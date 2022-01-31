2022 offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams

The NFL offseason is in full swing for 30 of the NFL's 32 franchises, bringing with it the opportunity for every team to improve for the 2022 campaign.

While the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams get ready to contend for Super Bowl 56 in Inglewood, California, the rest of the league will be turning the page, undergoing a full roster evaluation and preparing for free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Super Bowl is set. The East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl are mere days away. It’s officially time to dive into the biggest offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

ARIZONA CARDINALS: CB, iOL, DI

Arizona was forced to play Robert Alford (who hadn’t played a down since Week 17, 2018), 2021 fourth-round pick Marco Wilson, slot corner Byron Murphy Jr. and NFL journeyman Antonio Hamilton at outside corner this season. The unit ranked 28th among the NFL's 32 outside cornerback groups in PFF coverage grade.

The Cardinals lack cap space to truly attack the position this offseason, so their draft focus should be on the cornerback position.

ATLANTA FALCONS: iOL, WR, DL, CB

Atlanta’s interior offensive line needs a lot of work. The team's guards and centers combined to rank 29th among the league's 32 interior offensive line groups in PFF pass-blocking grade in 2021. The Falcons' defensive front is just as much of an issue, as no defensive line turned in a lower pass-rush grade than theirs.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: CB, S, DL

Injuries made the Baltimore secondary look worse than it should have been, but the unit still has room to improve. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will man two cornerback spots, and safety Chuck Clark has played decently in his versatile role, but the rest of the pack is skating on thin ice. If the Ravens can land Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie — who allowed just 111 yards on 296 coverage snaps in 2021 — with their No. 14 overall pick, it’d be a major addition.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BUFFALO BILLS: DI, WR

There aren’t many holes on this Buffalo team, which has been one of the NFL’s best over the past couple of years. Getting deeper and younger at wide receiver would be wise, but the interior defensive line should be the main focus. Ed Oliver performed admirably in 2021 with a 71.8 PFF grade, but Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler are set to hit free agency. The Bills could be in need of a defensive tackle, and they could look to fill that hole in the 2022 NFL Draft. Georgia interior defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt — the highest-graded player at the position in the Power Five in 2021 — is a name to watch.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: QB, OL, LB

Carolina is in a tough spot. Quarterback Sam Darnold failed to revive his career with a new team in 2021, finishing with the second-lowest grade among quarterbacks. The Cam Newton reunion also went badly — the once-NFL MVP posted a 46.5 passing grade for Carolina in 2021. Signing a veteran signal-caller is just going to keep the team in quarterback purgatory. The Panthers do own the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they have no other picks in the top 100. If they want to provide an ounce of hope at the position, they need to take a shot on one of the top prospects at the position with that top-10 selection.

CHICAGO BEARS: OL, WR, CB

Chicago's cornerback room needs some work, but this offseason should be dedicated to building a high-quality supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears ranked 25th in team pass-blocking grade, and Fields had the second-highest rate of pressured dropbacks in the NFL (42.8%).

Some of that is because of the 2021 first-rounder’s play style, but most of it is a testament to bad protection. Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair will lock down the left side of the line in 2022, but the other three spots are up in the air. The team ranks 11th in projected cap space and should consider using some of that room on a veteran at any of the three spots.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Best Bets Tool

CINCINNATI BENGALS: OL

Cincinnati’s offensive line was a liability in 2020. This year, the unit has modestly improved to “very bad” territory, going from 30th to 25th in unit pass-blocking grade. The Bengals have one of the best quarterbacks and wide receiver rooms in the NFL, in addition to a well-rounded defense that ranks ninth in team coverage grade. The Bengals clearly made the right decision to take wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell with their fifth overall pick last season. This offseason, though, the focal point should be the offensive line in both free agency and the draft.

Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is a potential candidate. He’s PFF’s second-rated free agent overall and has never earned a PFF grade below 76.0 in his nine-year NFL career. For reference, Jonah Williams in 2021 is the only Bengals tackle to eclipse that mark in the past five years. Cincinnati ranks third in projected cap space, so it’d be wise for the team to pay up for a premier lineman who ends up hitting the market.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: WR, DI, EDGE

Cleveland's receiving unit went from a quality group to one that badly needs help. The Browns ranked 27th in team receiving grade this past season. Cleveland does own the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after its disappointing year, which could be used on Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. The former Buckeye is a fluid route-runner who got open against single coverage at a 93rd percentile rate in the FBS this past season.

DALLAS COWBOYS: LB, DL, OL

Dallas could be eyeing a new off-ball linebacker to pair with young superstar Micah Parsons, as Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal are set to hit free agency. The team does have Jabril Cox, a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, but the idea of adding Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in the 2022 NFL Draft is too good to ignore. Dean is a freaky athletic, instinctive linebacker. He became the first Power Five player at the position in the PFF College era to earn a 90.0-plus grade as a pass-rusher and in coverage. The trenches could also be a focal point for the team early in the draft.

DENVER BRONCOS: QB, CB, EDGE, LB

Quarterback is the top priority for Denver this offseason after Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock both played as expected in 2021.

Bridgewater is a limited passer who can’t effectively lead a downfield passing offense. He finished with more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. Meanwhile, Lock's inaccuracy and poor decision-making showed up again and resulted in a 59.9 passing grade for the year. The dream scenario is Aaron Rodgers forcing his way to the team, but the more realistic scenario is drafting one of the risky rookies with the team's ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

DETROIT LIONS: CB, S, QB, WR, LB

Detroit is still full of needs, but the secondary is a glaring hole. Things got so bad last year that the Lions had to move Will Harris from safety to outside corner and were forced to play 2021 undrafted cornerbacks A.J. Parker and Jerry Jacobs for more than 300 coverage snaps. The Lions ranked 31st of the 32 teams in coverage grade for the season. They own three top-35 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, however. Their No. 2 overall pick is presumably going to be used on one of the top edge defenders, and one of the others is likely to be a quarterback. The third, along with what available cap space they have in free agency, should be focused on the secondary.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: WR, OL

Green Bay has a wide range of potential outcomes in 2022 — the team will either be a Super Bowl contender or in the midst of a rebuild. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said following the team's divisional-round loss that everything is on the table as far as his playing future — including retirement and leaving Green Bay. His top receiver, Davante Adams, is in need of a new contract, and the Packers are going to have to get creative to make that work, as they are $40 million over the cap limit at the moment.

Either way, this team needs to build a stronger receiving corps. Aside from Adams, no wide receiver earned a receiving grade above the 50th percentile at the position for 2021. It’d be malpractice for the Packers to not use their first-round pick on a wide receiver prospect.

HOUSTON TEXANS: Every position

Let's not sugarcoat it — this roster is not in good shape. Everyone in Houston, and the organization itself, would likely agree. The Texans generated 1.7 WAR in 2021. Not only is that the lowest of the 32 teams, but it’s lower than half the starting quarterbacks in the NFL alone. Davis Mills exceeded expectations in a couple of games during his rookie campaign, but the third-round pick still performed poorly with a 58.3 PFF grade. Any thought of him being the long-term solution at signal-caller is premature.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: QB, WR, OT, DL

Indianapolis went all-in on Carson Wentz last offseason by trading away a 2022 first-rounder and last year’s third-round pick. After a tumultuous collapse to keep the Colts out of the postseason, head coach Frank Reich and company are now back to square one and keeping all options open at the most important position on the field.

Wentz was his normal, volatile self in 2021 and ended up with a 67.9 passing grade, ranking 21st in the NFL. If the Colts like one of the rookie signal-caller prospects, a trade-up will be required. While there are no veterans slated to hit free agency who would be considered an upgrade from Wentz, the team does have ample cap space to make improvements to the roster, specifically at wide receiver and left tackle.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Every position outside of QB and RB

The bad news for the Jaguars is that their roster is one of the NFL's worst. The good news is that Trevor Lawrence is an incredibly promising quarterback and the team ranks second in total cap space available and owns the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the firepower to sign one of the premier free agents this offseason. Wide receiver Chris Godwin — the sixth-most valuable wide receiver since 2019, according to PFF WAR — could be of interest, especially with his offensive coordinator at Tampa Bay, Byron Leftwich, expected to be hired as Jacksonville’s new head coach.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: DL, WR, CB

