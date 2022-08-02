NFL PUP List Report: How players from all 32 teams are recovering from offseason injuries

The start of the second week of 2022 NFL training camp was a key date for many players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football injury (NFI) lists.
In total, 13 players were activated off the PUP and NFI lists as teams around the league strapped the pads back on for Monday’s practices.
Here are the remaining players still on the PUP and NFI lists and injury updates from sources around the league.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
ARIZONA CARDINALS
PUP
NFI
- Brown tweaked his hamstring before training camp. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he expected the offseason addition to be back soon. A source indicated that status has not changed and that it’s just a minor injury for Brown.
ATLANTA FALCONS
PUP
LB Deion Jones
- Jones underwent shoulder surgery this offseason but is progressing well in his recovery, per a source. The Falcons nor the source would put a timetable on his return, however.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
PUP
LB Tyus Bowser
RB J.K. Dobbins
RB Gus Edwards
CB Marcus Peters
LT Ronnie Stanley
S Ar’Darius Washington
- Dobbins tore his ACL last preseason and has been itching to get back on the field. One source said he’s doing “amazing” in his recovery. There doesn’t appear to be any concern that he’ll be ready for the season.
- Edwards also tore his ACL last summer but is deemed questionable to be ready for Week 1.
- Guard Ben Cleveland was activated off of the non-football injury list Monday after passing his conditioning test.
BUFFALO BILLS
PUP
- White is “on schedule” in his rehab from a torn ACL suffered Week 12, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
PUP
- Thompson is expected to be ready for Week 1, per Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
- The Panthers activated cornerback Jaycee Horn, their 2021 first-round pick, off of the PUP list on Monday.
CHICAGO BEARS
PUP
LB Roquan Smith
NFI
S Dane Cruikshank
CB Michael Joseph
WR Tajae Sharpe
- Smith is in the midst of a “hold-in” as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract without an extension in place. This could be a lengthy situation if Chicago doesn’t raise its offer substantially.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
PUP
LB Joe Bachie
DE Khalid Kareem
S Brandon Wilson
NFI
T La’el Collins – back injury. No timetable. “On schedule”
- Collins had a back injury flare up after minicamp, but he’s “on schedule,” per one source. Another source indicated that Collins’ recovery is going well and that he’s expected to return this summer.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
PUP
WR David Bell – foot. Not serious. Should be practicing soon.
CB Denzel Ward – foot injury suffered final day of minicamp
NFI
DT Sheldon Day
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
WR Javon Wims
- Right tackle Jack Conklin was activated off of the PUP list on Monday.
- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that Bell should return in short order.
- Ward suffered a foot injury on the final day of minicamp. Stefanski said he expects Ward to be ready for Week 1.
- A source reiterated that Bell and Ward both have minor injuries and that, as of now, there’s no concern of them missing time during the regular season.
DALLAS COWBOYS
PUP
WR Dontario Drummond
WR Michael Gallup
LB Aaron Hansford
NFI
LB Damone Clark – NFI
- While there was some optimism earlier in the offseason after Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 last season, the newly extended receiver doesn’t expect to be ready for Week 1.
DENVER BRONCOS
PUP
OL Tom Compton
DE Randy Gregory
OT Billy Turner
- Wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who tore his ACL and dislocated his hip in Week 3 last season, was activated off of the PUP list on Monday.
- Gregory underwent a shoulder scope this offseason, but one source expects him to return this summer.
DETROIT LIONS
PUP
FB Jason Cabinda
CB Jerry Jacobs
DE Romeo Okwara
DE Josh Paschal
NFI
S C.J. Moore – NFI
WR Jameson Williams – NFI
- The Lions haven’t provided concrete timelines for Okwara, returning from a torn Achilles, or Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in January. Williams has been on the Lions’ practice field in sweats while rehabbing.
- Jacobs tore his ACL in December. One source said Jacobs is “doing great” in his recovery and is cautiously optimistic for a Week 1 return.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
PUP
T David Bakhtiari
K Mason Crosby
RB Kylin Hill
G Elgton Jenkins
TE Robert Tonyan
WR Christian Watson
NFI
- Bakhtiari played just one game in 2021 after suffering a torn ACL late in the 2020 season. He underwent a second knee surgery this offseason, and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team won’t put a timetable on the left tackle’s return. As recently as late May, head coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful that Bakhtiari would be ready to go for training camp.
