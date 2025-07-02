Perfect 12-team Pick 1 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

Trey McBride provides another safe floor: The Arizona Cardinals similarly kept their offense nearly identical to last season, making McBride the safest tight end option in the draft.



The Arizona Cardinals similarly kept their offense nearly identical to last season, making McBride the safest tight end option in the draft. Ja’Marr Chase is the top option at 1.01: Chase was the clear top wide receiver last season and enough stayed the same for the Cincinnati Bengals that we can expect minimal regression.



Chase was the clear top wide receiver last season and enough stayed the same for the Cincinnati Bengals that we can expect minimal regression.

Estimated reading time: 13 minutes

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking first overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the players name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 2

Round 1, Pick 1: Draft a wide receiver

Chase is the top player on the board, so he should be the first overall pick. It’s fine to pick a wide receiver or running back and build around them in the later rounds, but Chase is both the safer option and has the most upside.

Top Target: Ja'Marr Chase

Chase led all wide receivers in fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season. He’s consistently graded as a top-10 wide receiver, with his fantasy performance elevated by his environment. The Bengals made no changes to the coaching staff impacting Chase, the quarterback room, the wide receiver room or the tight end room. This puts Chase in one of the most pass-friendly environments in the NFL, catching passes from the best passer. While we should expect regression from anyone who finishes first in fantasy points, the lack of changes in Cincinnati should help minimize the regression.

Possible Targets: Justin Jefferson, Brian Thomas Jr., Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, CeeDee Lamb

Round 2, Pick 24: Draft a tight end

Typically, 10 running backs are off the board at this point, and there is a decent dropoff to running backs outside of those 10. Regardless of who is picked in Round 1, it’s favorable to avoid running back with both this and the next pick. While it’s an option to pick both a quarterback and tight end here, it would be a little bit of a reach to pick Jayden Daniels, and it’s harder to end up with a solid starting lineup full of running backs and wide receivers. This means picking a tight end and wide receiver are the best options. Trey McBride is the clear top tight end on the board.

Top Target: Trey McBride

McBride became the Cardinals' primary tight end in the middle of the 2023 season, and he’s been an elite fantasy option at the position ever since. He averaged at least 15 PPR points in both seasons once he became the starter. McBride led the league in both receptions per game (6.9) and receptions per route (0.21) last season. His yards per game (71.6) and targets per game (8.7) were both second-best. The Cardinals kept the coaching staff and players on the offense essentially the same as last season, making it easier to expect more of the same from McBride. If anything, we can expect a few more touchdowns after his low touchdown total from last season.

Possible Targets: George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta, David Njoku, Tucker Kraft

Round 3, Pick 25: Draft a wide receiver

As mentioned above, wide receiver is the position that makes the most sense here, and Ladd McConkey is the top available player.

Top Target: Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey found an ideal landing spot with the Los Angeles Chargers, who needed a top wide receiver to pair with a top-five passer in Justin Herbert. After a relatively slow start, McConkey shone over the last two months of the season, culminating with a nine-catch, 197-yard and one-touchdown performance in the playoffs. He averaged 20.7 PPR points per game over his last eight games, including the playoffs. However, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a run-first coach, added two new running backs to lead the offense. They also revitalized the wide receiver and tight end room. This will cut into McConkey’s routes run, and could slightly cut into his target share.

Possible Targets: Tee Higgins, Garrett Wilson, Rashee Rice, Terry McLaurin, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 4, Pick 48: Draft a running back

This team is relatively balanced at this point, and there are no quarterbacks or tight ends that make sense to consider in Round 4. A downside to picking this late in the fourth round is that there is a tier of wide receivers who are a great value in the middle of the round but are unlikely to still be available this late in the round. The general value is the last few running backs who are expected to have clear lead roles in the offense. Therefore, running back is the right option at this point in the draft. After passing on running back in the first three rounds, it makes sense to double-dip at the position, ensuring this team has two running backs who should be able to remain in fantasy starting lineups most weeks.

Top Target: RJ Harvey

Harvey was arguably the biggest winner in the draft at running back because he landed on a team where his skill set could lead to fantasy stardom. Denver Broncos running backs have caught 214 passes over the past two years, which is more than any other team, and Harvey is projected to be the Broncos' primary receiving back. A top-ten season is within the realm of possibility if he dominates the passing down role and also averages at least eight carries per game. However, the Broncos' backfield could remain volatile despite the addition of Harvey.

Possible Targets: James Conner, Quinshon Judkins, D'Andre Swift, Aaron Jones Sr., Tony Pollard

Round 5, Pick 49: Draft a running back

As mentioned in Round 4, running back is the top option for this pick.

