, Odunze wasn’t among that contingent, posting only a 65.3 PFF receiving grade and 1.18 yards per route run.

Simply put, there’s far too much talent for the former top 10 pick to grow panicked this early. Looking at Odunze’s underlying metrics, even his rookie year offers optimism given his 72.2% contested catch rate (97th percentile) and 4.8 yards after the catch per reception (67th percentile).

With Keenan Allen leaving Chicago, Odunze should garner even more targets than his 96 a season ago. The same adages about Williams in the Bears’ new-look offense also apply to Odunze. With a more stable infrastructure, better quarterback play and play-caller who knows how to get his top weapons the ball, Odunze should look more like the superstar we saw at Washington.

The Bills made a slew of additions on defense, but their offensive pass-catching room looks relatively similar from a season ago — essentially just swapping Mack Hollins for Josh Palmer. The fact that Buffalo didn’t pursue a more watershed receiver is an indication of how the team feels about Coleman.

Coleman, the 33rd overall pick in 2024, amassed a 68.8 PFF receiving grade with 1.55 yards per route run in his inaugural season. Considering the Bills also traded for Amari Cooper in October, the fact that the former Florida State stud still finished second among Buffalo wideouts in targets is encouraging in and of itself.

Assuming Coleman can clean up his catch rate — his 13.5% drop rate was the eighth-highest among receivers with 50-plus targets — then his play should only improve. Coleman may not be a separating whiz, as he sat in the 0th percentile in separation rate and the second percentile against single coverage, but his abilities as a deep threat and with the ball in his hands should render him one of Josh Allen’s top targets.

Brock Bowers put together one of the best rookie tight end seasons ever, casting a humongous shadow over the rest of his younger counterparts. But his own teammate Mayer could follow suit this season.

Mayer played only 461 snaps in his second season as he dealt with a personal matter, recording a 52.2 PFF receiving grade and just 156 total receiving yards. Still, he found ways to stay on the field given his 99th percentile rate of positively blocked run plays and 77th percentile separation rate. Indeed, the Raiders finished fourth in snaps out of 12, 13 or 14 personnel last year.

Las Vegas’ offense is in considerably better stead than a season ago, especially after acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. Smith threw the 10th-most passes to tight ends a year ago, and the Raiders’ receiving corps is still rather thin despite drafting Jack Bech. A fresh start and a new structure might be all Mayer, a former second-round pick, needs to form a dynamic duo with Bowers. The sheer fact that the team elected to hold onto him amid considerable trade smoke is a sign in the right direction.

After a 2024 first round that witnessed the selection of seven true tackles, that tantalizing talent didn’t immediately pay off: Only Joe Alt finished with an overall PFF grade above 66.5 in his first season. Still, the odds are high that multiple other members of that second-year tackle crop will make leaps in 2025, and Latham has to be a foremost candidate.

In his first season with the Titans, Latham finished with a 61.8 overall PFF grade, but his pass protection was more solid to the tune of a 67.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. Considering that Latham was playing out of position at left tackle and along a unit that finished 30th in overall PFF grade, it hedges the results of his rookie campaign.

Tennessee has revamped its offensive line with the Kevin Zeitler (86.5 overall PFF grade) and Dan Moore Jr. (67.2 overall PFF grade) additions, not to mention which should field a healthy Lloyd Cushenberry III (73.2 overall PFF grade in 2023) at center. Adding first overall pick Cam Ward under center may elongate Latham’s necessary protection time for his quarterback, but it also could galvanize what should be a much-improved overall offense. Latham sliding back to right tackle on a better Titans unit could allow his top-10 talent to come through.

After the Lions lost the aforementioned Zeitler to Tennessee, the team’s depth at guard took a hit. Nonetheless, Detroit can still be comfortable with the state of the position given how Mahogany performed as a rookie.

The former sixth-round pick wowed in limited time in 2024, registering a 91.5 overall PFF grade on 144 snaps between left and right guard. Mahogany slotted in the 99th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets as well as the 97th percentile in negatively graded run-blocking play rate, revealing his well-rounded abilities.

Detroit will be without two members of its starting IOL from a year ago in light of Frank Ragnow’s retirement, and GM Brad Holmes seems to have made it clear that Mahogany and rookie Tate Ratledge will be in for sizable workloads. Based on offensive line coach Hank Fraley’s skill in cultivating stars, Mahogany could be next up in the Motor City.

Several organizations will have transitions in the middle of their offensive lines this season, including the Colts with Ryan Kelly now in Minnesota. However, the team has a strong succession plan via Bortolini.

As Kelly played in only 10 games, the former Wisconsin Badger filled in solidly in his first taste of the pros. Across eight contests as a rookie, Bortolini produced a 65.1 overall PFF grade, allowing only seven pressures and zero sacks. The 2024 third-round pick also placed in the 76th percentile in PFF run-blocking grade on gap runs and in the 85th percentile of negatively graded run-blocking plays.

