What the Tyreek Hill trade means for Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins

The latest blockbuster trade of the 2022 NFL offseason put Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the move to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package of five draft picks, including No. 29 and No. 50 overall in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. As a part of the deal, Hill also becomes the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL just days after new Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams took that crown.

What it means for the Dolphins

Hill is set to earn $75 million in new money over the first three years of his deal — a legitimate $25 million per year figure and a solid step up from Adams’ $67.5 million over three years. All told, Hill’s extension comes in at four years and $120 million, with $52.535 million fully guaranteed at signing and $72.2 million in total guarantees. Between this trade and the trade up to No. 6 overall for 2021 first-round wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Miami has given up the following draft capital for the two wideouts over the past 12 months:

2021 4th, two 2022 1sts, 2022 2nd, 2022 4th, 2023 4th, 2023 6th

The draft picks — and cash for Hill — represent a serious investment at the wide receiver position, but this is the luxury afforded by having a quarterback on a rookie contract.

The Dolphins no longer own a pick in the top 100 selections of this year’s draft, but more importantly, they retained their two first-round picks in 2023 — their own and that of the San Francisco 49ers. With the signing of the best tackle on the free agent market in Terron Armstead also becoming official, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has absolutely zero excuses in 2022. Either he steps up, or Miami uses its two 2023 first-round picks to go after a veteran — or perhaps select another rookie in what looks to be a far superior draft class at the position.