- Jenkins and Tonyan has been running and cutting while rehabbing knee injuries.
HOUSTON TEXANS
PUP
DT Jordan Jenkins
DB Tristin McCollum
- The Texans activated tight end Teagan Quitoriano off of PUP on Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
PUP
LB Shaquille Leonard – no timetable – back
WR Michael Strachan – will return by the end of training camp
- Leonard, formerly known as Darius, underwent back surgery this offseason and won’t put a timetable on his return.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
None
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
PUP
DL Cortez Broughton
CB Rashad Fenton
T Lucas Niang – torn patellar
T Prince Tega Wanogho
- Wide receiver Justyn Ross began camp on the PUP list but was moved to injured reserve, ending his season.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
PUP
DT Johnathan Hankins
CB Trayvon Mullen
DT Bilal Nichols
WR Dillon Stoner
- Mullen is currently working his way back onto the field, per one source, though there’s not a clear timetable for his return.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
PUP
- Murray underwent offseason ankle surgery. Head coach Brandon Staley was hopeful the 2020 first-round pick would return before Week 1.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
PUP
WR Warren Jackson
FS Quentin Lake
RB Kyren Williams
NFI
- Howard underwent core muscle surgery. The target date for his return is Week 1, a source said.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
PUP
CB Byron Jones
NFI
- Jones underwent offseason ankle surgery. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Jones was aiming to return by Week 1.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
PUP
WR Blake Proehl
LB Ryan Connelly
NFI
- Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Hairston is “day-to-day” in his return from an ankle injury.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
PUP
RB James White – hip surgery.
NFI
G Chasen Hines
OT Andrew Stueber
- Defensive backs Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers all returned to practice off of the NFI and PUP lists Monday.
- White is still recovering from hip surgery after suffering a subluxation last season. One source said White is recovering well and hasn’t suffered any setbacks. The team always knew it would be a lengthy recovery from the severe hip injury.
- Hines and Stueber, both rookies, weren’t practicing over the spring, either.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
PUP
DE Marcus Davenport
TE Dylan Soehner
NFI
WR Rashid Shaheed
- Linebacker Pete Werner returned to practice off of the NFI list on Monday.
- Davenport had a portion of his pinkie amputated this offseason. He’s not expected to be out for long.
NEW YORK GIANTS
PUP
C Nick Gates – Career threatening injury. Unlikely to participate
OT Matt Peart – ACL. Week 16. Unlikely to participate in training camp
WR Sterling Shepard – Achilles. Resumed jogging
NFI
- Shepard is “coming along” after tearing his Achilles last season, per a source. He’s been running in practice as part of his rehab.
NEW YORK JETS
NFI
- Running back Tevin Coleman was activated off of the non-football illness list on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PUP
TE Tyree Jackson
OT Brett Toth
TE Richard Rodgers
- Jackson tore his ACL in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
PUP
DL Tyson Alualu
NFI
- Fitzpatrick injured his wrist while on vacation but has been spotted at practice catching passes. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t anticipate it being a long-term issue.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
PUP
CB Jason Verrett – torn ACL week 1. Hoping to have him at some point in training camp.
NFI
DT Kalia Davis
- Verrett tore his ACL in Week 1 last season. The 49ers were hopeful he’d be cleared for training camp back in May.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
PUP
NFI
- The Seahawks activated outside linebacker Tyreke Smith off of the PUP list on Monday. He had been nursing a hip injury.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
None
TENNESSEE TITANS
PUP
LB Monty Rice
K Caleb Shudak
- The Titans activated tight end Tommy Hudson off the PUP list on Monday.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
PUP
C Tyler Larsen
TE Logan Thomas
DE Chase Young
NFI
T Cornelius Lucas – NFI, undisclosed
- Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said last week he expects Young to miss Week 1 of the regular season.
- One source said Thomas' rehab is going “very, very well” and that he's ahead of schedule. Rivera expected Thomas back before Young.