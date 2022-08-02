NFL PUP List Report: How players from all 32 teams are recovering from offseason injuries

The start of the second week of 2022 NFL training camp was a key date for many players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football injury (NFI) lists.

In total, 13 players were activated off the PUP and NFI lists as teams around the league strapped the pads back on for Monday’s practices.

Here are the remaining players still on the PUP and NFI lists and injury updates from sources around the league.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

PUP

TE Maxx Williams

NFI

WR Marquise Brown

Brown tweaked his hamstring before training camp. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he expected the offseason addition to be back soon. A source indicated that status has not changed and that it’s just a minor injury for Brown.

PUP

LB Deion Jones

Jones underwent shoulder surgery this offseason but is progressing well in his recovery, per a source. The Falcons nor the source would put a timetable on his return, however.

PUP

LB Tyus Bowser

RB J.K. Dobbins

RB Gus Edwards

CB Marcus Peters

LT Ronnie Stanley

S Ar’Darius Washington

Dobbins tore his ACL last preseason and has been itching to get back on the field. One source said he’s doing “amazing” in his recovery. There doesn’t appear to be any concern that he’ll be ready for the season.

Edwards also tore his ACL last summer but is deemed questionable to be ready for Week 1.

Guard Ben Cleveland was activated off of the non-football injury list Monday after passing his conditioning test.

PUP

CB Tre’Davious White

White is “on schedule” in his rehab from a torn ACL suffered Week 12, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

PUP

LB Shaq Thompson

Thompson is expected to be ready for Week 1, per Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers activated cornerback Jaycee Horn , their 2021 first-round pick, off of the PUP list on Monday.

PUP

LB Roquan Smith

NFI

S Dane Cruikshank

CB Michael Joseph

WR Tajae Sharpe

Smith is in the midst of a “hold-in” as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract without an extension in place. This could be a lengthy situation if Chicago doesn’t raise its offer substantially.

PUP

LB Joe Bachie

DE Khalid Kareem

S Brandon Wilson

NFI

T La’el Collins – back injury. No timetable. “On schedule”

Collins had a back injury flare up after minicamp, but he’s “on schedule,” per one source. Another source indicated that Collins’ recovery is going well and that he’s expected to return this summer.

PUP

WR David Bell – foot. Not serious. Should be practicing soon.

CB Denzel Ward – foot injury suffered final day of minicamp

NFI

DT Sheldon Day

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

WR Javon Wims

Right tackle Jack Conklin was activated off of the PUP list on Monday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that Bell should return in short order.

Ward suffered a foot injury on the final day of minicamp. Stefanski said he expects Ward to be ready for Week 1.

A source reiterated that Bell and Ward both have minor injuries and that, as of now, there’s no concern of them missing time during the regular season.

PUP

WR Dontario Drummond

WR Michael Gallup

LB Aaron Hansford

NFI

LB Damone Clark – NFI

While there was some optimism earlier in the offseason after Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 last season, the newly extended receiver doesn’t expect to be ready for Week 1.

PUP

OL Tom Compton

DE Randy Gregory

OT Billy Turner

Wide receiver K.J. Hamler , who tore his ACL and dislocated his hip in Week 3 last season, was activated off of the PUP list on Monday.

Gregory underwent a shoulder scope this offseason, but one source expects him to return this summer.

PUP

FB Jason Cabinda

CB Jerry Jacobs

DE Romeo Okwara

DE Josh Paschal

NFI

S C.J. Moore – NFI

WR Jameson Williams – NFI

The Lions haven’t provided concrete timelines for Okwara, returning from a torn Achilles, or Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in January. Williams has been on the Lions’ practice field in sweats while rehabbing.

Jacobs tore his ACL in December. One source said Jacobs is “doing great” in his recovery and is cautiously optimistic for a Week 1 return.

