Fantasy Football ADP Battle: A.J. Brown vs. Drake London

Drake London’s breakout 2024 season sets the stage for lofty expectations in 2025: All signs suggest he’s more than capable of delivering at that elevated level once again.

A.J. Brown’s consistent efficiency is nearly unmatched at the position: Brown has always delivered at a high level, even as he deals with unideal circumstances on a run-heavy offense with elite target competition.

This fantasy football article series breaks down the toughest draft-day decisions facing fantasy managers, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as a guide. Each installment compares similarly ranked players at the same position, using key stats from previous seasons and contextual factors — including team situation — to identify the better pick.

Today’s matchup features Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, as we determine which player is the better option in the middle of the second round of fantasy drafts. Let’s break it down.

London broke out in his third NFL season, cracking the top 12 in fantasy scoring among wide receivers after falling short of the top 24 in each of his first two years. The Falcons offense took a clear step forward under new head coach Raheem Morris, and London was a primary beneficiary. With continuity in scheme and personnel, expectations are high for the former No. 8 overall pick heading into 2025.

Brown, on the other hand, has consistently performed at an elite level throughout his career, finishing no worse than WR15 in each of the past four seasons. While 2024 marked his lowest year-end finish during that span, he missed three games early in the season and still ranked as WR12 in points per game. His efficiency and target share keep him firmly in the high-end WR1 conversation.

INVOLVEMENT IN THE OFFENSE

London emerged as the clear focal point of Atlanta’s passing attack in 2024, finishing with a top-eight target rate among wide receivers and logging the fifth-most total targets (149) across all positions. He also ranked among the league leaders in first-read target volume, with 135 of his looks coming as his quarterback’s primary read, a clear indication that he’s become one of the most trusted and prioritized wideouts in the NFL.

Brown is one of the few receivers who matched London’s first-read usage in 2024, continuing his trend as a high-priority option in Philadelphia’s passing game. A virtual lock for 100-plus targets each season, Brown remains one of the league’s most efficient receivers and once again delivered on that volume with elite production this past year.

PRODUCTION AND PERFORMANCE

London delivered his first 1,000-yard season in 2024, along with his first year earning a receiving grade above 90.0, marking a true breakout campaign. He set career highs across the board, placing himself among the league’s top wideouts. At just 24 years old heading into Week 1, it’s entirely reasonable to expect him to sustain this elevated level of play in 2025.

While London is just entering that conversation, Brown has already established himself as one of the league’s premier receivers. He’s surpassed 1,000 yards in five of his six seasons and has recorded a 90.0-plus receiving grade and at least 2.50 yards per route run in three different seasons. That level of consistency and elite efficiency firmly places him in the discussion as one of the best — if not the best — wide receiver in the NFL.

HIGH-VALUE TARGET INVOLVEMENT

London was the most-targeted wide receiver in the red zone in 2024 (minimum 25 routes), posting an elite 35.9% target rate inside the 20. That heavy usage translated into a career-high nine receiving touchdowns, seven of which came from red-zone looks.

As a top option when the Falcons enter scoring range, London’s role in high-leverage situations is a key driver of his fantasy upside, especially in an offense expected to be one of the more efficient units in 2025.

Brown, meanwhile, has twice posted double-digit touchdown seasons in his career but has finished with seven scores in each of the past two years. A dip in his red-zone target rate compared to his three-year average played a role in that decline. With the Eagles boasting one of the league’s deepest groups of offensive weapons, red-zone opportunities tend to be more distributed, a trend that may continue into 2025. While Brown remains a strong scoring threat, the sheer number of mouths to feed in Philadelphia could limit his ceiling in this area relative to London.

TEAM PASSING AND QUARTERBACK SITUATION

Michael Penix Jr. enters 2025 with just three NFL starts under his belt, but those appearances provided enough reason for optimism regarding Drake London’s fantasy outlook. From Weeks 16–18, with Penix under center, London ranked as the PPR WR3, leading all wide receivers in targets (37), receiving yards (352), and red-zone targets (14) over that stretch. It’s a small sample, but the chemistry and usage trends point to a sustainable connection.

On the other side, while Jalen Hurts is fresh off a Super Bowl victory, his individual passing performance dipped in 2024. He posted his lowest PFF passing grade in three seasons and logged fewer dropbacks and pass attempts than in any of his full seasons as a starter. The arrival of Saquon Barkley played a role, as the Eagles ranked dead last in pass play rate, their lowest since Hurts took over as QB1. Given the success of that run-heavy formula, it’s unlikely they stray far from it in 2025, which could cap the ceiling for Philadelphia’s pass-catchers.

POTENTIAL 2025 TARGET COMPETITION

The target competition in Atlanta simply doesn’t match what A.J. Brown faces in Philadelphia. While Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney are solid contributors, they don’t pose the same weekly target threat as DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, two of the top players at their respective positions. Pitts still has the potential to grow into a true difference-maker, but he has yet to deliver on the expectations that come with being a former fourth overall pick.

For Brown, earning targets comes at a greater premium, not only because of Smith and Goedert, but also due to playing in the league’s most run-heavy offense. That combination of high-end competition and low passing volume naturally places a cap on his opportunity share.

In terms of 2024 production, Mooney finished as the PPR WR28, Pitts as the TE15. On the Eagles‘ side, Smith ended as WR24, while Goedert, despite missing seven games, ranked as TE29 overall and TE10 in points per game.

A.J. Brown vs. Drake London: Target Maps (2024) Powered by PFF A.J. Brown Drake London

Ultimately, the decision between London and Brown depends on your draft strategy and roster construction, but don’t go into it blind. Check out PFF’s latest fantasy football rankings to see where both receivers — and the rest of your 2025 targets — stack up.