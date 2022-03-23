Most improved, unimproved position groups from 2022 NFL free agency

Free agency is the time to attack areas of need. The NFL draft is for value.

All 32 NFL teams entered free agency with roster holes, whether they stemmed from prior poor roster construction, cap casualties or impending free agents who walked away. Some teams plugged those weak spots with big signings, while others ignored their flaws or made questionable signings in meager attempts to address them.

Below are some of the most notable positional unit improvements across the league in free agency, along with some groups that managed to end up in worse shape than before.

MOST IMPROVED

Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive Line

Additions: T La’el Collins, G Alex Cappa, G/C Ted Karras

Departures: C Trey Hopkins

Cincinnati massively upgraded its interior offensive line early in free agency by signing Cappa to take over at right guard and Karras at center. Cappa ranked ninth among right guards in PFF grade last season, while Karras slotted into the top three among all guards in grade on true pass sets.

And most recently, the Bengals locked up Collins. While he wasn’t wanted by the Dallas Cowboys, Collins is capable of producing at a top-10 level relative to other right tackles. In fact, he ranks fifth at the position in PFF grade since 2019. He missed all of 2020, but he played 1,743 combined snaps in 2019 and 2021.

By bringing in Collins to pair with Cappa and Karras, Cincinnati has the most improved offensive line in the league. That unit ranked 30th in pass-blocking grade last season.

the Bengals had a good week pic.twitter.com/WD4EoTdfOV — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) March 20, 2022

Miami Dolphins: Offensive Line

Additions: T Terron Armstead, G Connor Williams

Departures: None

Miami’s left tackles since 2018 have combined to post the lowest PFF grade of the 32 NFL teams by a sizable margin. In that same timeframe, Armstead has been the third-highest-graded left tackle in the league for the New Orleans Saints, behind only Trent Williams and David Bakhtiari. Needless to say, this is one of the biggest positional upgrades in the entire NFL. Armstead is a technician, one who has produced a top-10 pass-blocking grade for seven straight seasons now.

Before making that splash signing, the Dolphins brought in one of the most underrated interior offensive linemen available in Connor Williams. Yes, his penalties are an issue. He committed an NFL-leading 17 in 2021 and was benched for a short stretch during the season. But even with all of those plays baked into the PFF grading system, Williams still finished as a top-10 guard for the 2021 season with his 75.2 grade. He has been one of the NFL's 15 most valuable guards in back-to-back seasons. The penalties should regress in 2022, as they weren't an issue before.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New York Jets: Secondary

Additions: CB D.J. Reed Jr., S Jordan Whitehead

Departures: S Marcus Maye

Losing a defensive back like Maye — who has produced at a top-10 level for multiple seasons in his five-year career — isn’t easy, but he is coming off a torn Achilles, and the Jets managed to still get better despite the departure. In response, the team signed safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback D.J. Reed Jr.

Whitehead is much better when playing closer to the line of scrimmage, while Maye was better when roaming around at deep safety. The Jets needed the former in their defense, and they will certainly get a quality run defender in the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Whitehead’s 78.9 run-defense grade in 2021 was the eighth-best among safeties, while his 18 run stops in regular-season action tied for the fourth most.

Last year’s crop of Jets outside cornerbacks was brutal. The unit ranked 29th in coverage grade among the 32 NFL teams. To help overhaul that group, the team added Reed, who was a top-10 cornerback by PFF grade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. He spent a short stint in San Francisco with Robert Saleh and fits his defense like a glove.

There’s still a lot of work to be done to further improve the secondary in the 2022 NFL Draft, but this was a good start for New York.

Buffalo Bills: Defensive Line

Additions: Edge Von Miller, DI Tim Settle, DI DaQuan Jones

Departures: DI Harrison Phillips

Buffalo made one of the biggest surprise moves of free agency by poaching star edge defender Von Miller away from the Los Angeles Rams. The long-time Denver Bronco still produced at an elite level in his Super Bowl run with the Rams this past season. His 91.2 PFF grade ranked third-best at the position, behind only Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby. It was also Miller’s ninth season out of 10 in which he produced an elite 90.0-plus PFF grade.

He showed up when it mattered most in the postseason, producing the highest grade of any defender partaking in the playoffs — 93.0. Miller may be past his dominant prime, but he makes up for it by being one of the most technically refined players at the position. His down-to-down pass-rush plan is masterful, making him a must-watch for any aspiring NFL pass-rusher at the collegiate and high school levels.

The only returning interior defender on Buffalo’s roster to earn a PFF grade above 55.0 in 2021 is Ed Oliver. Harrison Phillips eclipsed that mark with ease, but he’s now a Minnesota Viking. Buffalo signed DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to offset that, though. While neither is a top-tier player at the position, their signings do help ease the loss of Phillips and improve the unit overall.