The Colts have a long history of drafting and developing tremendous linemen, from Quenton Nelson to Bernhard Raimann to the recently departed Will Fries. Betting on Bortolini to follow that pattern seems like a wise investment.

Based on their hallmark offseason moves, the Packers have intended to make life easier on Jordan Love by signing Aaron Banks and drafting Matthew Golden in the first round. The next step in that plan would figure to be starting Morgan.

Morgan, Green Bay’s first-round pick a year ago, played only 186 snaps as he endured a shoulder injury. Experiencing over 65 snaps at each guard spot, Morgan generated a 59.2 overall PFF grade and a 61.5 PFF pass-blocking grade, both of which fell below expectations for a player of his caliber. Still, 2024 proved to be Morgan’s first campaign at guard after never playing a snap there at Arizona.

In light of the Packers’ offensive line reshuffling, Elgton Jenkins is expected to slide from guard to center, leaving an opening at the corresponding guard spot next to the newcomer Banks. Given Morgan’s college pedigree — he turned in an 83.4-plus overall PFF grade in both 2022 and 2023 — he appears poised to win that job, if not follow in Jenkins’ and others’ footsteps and break out.

Fautanu was part of that heralded tackle group from a season ago, but he never got to display his full potential in the league right away. The former Washington standout played only 55 total snaps due to a kneecap injury, but if he stays healthy this year, he should turn heads.

Even in that extremely limited sample size in 2024, Fautanu amassed a 69.3 PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing only two pressures on the road against the Broncos — one of the NFL’s best defenses and pass rushes a season ago. Fautanu seemed to extend his terrific play from his final college season in which he posted an 88.2 PFF pass-blocking grade with a 97.9 pass-blocking efficiency.

With Dan Moore Jr. no longer in Pittsburgh, Fautanu is expected to start next to fellow first-round pick Broderick Jones. It’s still to be determined which of Jones or Fautanu stays at right tackle versus manning blindside duties, but Fautanu could play well in his first full year given his hand usage and movement skills.

The Colts fell short of the measuring stick in 2024, in part due to a defensive line that finished 26th in pressure rate. Even if he didn’t play entirely as well as expected right away, Latu still performed like the team’s best edge rusher in his first year.

The former UCLA star ended his rookie campaign with a 72.1 PFF pass-rushing grade, 38 pressures and a 14% pass-rush win rate — the best mark on the Colts and third among qualified rookie edge rushers, trailing Jared Verse and Chop Robinson.

Indianapolis’ defense should fare better in 2025 after adding Lou Anarumo as DC and signing Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum and J.T. Tuimoloau, among others. Samson Ebukam‘s (72.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023) return will also catalyze a defensive line that needs more consistent pass-rushers. Latu could evoke shades of his monster final collegiate season in his second year in the NFL.

One of the major factors for the Eagles’ success over the last few years has been their development of unheralded defensive linemen, from Josh Sweat to Milton Williams. All signs point to Ojomo following in those footsteps.

As part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning campaign, Ojomo quietly played a critical role in a deep interior defender rotation. The former seventh-round pick ended the season with an 82.4 PFF pass-rushing grade, including an 83.8 PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets. Each of those figures ranked top 11 among all defensive linemen, and his 18.2% pass-rush win rate was the second-best among qualifiers, trailing only Chris Jones.

Ojomo played in a backlog of a group with Williams, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. However, with Williams now a Patriot and the Eagles not heavily investing any further in the unit this offseason, Ojomo could soon transform from an underrated performer to one of the league’s best at his position.

Many thought that Mike Macdonald had found his white whale out west when the Seahawks drafted Murphy 16th overall in 2024. After one year, that hasn’t looked like the case, but it isn’t time to panic yet.

In Year 1, the former Texas star earned just a 57.8 overall PFF grade with a 64.5 PFF pass-rushing grade. Murphy also played only 457 snaps in 14 games, ceding time to Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed — each of whom returns to the team in 2025.

But, there are still a bevy of reasons to get excited about Murphy, including his 70.0 PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets, 10% pass-rush win rate and 76th percentile run stop rate. Macdonald helped Nnamdi Madubuike break out in earnest during the 2023 season, which was Macdonald’s second in Baltimore. Perhaps Murphy will follow a similar arc and become a true disruptor along Seattle’s interior in his second season.

The Chargers will have to confront an offseason with lots of defensive transition as they go into 2025. Now in his third season, Tuipulotu is in line to step up to fill a gap along the team’s defensive line.

