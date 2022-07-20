2022 NFL Training Camp Primer: Schedules/key dates and offseason roster unit rankings

NFL training camp is here, and following closely behind is the 2022 NFL season. Check below for each team's training camp schedule, namely when rookies and veterans will report, as well as how each roster stacks up in PFF's offseason positional unit rankings.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 21
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|23rd
|Receiving Corps
|16th
|Offensive Line
|25th
|Defensive Line
|27th
|Linebacker Unit
|30th
|Secondary
|27th
ATLANTA FALCONS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|29th
|Receiving Corps
|27th
|Offensive Line
|28th
|Defensive Line
|32nd
|Linebacker Unit
|32nd
|Secondary
|22nd
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|10th
|Receiving Corps
|29th
|Offensive Line
|17th
|Defensive Line
|18th
|Linebacker Unit
|17th
|Secondary
|1st
BUFFALO BILLS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 18
- Veterans report: July 23
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|19th
|Receiving Corps
|8th
|Offensive Line
|20th
|Defensive Line
|13th
|Linebacker Unit
|14th
|Secondary
|6th
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|8th
|Receiving Corps
|23rd
|Offensive Line
|24th
|Defensive Line
|24th
|Linebacker Unit
|11th
|Secondary
|15th
CHICAGO BEARS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 23
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|16th
|Receiving Corps
|32nd
|Offensive Line
|31st
|Defensive Line
|31st
|Linebacker Unit
|18th
|Secondary
|31st
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 23
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|14th
|Receiving Corps
|1st
|Offensive Line
|8th
|Defensive Line
|14th
|Linebacker Unit
|13th
|Secondary
|10th
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 22
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|1st
|Receiving Corps
|24th
|Offensive Line
|2nd
|Defensive Line
|20th
|Linebacker Unit
|12th
|Secondary
|3rd
DALLAS COWBOYS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|7th
|Receiving Corps
|12th
|Offensive Line
|6th
|Defensive Line
|21st
|Linebacker Unit
|6th
|Secondary
|21st
DENVER BRONCOS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|9th
|Receiving Corps
|10th
|Offensive Line
|16th
|Defensive Line
|17th
|Linebacker Unit
|20th
|Secondary
|12th
DETROIT LIONS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 23
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|20th
|Receiving Corps
|21st
|Offensive Line
|3rd
|Defensive Line
|26th
|Linebacker Unit
|28th
|Secondary
|25th
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 22
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|3rd
|Receiving Corps
|31st
|Offensive Line
|5th
|Defensive Line
|3rd
|Linebacker Unit
|4th
|Secondary
|4th
HOUSTON TEXANS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 24
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|32nd
|Receiving Corps
|30th
|Offensive Line
|22nd
|Defensive Line
|30th
|Linebacker Unit
|31st
|Secondary
|32nd
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 23
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|2nd
|Receiving Corps
|25th
|Offensive Line
|10th
|Defensive Line
|11th
|Linebacker Unit
|2nd
|Secondary
|23rd
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 24
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|25th
|Receiving Corps
|28th
|Offensive Line
|26th
|Defensive Line
|28th
|Linebacker Unit
|22nd
|Secondary
|19th
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 22
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|30th
|Receiving Corps
|19th
|Offensive Line
|9th
|Defensive Line
|25th
|Linebacker Unit
|9th
|Secondary
|14th
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 18
- Veterans report: July 20
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|12th
|Receiving Corps
|5th
|Offensive Line
|29th
|Defensive Line
|19th
|Linebacker Unit
|23rd
|Secondary
|29th
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|11th
|Receiving Corps
|9th
|Offensive Line
|12th
|Defensive Line
|7th
|Linebacker Unit
|29th
|Secondary
|8th
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 23
- Veterans report: July 23
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|31st
|Receiving Corps
|7th
|Offensive Line
|11th
|Defensive Line
|1st
|Linebacker Unit
|10th
|Secondary
|9th
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|28th
|Receiving Corps
|3rd
|Offensive Line
|23rd
|Defensive Line
|15th
|Linebacker Unit
|25th
|Secondary
|5th
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 24
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|4th
|Receiving Corps
|15th
|Offensive Line
|19th
|Defensive Line
|12th
|Linebacker Unit
|5th
|Secondary
|18th
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|15th
|Receiving Corps
|20th
|Offensive Line
|7th
|Defensive Line
|23rd
|Linebacker Unit
|19th
|Secondary
|26th
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|5th
|Receiving Corps
|14th
|Offensive Line
|21st
|Defensive Line
|8th
|Linebacker Unit
|3rd
|Secondary
|7th
NEW YORK GIANTS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|17th
|Receiving Corps
|22nd
|Offensive Line
|18th
|Defensive Line
|22nd
|Linebacker Unit
|24th
|Secondary
|20th
NEW YORK JETS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 19
- Veterans report: JUly 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|24th
|Receiving Corps
|18th
|Offensive Line
|13th
|Defensive Line
|16th
|Linebacker Unit
|26th
|Secondary
|17th
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|21st
|Receiving Corps
|4th
|Offensive Line
|1st
|Defensive Line
|9th
|Linebacker Unit
|15th
|Secondary
|13th
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|18th
|Receiving Corps
|11th
|Offensive Line
|30th
|Defensive Line
|4th
|Linebacker Unit
|21st
|Secondary
|28th
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|27th
|Receiving Corps
|6th
|Offensive Line
|14th
|Defensive Line
|6th
|Linebacker Unit
|1st
|Secondary
|16th
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|13th
|Receiving Corps
|13th
|Offensive Line
|32nd
|Defensive Line
|29th
|Linebacker Unit
|8th
|Secondary
|30th
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 23
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|22nd
|Receiving Corps
|2nd
|Offensive Line
|4th
|Defensive Line
|5th
|Linebacker Unit
|7th
|Secondary
|2nd
TENNESSEE TITANS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 23
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|6th
|Receiving Corps
|26th
|Offensive Line
|27th
|Defensive Line
|10th
|Linebacker Unit
|16th
|Secondary
|11th
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Important Dates
- Rookies report: July 26
- Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
|Running Back Unit
|26th
|Receiving Corps
|17th
|Offensive Line
|15th
|Defensive Line
|2nd
|Linebacker Unit
|27th
|Secondary
|24th