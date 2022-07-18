PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now

As the 2022 NFL season draws nearer, the prospect of seeing the best players in football take the field once more is getting ever closer.

PFF is, at its heart, a player evaluation company, quantifying hundreds of data points on any given play in an effort to identify the best players and use that information to create useful insights across the spectrum of football analysis.

This is a list of the best 50 players in the NFL entering the 2022 season. No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading along with PFF's wins above replacement (WAR) metric has been used as a foundation while weighting toward the most recent season.

Editor's note: The PFF50 will be unveiled in reverse order starting on Monday, July 18. The 10 best players in the NFL will be named on Friday, July 22. Check back through the week to see where the top 50 players in the league rank heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Smith was back to his best this past season despite missing some time due to injury. He posted a 90.0-plus overall PFF grade for the first time since 2015, allowing just 17 pressures across more than 500 pass-blocking snaps. Smith finished with PFF grades of at least 87.0 as both a run blocker and a pass protector.

Chase dominated the college football landscape in 2019 on LSU’s way to the national title before taking a year off and then doing the same thing in the NFL as the Bengals came up just short of a Super Bowl. He was one of the most dominant receivers in the league immediately, racking up 37 explosive plays and dragging Cincinnati to wins in a handful of games.

Few players have Leonard's nose for the football, and his ability to perfect the “Peanut Punch” style of forcing fumbles at linebacker has made him a major problem for offenses to deal with on any given play. He generated a ridiculous seven forced fumbles last season along with four interceptions.

Chubb is as good as any running back in the game with the ball in his hands. The only thing separating him from Derrick Henry and/or Jonathan Taylor is how little impact he has in the passing game along with the Browns coaching staff's slight lightening of his workload. Chubb accrued the third-most rushing yards last season, despite recording only the 12th-most carries, and averaged 4.2 yards after contact.

Williams has posted 70.0-plus overall PFF grades in each of his five NFL seasons and 80.0-plus coverage grades in three. He was remarkably consistent inside New Orleans' defense, and in 2022, we will get to see him in a Ravens system that asks a little more from its safeties.

Jordan continues to truck on and has recorded at least 50 pressures in every season since 2015. In 2021, he posted a career-high 43 defensive stops and the best PFF run-defense grade (87.1) of his career. Jordan may be starting to slow down from his peak, but he remains one of the best players in the game.

Mack played only 315 snaps last season due to injury and wasn’t performing at his usual level even before he was shut down. However, he is just a season removed from a stellar 92.5 PFF defensive campaign. He is likely to bounce back with the Chargers, but at his age, anticipating the decline is always a real concern.

Few cornerbacks are as natural a ballhawk as Howard, who still recorded five interceptions and seven pass breakups in a year that was a significant step back from his previous season. Howard has allowed a 71.3 passer rating into his coverage throughout his NFL career and is a dangerous cornerback to test at any time.

Gary was a raw prospect who had immense physical tools when the Packers drafted him in the first round, and last year, he realized all that potential in a major way. He recorded a 90.1 PFF pass-rushing grade while racking up 81 pressures over the course of the season and improving as the year went on. He could be even better in 2022.

Crosby broke out in a huge way and led the entire league in pressures during 2021, becoming just the third player since 2006 to top 100 pressures over the course of a season. Crosby faced an absurdly weak collection of tackles, but even when he faced better players, he continued to dominate. Time will tell if he can keep that up against a better slate of blockers in 2022.