NFL’s most targeted CBs by situation: Paulson Adebo, DaRon Bland and more

New Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo was tested regularly: The former Saints defensive back features heavily on this list after being targeted on nearly 22% of his coverage snaps this past season.

Target Christian Gonzalez in the red zone at your own risk: While the budding star was one of the NFL's most targeted cornerbacks in the red zone in 2024, he also led the league in forced incompletions on such throws.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

How often a cornerback is targeted is a good indication of what opposing offenses think of that player. Generally, if a cornerback is targeted frequently, it means the quarterback believes they can beat them with regularity.

Snap shares and coverage schemes can be influencing factors in the counting stats, but with a meaningful sample size, a high target rate can be an indication of a weak link in the secondary. After all, if an opposing offense senses a mismatch or decides a particular corner needs to be tested, they will go after them relentlessly until they’re convinced that it's not productive.

These are the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks from the 2024 season in each major coverage facet.

Note: Minimum of 25% of coverage snaps required for each category

All Routes

Player Team Cov. Grade Cov. Snaps Targets Target Rate Rec. Allowed Comp. % Dee Alford Falcons 55.0 466 102 21.89% 76 74.51% Paulson Adebo Saints 63.9 261 57 21.84% 34 59.65% Ugo Amadi Saints 48.9 308 67 21.75% 49 73.13% Tyrique Stevenson Bears 58.4 424 81 19.10% 43 53.09% Renardo Green 49ers 74.3 373 70 18.77% 44 62.86% Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos 62.1 593 111 18.72% 82 73.87% Darnay Holmes Raiders 49.5 188 35 18.62% 27 77.14% Deommodore Lenoir 49ers 71.7 493 89 18.05% 58 65.17% Alontae Taylor Saints 35.4 610 110 18.03% 79 71.82% Riley Moss Broncos 56.9 533 96 18.01% 61 63.54%

(min. 184 coverage snaps)

Three players posted a coverage target rate of 21.75% or higher, with two allowing a catch at least 73% of the time. Dee Alford and Ugo Amadi both struggled in 2024 with poor PFF coverage grades, while Paulson Adebo, who missed most of the season due to injury, had a lower completion rate because of his ability to break up passes.

Alford allowed the third-most touchdowns (eight) and the second-most first downs (42) in 2024 while surrendering 1.52 yards per cover snap. Alford went undrafted in 2022 and will have competition from two undrafted players this offseason in Atlanta.

Lined Up Outside

Player Team Cov. Grade Cov. Snaps Targets Target Rate Rec. Allowed Comp. % Paulson Adebo Saints 70.9 236 53 22.46% 31 58.49% Tyrique Stevenson Bears 59.1 390 77 19.74% 42 54.55% Renardo Green 49ers 80.4 336 63 18.75% 39 61.90% Clark Phillips III Falcons 77.8 214 40 18.69% 28 70.00% Montaric Brown Jaguars 69.1 440 78 17.73% 54 69.23% Marlon Humphrey Ravens 74.0 181 32 17.68% 18 56.25% Martin Emerson Jr. Browns 56.6 444 78 17.57% 48 61.54% Deonte Banks Giants 58.9 388 68 17.53% 47 69.12% Riley Moss Broncos 65.9 486 85 17.49% 55 64.71% Benjamin St-Juste Commanders 59.2 412 72 17.48% 45 62.50%

(min. 171 coverage snaps)

Paulson Adebo appears again here, as more than 90% of his 2024 snaps were at outside cornerback. His PFF grade on the outside is better than when he lines up in the slot.

Adebo signed with the Giants this offseason on a three-year, $54 million contract due to being one of the NFL's better cornerbacks at getting his hands on the ball. He has forced 32 incompletions across the past two seasons when lined up outside. Opposing teams likely see the boom-or-bust play style and recognize that he has allowed more than 1.35 yards per coverage snap in each of the past three seasons.

Lined Up in the Slot

Player Team Cov. Grade Cov. Snaps Targets Target Rate Rec. Allowed Comp. % Ugo Amadi Saints 42.6 266 63 23.68% 47 74.60% Michael Carter II Jets 43.1 161 38 23.60% 26 68.42% Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings 60.0 267 60 22.47% 43 71.67% Dee Alford Falcons 54.6 416 92 22.12% 69 75.00% Amik Robertson Lions 58.6 287 62 21.60% 38 61.29% Marcus Jones Patriots 76.5 186 40 21.51% 24 60.00% Darnay Holmes Raiders 54.6 162 34 20.99% 26 76.47% Alontae Taylor Saints 43.5 221 46 20.81% 35 76.09% Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos 70.4 522 102 19.54% 77 75.49% Taron Johnson Bills 59.9 352 67 19.03% 49 73.13%

(min. 135 coverage snaps)

Two of the Saints‘ cornerbacks cracked the top 10 when lined up in the slot, highlighting some of the defense's holes. A fourth-round selection in 2019, Ugo Amadi posted a 42.6 PFF coverage grade out of the slot — the second-worst mark in the NFL — while his 1.86 yards allowed per coverage snap was the highest average.

