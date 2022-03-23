Kansas City Chiefs trade WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins

The 2022 NFL offseason just took another wild turn.

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including two top-50 picks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The Chiefs and Hill were in the midst of contract extension talks before Hill was dealt. The wide receiver was entering the last year of a three-year, $54 million contract extension signed in 2019.

According to Schefter, the Dolphins will now give Hill a four-year, $120 million contract extension, with $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Draft Guide & Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator

Dynasty Rankings & Projections | Free Agent Rankings | 2022 QB Annual

Player Grades

The Chiefs now are left with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Justin Watson, Cornell Powell, Dieter Gehrig and Corey Coleman at wide receiver. Speedy free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is visiting the Chiefs, a source told PFF.

Hill joins Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, Allen Hurns, Lynn Bowden Jr., Cody Core, River Cracraft and DeVonte Dedmon in the Dolphins’ wide receiver room. Additionally, he will be trading out the arm of Patrick Mahomes for Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami, which also acquired running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency this offseason, has a revamped offense led by head coach Mike McDaniel, the San Francisco 49ers’ former offensive coordinator.

Tyreek Hill: PFF overall grade and rank since 2016 (postseason included)

Season Snaps PFF Grade Rank 2021 1,044 86.0 8 of 94 2020 1,082 84.5 14 of 101 2019 747 84.5 8 of 103 2018 1,015 89.0 7 of 110 2017 830 79.9 15 of 106 2016 451 79.5 23 of 104

Click here to view Tyreek Hill's career in PFF Premium Stats…

Hill caught a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns last season for the Chiefs while earning an 86.0 overall PFF grade, good for eighth-best among qualified wideouts. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro.

Hill has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards with 56 touchdowns in six NFL seasons. He’s graded above 84.5 in each of his last four seasons, and his 86.0 mark in 2021 was the second-best of his career.

The Hill trade undoubtedly weakens the Chiefs as they took to compete in an improved AFC West that has seen the Denver Broncos trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Chargers add cornerback J.C. Jackson and edge defender Khalil Mack and the Las Vegas Raiders acquire wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones.

Related content: PFF's LIVE deal grader

Valdes-Scantling, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller and Odell Beckham Jr. are the top wide receivers available in free agency. It’s also another strong draft for wide receivers with USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks viewed as first-round options.