The former USC Trojan was generally effective in his second NFL campaign, compiling a 64.8 PFF pass-rushing grade with a 13.4% pass-rush win rate and a 51st percentile run stop rate. Moreover, his 43 pressures were second on LA across 416 pass-rushing snaps.

Tuipulotu playing regularly shouldn’t be a newfound phenomenon given Joey Bosa’s repeated injuries over the last few years, but the 22-year-old can now enter camp perceiving himself as a legitimate starter in a thin edge-rushing group. If Tuipulotu cleans up missed tackles — his 30.1% miss rate was the fourth-worst among qualified edge defenders — then his production against both the pass and run should elevate.

The emergence of the Rams’ young defense was one of the team’s driving factors to the NFC Divisional, not to mention one of the NFL’s better stories in the later portion of the season. Among several notable names, Speights’ is one to monitor in 2025.

Speights burst onto the scene after being an undrafted free agent, becoming one of six rookie linebackers to exceed 500 snaps. He acclimated quickly to a higher level, posting a 69.4 overall PFF grade with a 77.6 PFF run-defense grade and just a 5.1% missed tackle rate — the third-lowest among any qualified linebacker in 2024.

LA did add Nate Landman from the Atlanta Falcons and draft Chris Paul Jr. in the third round, but the departure of Christian Rozeboom should allow Speights to keep growing in his second season. The former LSU Tiger projects as the best player up the middle of the Rams’ defense.

Another Colt makes this list, underscoring the importance of young pieces on both sides of the ball for the team’s success in 2025.

Indianapolis linebackers compiled the 20th-best overall PFF grade as a unit last year, with Carlies the best at a 70.0 mark. Over 242 snaps, the Maryland product registered an impressive 83.1 PFF coverage grade to go along with a solid 10.5% missed tackle rate.

The Colts lost cornerstone E.J. Speed to the division-rival Houston Texans this offseason and didn’t do much to fortify the linebacker position. Carlies figures to start next to Zaire Franklin and could infuse playmaking and coverage prowess into the middle of the team’s updated defense.

As the Ravens tweaked their secondary in the middle of 2024, Wiggins also seemed to hit his stride later in his first year. Now, the sophomore corner could make a name for himself in 2025.

From Week 7 onward, Wiggins earned a 69.4-plus PFF coverage grade in six of 12 contests. Throughout the broader season, the former Clemson Tiger ranked in the 70th percentile in both PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback (70.9) and in forced incompletion rate (12.7%).

With Brandon Stephens now a Jet, Wiggins should net a full year of starting outside next to Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton. Given how promising the early results were for Wiggins, his potential is high, even as early as this season.

The Commanders finished 2024 ranked 30th in both defensive success rate and team PFF coverage grade. While Washington didn’t make many drastic changes to a unit that likely needed them, the Commanders do have a player who’s teeming with talent in Sainristil.

While playing out of position at outside cornerback in his rookie season, Sainristil registered a 65.8 overall PFF grade with a 64.5 PFF coverage grade. On top of that, Sainristil’s 14% forced incompletion rate tied for third-best among qualified rookie corners.

The Commanders took Trey Amos in the second round, which should enable Sainristil to slide back inside — where he thrived at Michigan, notching an 85.0 PFF coverage grade in 2023. Sainristil’s strong on-ball production and tight coverage should only augment with him back in the slot in 2025.

Most attention surrounding the Chiefs’ offseason has rightfully focused on the team’s adjusted offensive line, but Kansas City also must mitigate the exit of safety Justin Reid. That’s where Hicks should step up.

Across 469 snaps in 2024, Hicks recorded an impressive 75.1 overall PFF grade with a 75.7 PFF coverage grade and a miniscule 2.7% missed tackle rate — the third-lowest among qualified safeties. Hicks’ advanced PFF metrics are wildly impressive, such as his 91st percentile run stop rate and 74th percentile forced incompletion rate.

Steve Spagnuolo has earned a reputation for drafting and developing top defensive backs, from Trent McDuffie to Charvarius Ward to Jaylen Watson and more. Hicks, a former fourth-round pick, seems to check all the boxes of the next great Chiefs late-round find.

The Vikings concentrated the majority of their 2025 capital in their offensive and defensive lines, but safety is a position worth keeping an eye on this season. Jackson is poised to help ease those concerns.

On only 79 defensive snaps last season, Jackson shined with a 79.2 overall PFF grade and a stringent 77.1 PFF coverage grade. In his three years with the Vikings, the former sixth-round pick has only played 222 total defensive snaps but has finished above a 69.0 PFF coverage grade in every season.

With Camryn Bynum no longer in Minnesota, the Vikings didn’t sign or draft someone to directly replace him. That leaves Jackson the next man up alongside Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus to play an important role in Brian Flores’ unique defense. After all, three Vikings safeties exceeded 1,000 snaps last season, which means Jackson very well may become a significant contributor for Flores.