NFL Training Camp Roundup: Julio Jones signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyler Murray’s contract extension and more

PFF's Ari Meirov recaps some of the top stories from the first full week of NFL training camp.

The former undrafted free agent had an up-and-down year under then-head coach Urban Meyer, totaling 767 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He earned a 77.1 PFF rushing grade. As a rookie, Robinson tallied 1,070 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

that he’s ahead in his recovery.

this is a great sign

Robinson tore his Achilles tendon in Week 16 last season, so

He performed well in coverage in 2020 with an 84.0 grade, although that dropped to 68.0 last season.

The former top-10 pick has had 100-plus tackles in each of his four seasons and finished 2021 with a career-high 163.

The league-wide belief has been that Smith will push to become the first-ever $20 million per year off-ball linebacker.

adds that “Smith has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider.”

“Holding-in” has become the new trend in recent years for players upset with their contracts. The player will show up to camp but won’t participate in anything on-field.

Smith is entering the last year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $9.73 million under the fifth-year option.

In his first full season starting at left tackle, Brown earned a 75.4 overall grade, with a 76.1 mark in pass protection and a 67.0 mark as a run-blocker.

Brown and the Chiefs couldn’t reach an agreement on a long-term extension before the July 15 deadline, so he’s expected to play this season under the franchise tag for a fully guaranteed $16.6 million. He starts losing money only if he misses regular-season games.

shouldn’t come as a major surprise, as Brown is yet to sign his franchise tag tender, meaning he’s technically not under contract and the team can’t fine him.

Everyone is hopeful he could return to a clean bill of health come next season.

The Chiefs signed Ross as an undrafted free agent. There was serious concern about his neck/spine coming out of college, leading to him going undrafted.

Ross recently had foot surgery, leading to the team placing him on injured reserve and ending his season before it began.

They haven’t reached the ultimate goal yet, losing twice in the NFC Championship Game and last season in the divisional round.

Gutekunst helped hire LaFleur back in 2019, and the pair have gone on to win 13 regular-season games in all three years together.

He finished last season with a respectable 63.8 overall grade and a 72.6 pass-rush grade.

that nothing is imminent at this point.

In his last full season in 2019, Thomas recorded 149 receptions (most in NFL history) for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He earned a 90.7 receiving grade, the best mark among wide receivers.

It’s the first time he’s been fully cleared from the ankle injury that originally occurred in September of 2020. He missed all of last season after undergoing offseason surgery.

on the field

He’s entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $9 million under his fifth-year option.

James is coming off a season in which he recorded 118 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles. He earned a 78.1 PFF grade.

Both sides have had ongoing productive conversations, and the expectation is a deal making James the highest-paid safety in the NFL will get done.

as he waits for a new deal.

A fourth-round pick in 2011, Wright spent the first 10 years of his career in Seattle and was a stalwart at linebacker. He started 140 regular-season games and was a part of their Super Bowl XLVIII-winning team.

Before all the injuries, Ford was coming off a dominant 2018 campaign in which he earned a 91.0 pass-rush grade with 78 quarterback pressures, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

He played only 378 snaps across 18 regular-season games in three seasons with the 49ers. Injuries (primarily a back issue) kept him off the field.

He earned a 70.0-plus overall grade in all five years and never recorded a rushing grade under 74.0. His best season came in 2018, when he finished with an 83.2 PFF grade, sixth best in the NFL.

He totaled 769 carries for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 107 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.

Seattle selected Carson in the seventh round in 2017, and he started 48 games in five years.

Carson was forced to retire at the age of 27 after suffering a serious neck injury early last season.

Tampa Bay rewarded him with a three-year, $60 million deal earlier this offseason.

Godwin had a career-high 98 receptions last season for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He earned an 81.3 PFF grade.

The team plans to take a cautious approach with Godwin throughout camp, and it’s still not a sure-fire thing that he’ll be available come Week 1.

Godwin suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of last season, so this is a great sign for where he’s at in his recovery.

He’s also been one of the more productive players at the position against the run, grading in the 92nd percentile among all edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade since entering the league.

Young earned the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. His 87.1 PFF grade that season ranked fifth among all qualifying edge rushers.

Starting the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or injured reserve (IR) is a possibility, according to Rivera. In both scenarios, he would miss a minimum of four games.

Young tore his ACL in Week 10 of last season and head coach Ron Rivera described the injury as “a little more severe” than some other ACL injuries.

The four-time Pro Bowler was also very dependable, as he never missed a game until his ninth season, appearing in 139 consecutive games.

A first-round pick in 2011, Kerrigan spent 10 years with Washington, where he recorded the most sacks in franchise history with 95.5.

Kerrigan signed a one-day contract with the Commanders to make the news official.

His 155 total pressures over the last three years are top-20 among all defensive linemen.

Armstead has been a steady force for San Francisco, recording a 74.0-plus PFF grade in four consecutive seasons.

“It’s nothing we’re too concerned about but it will take him some time away,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He thought it was just a bruise because it didn’t bother him that bad, but it was hurting him a little after, then got the MRI, so we’ve got to hold him out a little bit.”

Armstead injured his knee in a collision with an offensive lineman during Wednesday’s practice.

Jensen re-signed with Tampa this offseason on a three-year, $39 million deal. He has not missed a single start since originally joining the team in 2018.

NFL Media reported that the team is fearing it is going to be a season-ending injury.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Jensen will miss significant time and that the team is waiting for the final word on the severity as the swelling goes down.

Gallup tore his ACL in Week 16 of last season while making a touchdown grab.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gallup admitted a Week 1 return “is not a realistic possibility” for him.

In nine games last year, the former third-round pick caught 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns. He earned a 73.4 PFF grade.

Dallas re-signed him to a five-year, $62.5 million deal this offseason.

His most productive statistical season came in 2019 when he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

With Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson no longer on the team, Gallup is slated to have a major role once he’s able to return alongside CeeDee Lamb