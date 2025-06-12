Highest-graded receivers by route type from the 2024 NFL season

George Pickens brings his go-route prowess to Dallas: The new Cowboys receiver was the league's highest-graded wideout on go routes last season, and he also paced the NFL with 19 go-route targets.

Brian Thomas Jr. had a rookie season to remember: His 97.9 PFF receiving grade on post routes in 2024 ranked first in the NFL, and he'll now look to build on that solid start to his career in 2025.

Wide Screen (min. 10 Targets)

Nacua secured 22 of 23 screen targets (tied for third most) for 192 yards and two touchdowns this past season. It was his third-most-targeted route last season (17.1%), and he was highly effective, notching eight first downs, seven forced missed tackles and 86 yards gained after contact — all top-five figures.

Nacua also led all receivers in screen threat rate (79.3%) and passer rating when targeted (130.4) while tying for first in explosive gains (five) on such plays. He owns the fifth-best screen PFF receiving grade (85.4) across his first two NFL seasons.

Highest-Graded NFL Wide Receivers in 2024

Crossing (min. 10 Targets)