Top Target: James Conner

James Conner has a long history of being a fantasy starter despite never being a top-five fantasy running back. He’s consistently ranked among the low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 in recent seasons when looking at points per game, but he’s often missed a few games each season, making his overall rank a little lower. The Trey Benson addition in the 2024 draft makes it difficult to fully trust Conner, but he’s also put together his best two seasons of his career in terms of his quality of play. Over the last two seasons, he ranks second among running backs in rushing avoided tackles per game (4.5), rushing avoided tackles per attempt (0.297) and yards after contact per attempt (3.6). We should expect another season where he averages 15-16 PPR points per game, unless his quality of play starts to decline, in which case Benson might see a larger role.

Possible Targets: Quinshon Judkins, D'Andre Swift, Aaron Jones Sr., Tony Pollard, Jaylen Warren

Round 6, Pick 72: Draft a wide receiver

As mentioned last round, there is a clear tier drop after the running backs selected in Round 5, while there are plenty of wide receivers with top-15 potential as a highly drafted rookie, or players who were ranked inside the top 15 at some point in their career. Wide receiver should be the easy choice this round. Quarterback remains a need for this team, but the only quarterbacks that are likely to be picked between Rounds 7 and 8 are Bo Nix and Jared Goff. There are plenty of other quarterback options available in Round 8 or later, so you can comfortably pick two of those quarterbacks and be happy enough with your production.

Top Target: Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan is a prototypical X receiver and one of the best X receivers coming out of college in a long time. His 89.5 receiving grade is the fifth-best among Power-Five receivers 6-foot-2 or taller in the last decade. The only receiver with more receiving yards during that time is CeeDee Lamb. He was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, and could be their top target earner as a rookie. He joins Dave Canales’ offense, who has a history of his X receivers reaching double-digit touchdowns in both his only season with Mike Evans and D.K. Metcalf twice. He is the safest rookie wide receiver option in both redraft and dynasty leagues.

Possible Targets: Chris Olave, Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel, Chris Godwin

Round 7, Pick 73: Draft a wide receiver

As mentioned above, the strength of this portion of the draft is at wide receiver, and it’s OK to continue waiting at quarterback. This will be your team’s fourth wide receiver, so it’s fine to pick a risky player with a lot of upside, knowing you might not need to start them most weeks.

Top Target: Chris Olave

Olave has the talent to be a top-15 fantasy wide receiver. He scored the 16th-most fantasy points in 2023, and his PFF receiving grade has been at least 82.0 each season. The Saints added Kellen Moore as their head coach, and his slot receivers have been a consistent value in fantasy football. Olave is the wide receiver best suited to line up in the slot. However, Olave has five documented concussions. This makes him both more likely than the typical player to suffer another concussion and more likely to miss significant time if he suffers another one. After Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints are stuck between three young and unproven quarterback options, which is also working against Olave.

Possible Targets: Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel, Chris Godwin, Jakobi Meyers

Round 8, Pick 96: Draft a quarterback

This is the first time in a few rounds where it makes sense to consider a quarterback, and that’s largely because Brock Purdy is available. If you aren’t as high on Purdy, it could be fine to wait even longer to add your first quarterback. Purdy has been a consistent top-10 fantasy quarterback since becoming a starter, regardless of how well the offense is playing in general.

Top Target: Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy went from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers‘ starter. In 2023, he was a top-10 fantasy quarterback, but Kyle Shanahan's scheme and all of the 49ers' skill players got a lot of the credit. In 2024, the 49ers were losing, Purdy dealt with injuries, and all of the 49ers' best offensive players missed significant time. Purdy’s fantasy points per game only dropped by 0.4. Purdy ran more often to help make up for the decreased passing value, which ultimately made him more consistent from a fantasy perspective. Purdy doesn’t have the elite rushing or passing value to make him a top-five fantasy quarterback, but he’s a relatively safe bet to finish as a top-10 quarterback again.

Possible Targets: Justin Fields, J.J. McCarthy, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert

Round 9, Pick 97: Draft a wide receiver

Round 9 is truly a toss-up. Every draft is different, and various runs on running backs or wide receivers could likely lead to one position being a strength over the other. For the purposes of this draft, we’ll lean toward wide receiver, as there are still a few players who are expected to be the top wide receiver on their team available, which speaks to the strength of the wide receiver position.