One of Kansas City's only position groups to rank below the league average this season, according to PFF grade, is the defensive line. Adding some beef up front to pair with star interior defender Chris Jones would be massive for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Kansas City could also get greedy and build an even more dangerous receiving room, alongside tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Outside of those two, no other Chiefs pass-catcher earned a PFF grade above 70.0 this season. Wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson have all had their moments, but Kansas City should keep trying to find a game-changer to add to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving arsenal.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: WR, CB, DI, LB

Las Vegas needs a speedy deep threat to complement slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and dynamic tight end Darren Waller. While Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams closed out his 2021 season and college career with a torn ACL, he still is worth taking in Round 1 at Pick No. 22 for the Raiders. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound wideout is one of the class' fastest players at the position, making him an explosive play waiting to happen. His 12 touchdowns of 20-plus yards even led the Power Five this season.

Cornerback is also a pressing need for the team. Casey Hayward Jr. was one of the best value signings last offseason, but with him hitting free agency and a change in scheme, the Raiders’ need at the position looms larger. Brandon Facyson, who is also slated to hit free agency, started opposite Hayward for most of the year and earned a 42.5 coverage grade.

Related content for you:

One free agent each team can't afford to lose via Brad Spielberger

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: CB, DI, WR

Asante Samuel Jr. is a promising young cornerback, but the starting spot opposite him, along with the slot, needs improvement. Michael Davis earned a 54.4 coverage grade starting on the outside for the Chargers in 2021, while veteran Chris Harris Jr. — who is slated to hit free agency — looked far from his prime form in the slot with a 60.4 coverage grade. The interior defensive line also was the sixth-lowest graded unit in the NFL this past season and is in need of a new face with Linval Joseph hitting free agency. Jordan Davis — the 6-foot-6, 340-pound freak of a human from Georgia — could be a player the team targets in the 2022 NFL Draft to help stuff the run in its two-high defense.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: iOL, LB, CB

Two of the Rams' three starting interior offensive linemen are slated to hit free agency, and there’s not a lot of cap space to work with. Center Brian Allen — who is the eighth-highest graded player at the position this season — is the one the Rams could be forced to part ways with. While the team doesn’t have a pick in the 2022 NFL Draft until late in the third round, the lack of positional value will still place them in prime position to grab one of the next best prospects at the position after Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum — a consensus first-round prospect.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: OL, WR

Miami has said it is committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and that means it needs to spend the offseason building around him on offense. The Dolphins' offensive line was the lowest-graded unit in the NFL this past season. The only offensive lineman on the roster who didn’t earn a poor pass-block grade in 2021 was guard Robert Hunt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: CB, iOL, EDGE, QB

The new regime in Minnesota has a tall task ahead of it to get the franchise back on the right track. The cornerback room in particular needs a complete overhaul. The Vikings gave up the third-most yards on the outside (1,802) while also tying for the third-fewest plays on the ball at the position (18). None of their cornerbacks had a quality campaign, but Bashaud Breeland — who was waived in mid-December — was the main reason for the outside struggles. His 45.3 coverage grade was the fourth-lowest among qualifying cornerbacks. Slot corner Mackensie Alexander‘s down season didn’t help, either. He finished with the lowest slot coverage grade in the NFL.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: WR, CB, EDGE, LB

New England struck gold in the 2021 NFL Draft by landing quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick without having to trade up. He finished his rookie campaign with an 80.4 PFF grade that ranked 12th among quarterbacks. New England now needs to bolster its wide receiver room.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: QB, OT, WR, S

Sean Payton stepping away was the cherry on top to send New Orleans in full rebuild mode. The quarterback position is priority No. 1 for the Saints, who currently only have Taysom Hill and Ian Book under contract for 2022. Neither has shown enough to be a consideration as a franchise quarterback. Hill posted a poor passing grade of 59.4 in 2021, while Book earned a 53.0 mark in his lone start.

