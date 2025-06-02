Fantasy Football ADP Battle: D.J. Moore vs. Travis Hunter

D.J. Moore and Caleb Williams aim to rebound from a frustrating 2024 season: Moore struggled to build on his promising debut in Chicago, and while a bounce-back is possible, it won’t come easy with increased target competition entering the mix in 2025.

Travis Hunter enters his rookie season with sky-high expectations: Drafted as a fantasy WR2, the two-way standout will need to make an immediate impact to meet his ADP, and his dynamic college production suggests he’s more than capable.

This fantasy football article series breaks down the toughest draft-day decisions facing fantasy managers, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as a guide. Each installment compares similarly ranked players at the same position, using key stats from previous seasons and contextual factors — including team situation — to identify the better pick.

Today’s matchup features Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, as we evaluate which player offers better value in the middle of the fourth round of fantasy drafts.

While Moore enters the season with an NFL role already in place, Hunter has yet to play a professional snap, so all of his data in this comparison, including three-year metrics, comes from his college career at Colorado. Only Moore’s NFL statistics are used in this analysis.

Moore’s first year in Chicago in 2023 was the most productive of his career, culminating in his first WR1 fantasy finish. However, he wasn’t able to replicate that success in 2024. Despite seeing a slight uptick in targets, Moore finished as the WR19, struggling to find consistent chemistry with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in their first season together.

Travis Hunter enters the NFL as one of the most unique prospects in recent memory, expected to play both wide receiver and cornerback, just as he did at the collegiate level. Drafted second overall, Hunter joins Liam Coen’s offense with sky-high expectations. He’ll look to make an immediate impact and push for fantasy WR2 production as a rookie.

INVOLVEMENT IN THE OFFENSE

Interestingly, while Moore led the Bears in targets in 2024, only 50% of those looks came on Caleb Williams’ first read — a reflection of the crowded and competitive nature of Chicago’s receiving corps, which included Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze. Moore trailed Allen in target rate (21.4%) last season, and although Allen is no longer on the roster, several strong target-earners are joining the fold in 2025, further complicating the path to consistent volume.

As for Hunter, his offensive role will likely hinge on how the team chooses to manage his workload across both sides of the ball. While he’s expected to play wide receiver primarily, it’s entirely possible he won’t see a full-time route share comparable to someone like Brian Thomas Jr., especially if the coaching staff plans to deploy him on defense as well. In that case, Hunter would likely require more schemed opportunities to remain fantasy-relevant — a realistic scenario given his dynamic skill set, but one that adds uncertainty to his weekly floor.

PRODUCTION AND PERFORMANCE

Moore’s 2024 campaign marked a career low in yards per route run, despite seeing the second-highest target total of his career. His receiving grade also dipped to the lowest mark of his professional tenure, raising concerns, but those numbers may prove to be an outlier rather than a trend. A bounce-back in 2025 will hinge on better chemistry with Caleb Williams and how Moore adjusts to a reshaped receiver room. The arrival of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson brings optimism, as his creative, efficient scheme could put Moore in a more favorable offensive environment than last season.

As for Hunter, he showcased rare two-way dominance in college, excelling as both a receiver and cornerback. He ranked fifth in the FBS with 1,258 receiving yards while also earning a 90.3 coverage grade, a top-five mark among all cornerbacks in 2024. Translating that success to the NFL is uncharted territory, especially for a player expected to contribute heavily on both sides of the ball. Still, that hasn’t tempered expectations for the No. 2 overall pick, who enters his rookie season with the spotlight firmly on him.

HIGH-VALUE TARGET INVOLVEMENT

Moore remained the Bears’ go-to option in the red zone in 2024, leading the team in both total targets (20) and target rate in that area. He ranked top-10 among wide receivers in red-zone targets and top-12 in red-zone target rate. However, he converted just two of those opportunities into touchdowns — the fewest among all wide receivers with at least 15 red-zone targets last season. If Moore maintains that level of involvement in 2025, positive touchdown regression should be expected.

Brian Thomas Jr. led the Jaguars in red zone usage as a rookie, scoring eight touchdowns, the most by a first-year wide receiver in the red zone since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Jacksonville’s offense didn’t generate many red zone trips overall (25th in red zone plays), but with key upgrades entering 2025, there’s optimism that more opportunities will be available, not just for Thomas but also for a potential red-zone contributor like Travis Hunter.

TEAM PASSING/QUARTERBACK SITUATION

Both Chicago and Jacksonville will enter the 2025 season with new coaching staffs and renewed optimism on offense. For the Bears, the combination of Ben Johnson taking over as head coach, major upgrades along the offensive line and the addition of elite receiving talent should position Caleb Williams for a significant Year 2 leap. D.J. Moore, already the most established weapon in the passing game, stands to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of that improvement.

In Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence will look to bounce back after being limited to just 10 games in 2024, the fewest of his career. New head coach Liam Coen arrives after coordinating a Tampa Bay offense that ranked in the top five in both overall offensive grade and passing grade last season. If Coen can replicate even part of that success in Jacksonville — the Jaguars finished 24th and 22nd in those same categories in 2024 — the passing game, and Lawrence in particular, could be in for a substantial rebound in 2025.

POTENTIAL 2025 TARGET COMPETITION

While Moore no longer has to compete with Keenan Allen, his target share is far from secure. Rome Odunze is expected to take a big step forward in Year 2, and the additions of top-10 pick Colston Loveland and early second-rounder Luther Burden III have made this receiver room even more competitive than it was a year ago. Moore should still lead the team in receiving, but his slice of the pie may be noticeably smaller in 2025.

In Jacksonville, Brian Thomas Jr. represents significant target competition for Travis Hunter and is projected to be the top fantasy option from the Jaguars in 2025. However, with Liam Coen calling plays and a healthy Trevor Lawrence back under center, there should be plenty of passing volume to support multiple productive receivers, much like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin coexisted under Coen (and others) in Tampa Bay.

