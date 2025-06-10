NFL Betting 2025: Win totals for every AFC Team

Bills draw favorable schedule, top PFF’s projected win totals: Buffalo benefits from a soft AFC East and NFC South draw, helping propel them to a league-best 11.6 projected wins, just enough to clear the 11.5 line.

The Aaron Rodgers era begins in Pittsburgh with tempered expectations: The Steelers solved their quarterback problem by adding Rodgers, but with a thinner receiving corps than he had in New York, hitting their nine-win total may hinge on D.K. Metcalf's impact.

Summer is in full swing, and with the release of the 2025 NFL schedule and win totals, the betting market is beginning to take shape. While we're still months away from kickoff, a clearer view of each team's path allows for an early assessment of season outlooks — and potential value on the board.

Below are PFF’s betting recommendations for every AFC team’s win total for the 2025 NFL season.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens (11.5): Over (+100) / Under (-120)

What needs to go right: Baltimore came just a two-point conversion short of a second consecutive trip to the AFC championship game. Lamar Jackson (94.9 PFF grade) and Derrick Henry (94.1) both delivered career-best performances in 2024, and the Ravens will need more of that dynamic playmaking on offense to take the next step in 2025.

What could go wrong: The Ravens face a challenging start to the season, with five of their first six games coming against playoff teams, including road trips to Buffalo and Kansas City. A slow start during that stretch could leave Baltimore playing catch-up in the second half of the year.

PFF Projection: Under 11.5 wins (-120)

Cincinnati Bengals (9.5): Over (-135) / Under (+115)

What needs to go right: The Bengals fielded one of the league’s most explosive passing attacks in 2024, driven by Joe Burrow’s NFL-best 93.3 PFF passing grade. Cincinnati committed over $103 million in guaranteed money to wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, banking on their continued dominance against opposing secondaries.

What could go wrong: September has not been kind to the Bengals in recent years — they hold a 4-8 record in season openers over the past three campaigns. Combine that with a defense that underperformed in 2024 and an ongoing contract dispute involving their top pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson, and Cincinnati could once again find itself in a late-season scramble for playoff positioning.

PFF Projection: Under 9.5 wins (+115)