NEW YORK GIANTS: iOL, LB, EDGE

Some teams have several needs listed but may only have one that is pressing. For New York, these three position groups are all massive issues. The interior offensive line ranked dead last in unit pass-block grade, the linebacker corps was the third-lowest-graded and the edge group ranked fourth-to-last in pass-rush grade. The cap situation is a disaster for the Giants, but they are rich in draft capital, anchored by two top-10 picks.

NEW YORK JETS: CB, LB, S, WR

The Jets’ four most-played cornerbacks on the outside or slot this year were either Day 3 picks or undrafted in one of the past two classes. The lack of talent and experience was apparent, especially without safety Marcus Maye, who ruptured his Achilles midway through the season. Overall, the Jets allowed more EPA per pass than any other defense in the regular season. Fixing the secondary is the top priority for the Jets this offseason.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB, LB, S, EDGE

Several starters on the Eagles defense are slated to hit free agency, including safeties Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod, edge defender Derek Barnett, off-ball linebacker Alex Singleton and cornerback Steven Nelson. All of these players posted PFF grades below 65.0 in 2021, so an upgrade is in order at every position. The bright side is that Philadelphia owns three top-20 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to replenish whatever position it needs.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: QB, CB, OT

Ben Roethlisberger is officially retired after producing the lowest PFF grade of any quarterback in 2021. The Steelers are now left with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins as their possible options at quarterback for 2022, both of whom have produced more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws for their careers, along with poor passing grades in the 50s. Pittsburgh does own the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it is open to the idea of using it on one of the passing prospects.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CB, iOL

Cornerback has been dicey for San Francisco this season, and it never hurts to keep adding at the position, considering how important it is to defensive success. The ‘Niners ranked 23rd among the 32 NFL teams in cornerback coverage grade. The tough part about this need: There isn’t a lot of cap space to use, and they won’t be picking until late in the second round for their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft position rankings:

Top 10 players at every position

QB | RB | WR | TE | iOL | OT | DI | EDGE | LB | CB | S

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: EDGE, CB, C, OT

Seattle is fresh off ranking fifth-to-last in edge pass-rushing grade for the 2021 season. While the Seahawks might not have their first-round pick, they do have plenty of cap space to help this issue. With six edge defenders inside the top 25 of PFF’s free-agent rankings, they could make a move to substantially improve on the edge for 2022. Improving their slot coverage should also be a focal point this offseason. Seattle allowed 1,341 yards to the slot in 2021, the second-most in the NFL.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: WR, DI

The Bucs offseason needs are fluid at this point, with the potential to lose not only Tom Brady but wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, interior defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, edge defender Jason Pierre-Paul and others. Even if all of those players do come back for one last ride, wide receiver and interior defensive line are two areas Tampa Bay should address. Mike Evans and Godwin were among the 15 most valuable wide receivers of the 2021 season, according to PFF WAR.

The depth, however, is concerning. Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden all produced poor PFF grades below 60.0 this past season. Getting a reliable WR3 who can step up in the event of an injury is a necessity. After that, depth along the offensive line and in the secondary should be on the Bucs’ minds.

TENNESSEE TITANS: TE, G, EDGE

Tennessee has a glaring hole at tight end entering the offseason. Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt — its three primary tight ends from this past season — are all set to hit free agency. That group was also quite underwhelming this year, ranking 24th of the 32 tight end rooms in combined unit PFF grade. The good news is that this tight-end draft class is loaded, and the Titans won’t need to spend their first-round pick on the position. That 28th overall pick can be saved for an offensive lineman prospect like Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green or an edge defender like Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: QB, LB, S

With Taylor Heinicke turning in a 58.9 passing grade, anchored by one of the league’s worst big-time throw to turnover-worthy play ratios — 18:27 — and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s playing days likely behind him, a new quarterback is in Washington’s immediate future. They could fill that void with either their 11th or 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, depending on which prospect they like most at the position. Linebacker and safety are two positions Washington must address, but the focal point around this offseason must be the quarterback.