Top Target: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers went from an undrafted rookie to becoming the top wide receiver for the New England Patriots and then the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s been able to propel himself to a low-end WR2 these last two seasons, despite his situation not always being perfect. The Raiders made several changes to their offense this offseason. The biggest positive for Meyers is the Geno Smith addition, giving Meyers a better quarterback than he’s seen throughout his time as a starter in the NFL. This should lead to a higher touchdown total than last season. However, the team added Ashton Jeanty, which almost certainly will lead the Raiders to run more than last season, leading to Meyers running fewer routes. The Raiders also spent several draft picks on wide receivers who will contribute this season. If they have normal rookie seasons, Meyers is fine, but if someone exceeds expectations, then Meyers could fall down the target pecking order.

Possible Targets: Matthew Golden, Brandon Aiyuk, Stefon Diggs, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

Round 10, Pick 120: Draft a running back

This team has become very strong at wide receiver while being risky at running back. Because of that, it’s time to pick two running backs in a row. It’s possible to add two players who are still part of committees but have a chance to be their team’s top fantasy running back. First up is Jordan Mason, who is the closest thing to a must-draft player at this point in the offseason, given his high-quality performance with the San Francisco 49ers. He plays in a high-quality offense with the Minnesota Vikings.

Top Target: Jordan Mason

Jordan Mason quickly went from undrafted rookie to the top backup running back for the 49ers, despite the team consistently spending mid-to-late round draft picks on running backs. An injury to Christian McCaffrey allowed Mason to be a starter to begin the 2024 season, and he was sixth in fantasy points per game over five weeks before he started dealing with injuries. Mason was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where Aaron Jones Sr. is the main running back. The two will likely be in a committee that includes Mason receiving significant work in rushing situations while Jones gets more in passing situations. Jones is over 30 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries over the last two seasons. While Mason might not score enough weekly to start in fantasy in normal situations, if Jones is dealing with an injury or is showing more signs of age, we could see Jones as a weekly player to start.

Possible Targets: J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Tyjae Spears, Braelon Allen, Roschon Johnson

Round 11, Pick 121: Draft a running back

As mentioned in Round 10, it remains time to focus on building up depth at the running back position.

Top Target: Tyjae Spears

Tyjae Spears started his NFL career as the receiving down back, complementing Derrick Henry, and then was the backup to Tony Pollard. He’s shown a great ability to avoid tackles in the passing game, but that hasn’t been enough to be a fantasy starter. However, during the fantasy playoffs last season, Pollard was injured, and Spears scored the fifth-most fantasy points over the three-game stretch. Ideally, that strong play late in the season will be enough for Spears to earn more playing time, and potentially earn the starting role over Pollard.

Possible Targets: J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Braelon Allen, Roschon Johnson, Tank Bigsby

Round 12, Pick 144: Draft a quarterback

Now is the time to take a shot on a second quarterback. Both J.J. McCarthy and Trevor Lawrence have top-10 upside, as they have offensive playcallers who have led to past top-10 seasons by quarterbacks, and they have two of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. Either one is a steal this late in the draft, but it’s also possible that at least one will be picked before the next round.

Top Target: J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy, after being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is poised to be their starting quarterback for the 2025 season following a missed rookie year due to injury. Despite the risks associated with first-year starting quarterbacks with limited rushing upside, McCarthy benefits from an excellent offensive system led by Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings' quarterbacks have been consistent top-10 fantasy options in recent seasons, even when Kirk Cousins was injured. The Vikings also have a strong supporting cast featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, all of whom put McCarthy in a prime position for fantasy success and make him a must-start in superflex leagues and a valuable backup in single-quarterback leagues.

Possible Targets: Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, Cameron Ward

Round 13, Pick 145: Draft a running back

With no clear need remaining on the roster, it’s fine to pick the best available player. In general, the players with the most value at this point are running backs, who have an outside shot at a huge role in their offense.

Top Target: J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has seen a rollercoaster of a career, battling injuries and changing roles while also showcasing flashes of brilliance. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he posted his best fantasy season with 14.8 points per game, good for 18th. His future with the Denver Broncos is uncertain, as he joins a crowded backfield with varied usage possibilities under Sean Payton's system, which historically has utilized multiple backs in different roles. Dobbins' fantasy relevance will largely hinge on how Denver structures its rushing attack and whether he can secure a consistent role, likely on early downs, although he could be lost in a rotation given the team's running back depth. While his range of outcomes is vast and projecting his weekly production will be challenging, there's a possibility he finishes as a top-24 fantasy running back in points per game if he can carve out a substantial role.

Possible Targets: Bhayshul Tuten, Braelon Allen, Roschon Johnson, Trey Benson, Tyler Allgeier

Round 14–18: Fill Depth

Use any additional picks to draft a kicker and team defense if required; otherwise, stock up on running backs and wide receivers.