PUP

T David Bakhtiari

K Mason Crosby

RB Kylin Hill

G Elgton Jenkins

TE Robert Tonyan

WR Christian Watson

NFI

CB Keisean Nixon

Bakhtiari played just one game in 2021 after suffering a torn ACL late in the 2020 season. He underwent a second knee surgery this offseason, and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team won’t put a timetable on the left tackle’s return. As recently as late May, head coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful that Bakhtiari would be ready to go for training camp.

Jenkins and Tonyan has been running and cutting while rehabbing knee injuries.

PUP

DT Jordan Jenkins

DB Tristin McCollum

The Texans activated tight end Teagan Quitoriano off of PUP on Monday.

PUP

LB Shaquille Leonard – no timetable – back

WR Michael Strachan – will return by the end of training camp

Leonard, formerly known as Darius, underwent back surgery this offseason and won’t put a timetable on his return.

None

PUP

DL Cortez Broughton

CB Rashad Fenton

T Lucas Niang – torn patellar

T Prince Tega Wanogho

Wide receiver Justyn Ross began camp on the PUP list but was moved to injured reserve, ending his season.

PUP

DT Johnathan Hankins

CB Trayvon Mullen

DT Bilal Nichols

WR Dillon Stoner

Mullen is currently working his way back onto the field, per one source, though there’s not a clear timetable for his return.

PUP

LB Kenneth Murray

Murray underwent offseason ankle surgery. Head coach Brandon Staley was hopeful the 2020 first-round pick would return before Week 1.

PUP

WR Warren Jackson

FS Quentin Lake

RB Kyren Williams

NFI

LB Travin Howard

Howard underwent core muscle surgery. The target date for his return is Week 1, a source said.

PUP

CB Byron Jones

NFI

CB Elijah Campbell

Jones underwent offseason ankle surgery. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Jones was aiming to return by Week 1.

PUP

WR Blake Proehl

LB Ryan Connelly

NFI

CB Nate Hairston

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Hairston is “day-to-day” in his return from an ankle injury.

PUP

RB James White – hip surgery.

NFI

G Chasen Hines

OT Andrew Stueber

Defensive backs Myles Bryant Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers all returned to practice off of the NFI and PUP lists Monday.

White is still recovering from hip surgery after suffering a subluxation last season. One source said White is recovering well and hasn’t suffered any setbacks. The team always knew it would be a lengthy recovery from the severe hip injury.

Hines and Stueber, both rookies, weren’t practicing over the spring, either.

PUP

DE Marcus Davenport

TE Dylan Soehner

NFI

WR Rashid Shaheed

Linebacker Pete Werner returned to practice off of the NFI list on Monday.

Davenport had a portion of his pinkie amputated this offseason. He’s not expected to be out for long.

PUP

C Nick Gates – Career threatening injury. Unlikely to participate

OT Matt Peart – ACL. Week 16. Unlikely to participate in training camp

WR Sterling Shepard – Achilles. Resumed jogging

NFI

LB Azeez Ojulari

Shepard is “coming along” after tearing his Achilles last season, per a source. He’s been running in practice as part of his rehab.

NFI

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Running back Tevin Coleman was activated off of the non-football illness list on Monday.

PUP

TE Tyree Jackson

OT Brett Toth

TE Richard Rodgers

Jackson tore his ACL in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

PUP

DL Tyson Alualu

NFI

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick injured his wrist while on vacation but has been spotted at practice catching passes. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t anticipate it being a long-term issue.

PUP

TE Charlie Woerner

CB Jason Verrett – torn ACL week 1. Hoping to have him at some point in training camp.

NFI

DT Kalia Davis

Verrett tore his ACL in Week 1 last season. The 49ers were hopeful he’d be cleared for training camp back in May.

PUP

CB Tre Brown

OT Liam Ryan



NFI

LB Ben Burr-Kirven

The Seahawks activated outside linebacker Tyreke Smith off of the PUP list on Monday. He had been nursing a hip injury.

None

PUP

LB Monty Rice

K Caleb Shudak

The Titans activated tight end Tommy Hudson off the PUP list on Monday.

PUP

C Tyler Larsen

TE Logan Thomas

DE Chase Young

NFI

T Cornelius Lucas – NFI, undisclosed