Michael Carter II was the second-most-targeted slot cornerback in the NFL, and his 43.1 PFF coverage grade is evidence of his struggles. It comes on the heels of a 2023 season in which his 86.6 PFF coverage grade was one of the best in the NFL.

Early Downs

Player Team Cov. Grade Cov. Snaps Targets Target Rate Rec. Allowed Comp. % Paulson Adebo Saints 73.7 192 41 21.35% 29 70.73% Ugo Amadi Saints 43.4 198 41 20.71% 32 78.05% Deonte Banks Giants 55.2 301 61 20.27% 44 72.13% Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos 72.6 392 75 19.13% 55 73.33% Alontae Taylor Saints 41.2 424 81 19.10% 59 72.84% Roger McCreary Titans 59.4 248 47 18.95% 40 85.11% Renardo Green 49ers 82.1 239 45 18.83% 30 66.67% Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Titans 59.9 346 65 18.79% 45 69.23% Benjamin St-Juste Commanders 60.4 315 58 18.41% 37 63.79% DaRon Bland Cowboys 69.3 201 37 18.41% 26 70.27%

(min. 130 coverage snaps)

Again, the Saints' secondary was heavily targeted on early downs (first and second) in 2024. The Giants' Deonte Banks is highlighted for the second time on the most-targeted lists, as he struggled on all routes in 2024 with a 50.3 PFF coverage grade. A 2023 first-round pick, Banks has yet to live up to his draft status. His 46.4 PFF coverage grade across his first two seasons ranks in the bottom 10 among cornerbacks. His 1.49 yards per coverage snap allowed over that span ranks sixth worst in the NFL.

Late Downs

Player Team Cov. Grade Cov. Snaps Targets Target Rate Rec. Allowed Comp. % Dee Alford Falcons 50.5 145 44 30.34% 33 75.00% Michael Carter II Jets 51.8 79 21 26.58% 14 66.67% Ugo Amadi Saints 60.6 110 26 23.64% 17 65.38% Paulson Adebo Saints 77.0 69 16 23.19% 5 31.25% Amik Robertson Lions 57.2 153 34 22.22% 19 55.88% Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings 62.6 207 44 21.26% 27 61.36% Tyrique Stevenson Bears 67.4 139 29 20.86% 15 51.72% Kenny Moore II Colts 49.7 160 33 20.63% 20 60.61% Cameron Mitchell Browns 62.1 83 17 20.48% 10 58.82% Mike Sainristil Commanders 59.0 200 40 20.00% 24 60.00%

(min. 56 coverage snaps)

Familiar names appear at the top of the list, as we’ve highlighted Deee Alford, Michael Carter II, Ugo Amadi and Paulson Adebo already.

Amik Robertson spent the first four seasons of his career in Las Vegas before signing with Detroit in 2024. Primarily an outside cornerback in 2023, Robertson made the move to the slot in 2024 for the Lions. While consistent with his play, his PFF grades have ranged around the mid-to-low 60.0s across the past three seasons. He doesn’t necessarily struggle on money downs, but he doesn’t excel, either, as shown by his 60.9 PFF coverage grade over the past two seasons.

Red Zone

Player Team Cov. Grade Cov. Snaps Targets Target Rate Rec. Allowed Comp. % DaRon Bland Cowboys 62.4 30 9 30.00% 4 44.44% Dee Alford Falcons 38.8 74 21 28.38% 16 76.19% Cam Hart Chargers 73.0 39 11 28.21% 8 72.73% Beanie Bishop Jr. Steelers 40.9 40 10 25.00% 4 40.00% Martin Emerson Jr. Browns 36.5 50 12 24.00% 7 58.33% Kristian Fulton Chargers 64.0 46 11 23.91% 4 36.36% Tyrique Stevenson Bears 78.2 59 13 22.03% 5 38.46% Christian Gonzalez Patriots 86.9 69 15 21.74% 8 53.33% Renardo Green 49ers 90.5 52 11 21.15% 6 54.55% Paulson Adebo Saints 88.2 34 7 20.59% 1 14.29%

(min. 29 coverage snaps)

After a stellar 2023 campaign during which he set the NFL record for pick-sixes in a season, DaRon Bland missed more than half of the 2024 season due to injury and saw a heavy target rate in the red zone. While the numbers look good, four of his allowed receptions were touchdowns, which is the name of the game when it comes to the red zone.

Another name of note here is Christian Gonzalez, who is considered a top cornerback in the NFL (ranked 13th ahead of the 2025 season). He was one of the most targeted players in the red zone in 2024, but his five forced incompletions on those throws were the most in the NFL.