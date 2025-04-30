Fantasy Football 2025: TE Tyler Warren player profile 

Tyler Warren is the most accomplished tight end of the class: Warren had more receiving yards in the regular season last year than any other tight end in a season in the PFF era.



Anthony Richardson Sr. 's style could be a concern: Richardson has one of the highest average depths of target mixed with low accuracy on short passes, which could be detrimental to Warren's fantasy production.



Richardson has one of the highest average depths of target mixed with low accuracy on short passes, which could be detrimental to Warren's fantasy production.

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 28

Player performance

Warren is the top tight end of the 2025 draft class because of his all-around ability. From 2020-2022, Warren was buried on Penn State’s depth chart behind Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, all projected NFL starters in 2025. Warren and Johnson often shared the field in 2023, while Warren ran more routes and sustained more blocks. Warren showed signs of greatness in 2023 as one of four Power-Five tight ends with a positive grade on at least 10% of his routes from over 300 routes run. However, a high drop rate dragged his PFF grade down. His 14.6% drop rate was the highest among the same subset of tight ends. His separation rate was also in the 88th percentile among tight ends, but it was also the second-lowest of the tight ends expected to get drafted on the first two days of the draft.