2022 NFL Training Camp Primer: Schedules/key dates and offseason roster unit rankings

Jelani Woods (80) and Yannick Ngakoue (91) stretch during the Indianapolis Colts mandatory mini training camp on Wednesday, May 8, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

By PFF.com
Jul 20, 2022

NFL training camp is here, and following closely behind is the 2022 NFL season. Check below for each team's training camp schedule, namely when rookies and veterans will report, as well as how each roster stacks up in PFF's offseason positional unit rankings.

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 21
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 23rd
Receiving Corps 16th
Offensive Line 25th
Defensive Line 27th
Linebacker Unit 30th
Secondary 27th

ATLANTA FALCONS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 29th
Receiving Corps 27th
Offensive Line 28th
Defensive Line 32nd
Linebacker Unit 32nd
Secondary 22nd

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 10th
Receiving Corps 29th
Offensive Line 17th
Defensive Line 18th
Linebacker Unit 17th
Secondary 1st

BUFFALO BILLS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 18
  • Veterans report: July 23
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 19th
Receiving Corps 8th
Offensive Line 20th
Defensive Line 13th
Linebacker Unit 14th
Secondary 6th

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 8th
Receiving Corps 23rd
Offensive Line 24th
Defensive Line 24th
Linebacker Unit 11th
Secondary 15th

CHICAGO BEARS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 23
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 16th
Receiving Corps 32nd
Offensive Line 31st
Defensive Line 31st
Linebacker Unit 18th
Secondary 31st

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 23
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 14th
Receiving Corps 1st
Offensive Line 8th
Defensive Line 14th
Linebacker Unit 13th
Secondary 10th

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 22
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 1st
Receiving Corps 24th
Offensive Line 2nd
Defensive Line 20th
Linebacker Unit 12th
Secondary 3rd

DALLAS COWBOYS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 7th
Receiving Corps 12th
Offensive Line 6th
Defensive Line 21st
Linebacker Unit 6th
Secondary 21st

DENVER BRONCOS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 9th
Receiving Corps 10th
Offensive Line 16th
Defensive Line 17th
Linebacker Unit 20th
Secondary 12th

DETROIT LIONS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 23
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 20th
Receiving Corps 21st
Offensive Line 3rd
Defensive Line 26th
Linebacker Unit 28th
Secondary 25th

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 22
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 3rd
Receiving Corps 31st
Offensive Line 5th
Defensive Line 3rd
Linebacker Unit 4th
Secondary 4th

HOUSTON TEXANS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 24
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 32nd
Receiving Corps 30th
Offensive Line 22nd
Defensive Line 30th
Linebacker Unit 31st
Secondary 32nd

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 23
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 2nd
Receiving Corps 25th
Offensive Line 10th
Defensive Line 11th
Linebacker Unit 2nd
Secondary 23rd

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 24
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 25th
Receiving Corps 28th
Offensive Line 26th
Defensive Line 28th
Linebacker Unit 22nd
Secondary 19th

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 22
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 30th
Receiving Corps 19th
Offensive Line 9th
Defensive Line 25th
Linebacker Unit 9th
Secondary 14th

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 18
  • Veterans report: July 20
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 12th
Receiving Corps 5th
Offensive Line 29th
Defensive Line 19th
Linebacker Unit 23rd
Secondary 29th

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 11th
Receiving Corps 9th
Offensive Line 12th
Defensive Line 7th
Linebacker Unit 29th
Secondary 8th

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 23
  • Veterans report: July 23
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 31st
Receiving Corps 7th
Offensive Line 11th
Defensive Line 1st
Linebacker Unit 10th
Secondary 9th

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 28th
Receiving Corps 3rd
Offensive Line 23rd
Defensive Line 15th
Linebacker Unit 25th
Secondary 5th

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 24
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 4th
Receiving Corps 15th
Offensive Line 19th
Defensive Line 12th
Linebacker Unit 5th
Secondary 18th

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 15th
Receiving Corps 20th
Offensive Line 7th
Defensive Line 23rd
Linebacker Unit 19th
Secondary 26th

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 5th
Receiving Corps 14th
Offensive Line 21st
Defensive Line 8th
Linebacker Unit 3rd
Secondary 7th

NEW YORK GIANTS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 17th
Receiving Corps 22nd
Offensive Line 18th
Defensive Line 22nd
Linebacker Unit 24th
Secondary 20th

NEW YORK JETS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 19
  • Veterans report: JUly 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 24th
Receiving Corps 18th
Offensive Line 13th
Defensive Line 16th
Linebacker Unit 26th
Secondary 17th

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 21st
Receiving Corps 4th
Offensive Line 1st
Defensive Line 9th
Linebacker Unit 15th
Secondary 13th

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 18th
Receiving Corps 11th
Offensive Line 30th
Defensive Line 4th
Linebacker Unit 21st
Secondary 28th

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 27th
Receiving Corps 6th
Offensive Line 14th
Defensive Line 6th
Linebacker Unit 1st
Secondary 16th

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 13th
Receiving Corps 13th
Offensive Line 32nd
Defensive Line 29th
Linebacker Unit 8th
Secondary 30th

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 23
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 22nd
Receiving Corps 2nd
Offensive Line 4th
Defensive Line 5th
Linebacker Unit 7th
Secondary 2nd

TENNESSEE TITANS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 23
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 6th
Receiving Corps 26th
Offensive Line 27th
Defensive Line 10th
Linebacker Unit 16th
Secondary 11th

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Important Dates

  • Rookies report: July 26
  • Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit 26th
Receiving Corps 17th
Offensive Line 15th
Defensive Line 2nd
Linebacker Unit 27th
Secondary 24th
